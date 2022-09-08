10 Best gadgets and accessories for late summer picnics

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 8, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Planning a late summer picnic? Don't forget the essentials. From a stylish picnic basket to a great portable speaker, these products elevate your last picnic of the summer.

10 Best gadgets and accessories for late summer picnics
Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit in use

So, there are technically 2 more weeks left to summer. And if you want to enjoy them with a picnic by the lake or at the park, we’ve got the gadgets/accessories for you. These essentials for late summer picnics help you enjoy every last minute of the season.

The weather can get chilly by mid-September. Warm up a late summer picnic with the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0. It boasts a lightweight design and won’t make your hair and clothes smoky.

And what’s a gathering without music? The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker fits in your picnic basket and brings you crisp notes and rich bass.

Make your late-summer picnic something everyone looks forward to with these 10 essentials.

1. The Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit is easy to take on late-summer lakeside trips. It warms you up when the weather’s chilly.

10 Best gadgets and accessories for late summer picnics
Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 by a lake

Add some warmth to your late-summer picnic by the lake with the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 smokeless fire pit. It weighs under 15 pounds, so it’s pretty portable. Plus, with 360° airflow, the smoke burns off before reaching your clothes.

Get it for $229.99 on the official website.

2. The Helinox Café Chair & Café Table provides a comfortable place to sit, eat, and relax outdoors. It’s ideal if it’s recently rained at your picnic grounds.

Helinox Cafe Chair and Cafe Table
Helinox Café Chair & Café Table in blue

Picnics don’t always require picnic blankets. The Helinox Café Chair & Café Table is lightweight and easy to set up. Plus, it saves your picnic if the ground is slightly wet.

Get them starting at $169.95 on the official website.

3. The Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker brings crisp notes and booming bass to your picnic. The IP67 design keeps it safe from water.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 in a video

Set the mood as you dine al fresco with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Bluetooth speaker. It delivers 14 hours of playtime, impressive audio, and an IP67 waterproof rating. It’s one of those essentials for late summer picnics you’ll love.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

4. The GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle gives you fresh, clean water wherever you set up your picnic. Best of all, it’s easy to use.

GRAYL 16 9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle
GRAYL 16.9oz. UltraPress Purifier Bottle in use

Enjoy purified water from any suspect water source with the GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle. Impressively, it removes all waterborne pathogens, giving you drinkable water. It’s ideal if you’re hiking to your picnic spot.

Get it for $89.95 on Amazon.

5. The Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill enhances outdoor meals with freshly grilled food. Its compact folding shape is simple to store and transport.

10 Best gadgets and accessories for late summer picnics
Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill outside

Your picnic menu needn’t be sandwich based. The Weber Traveler Portable Gas Grill makes simple work of cooking meats, veggies, and fish outdoors. Even better, it uses energy efficiently.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

6. The Keysmart AllTull Raptor multitool comes with handy tools for a picnic, including a bottle opener and carabiner. It’s excellent for mid-trail picnics.

Keysmart ALLTUL Raptor Multitool
Keysmart AllTull Raptor and a bike tire

Are you biking to your picnic spot? Then bring the Keysmart AllTull Raptor multitool. It has helpful tools like a bottle opener, wrench, flat-head screwdriver, and Phillips screwdriver, making it one of the best essentials for late summer picnics.

Get it for $10.36 on Amazon.

7. The Polaroid Go pocket-size instant analog camera adds retro fun to your day and gives everyone a memento they can take home.

Polaroid Go in a video

Entertain your friends by letting them snap photos with the Polaroid Go pocket-size instant analog camera. It has a timer and a selfie mirror, ensuring great shots every time. Then, the photos only take 10–15 minutes to develop.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

8. The Hydro Flask Outdoor Kitchen Collection features beautiful, durable containers that keep your food hot or cold until it’s time to eat.

Hydro Flask Outdoor Kitchen Collection Bundle
Hydro Flask Outdoor Kitchen Collection with food

Looking for a set of outdoor-ready food containers? Check out the Hydro Flask Outdoor Kitchen Collection. It includes a tumbler and a set with plates, bowls, serving spoons, and more. All items are dishwasher safe and hold your food’s temperature.

The collection starts at $19.95 on the official website.

9. The Picnic at Ascot insulated picnic basket fits service for 4, including wine glasses. It keeps your food cold or hot.

10 Best gadgets and accessories for late summer picnics
Picnic At Ascot with plate ware and food

Want a stylish picnic basket? Go for the Picnic at Ascot insulated picnic basket. It comes with 9″ meal plates, stainless steel flatware, and 4 wine glasses. It also keeps your food either hot or cold and is great for fancier picnics with friends, which is why it made our list of essentials for late summer picnics.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

10. The Pendleton Home Collection Outdoor Packable Blanket folds into a tote with a zipper and has storage pockets for convenient carry.

10 Best gadgets and accessories for late summer picnics
Pendleton Home Collection Outdoor Packable Blanket on a lawn

Your picnic blanket is a breeze to pack up and carry when it’s the Pendleton Home Collection Outdoor Packable Blanket. It has a water-resistant shell and prints inspired by the National Parks System.

Get it for $42.18 on Amazon.

Enjoy summer until the very end when you plan picnics with these helpful gadgets and accessories. What picnic essentials do you use and love? Tell us about them!

