Check out the best smart mirrors you can actually buy for your home

Curiouser Products The Mirror in use

Smart mirrors sure seem futuristic—but you know they’re already here. An AR-infused bathroom mirror can help you try on a new look or while a workout mirror lets you dance your way through a live fitness class. And, best of all, these products aren’t just conceptual; they’re smart mirrors you can actually buy.

While some smart mirrors remain in the designers’ studio, others are quite purchasable. For instance, the Capstone mirror is just what you’d expect from a connected mirror; it lets you check your email, commute, and more.

Then, your home exercise becomes more varied and decor-friendly than ever with the Echelon Reflect, FORME Studio, and others. They bring an immersive workout to you, tailored to your unique needs.

Take your home to the future with these cool smart mirrors.

1. The Capstone Smart Mirror helps you check the weather, time, emails, and more while you’re in the bathroom getting ready.

Capstone Smart Mirror in use

Your mirror can brief you about the day ahead when it’s the Capstone Smart Mirror. It displays emails, checks the time, lets you browse YouTube, and more. Yes, you can get makeup tutorials, commute times, and listen to your music as you get ready.

Get it for $899 on the official website.

2. The Echelon Reflect smart fitness mirror looks beautiful in your home and gives you access to thousands of on-demand and live classes.

Echelon Reflect with a chair

Feel like you’re in the workout studio with the Echelon Reflect smart fitness mirror. This 50″ mirror delivers immersive full-body workouts at different levels. What’s more, it doubles as home decor.

Get it for $1,499.99 on the official website.

3. The FORME Studio smart fitness mirror keeps fitness fun with classes that include dance, pilates, strength training, and more.

FORME Studio with a person dancing

Mix things up with your workouts when you have the FORME Studio smart fitness mirror. Its impressive 43″ mirror keeps things interesting, displaying a wide range of classes. Plus, you can even track your form on the display, making it one of the best smart mirrors you can actually buy.

Get it for $2,495 on the official website.

4. The FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror adds style to any home and oomph to your workouts, connecting you to world-famous trainers.

FITURE with a person holding weights

Want to book a fitness class at home with a world-renowned fitness instructor? It’s possible with the FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror. It gives you access to some of the best trainers out there, and the 43″ display makes it feel like they’re in the room with you. It even counts your reps and offers guidance.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

5. The HiMirror Slide smart makeup mirror monitors your skin and gives you personalized tips daily. It lets you test new looks in AR.

HiMirror Slide in a YouTube video

Get your skin health analyzed daily with the HiMirror Slide smart makeup mirror. It measures different skin factors and gives you suggestions. It even tracks product effectiveness, tracking things like wrinkles, redness, and more. The AR tech helps you try new styles.

Get it for $33.15 on Amazon.

6. The Evervue Qaio Oval Mirror works with Alexa. So you can ask it questions, get answers, and connect to your smart devices.

EverVue Qaio Oval Mirror in a bathroom

For a smart bathroom mirror that does it all, check out the Evervue Qaio Oval Mirror. It does everything we imagined since it works with Alexa, connects to your smart devices, and lets you stream content from apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu. It’s definitely one of the best smart mirrors you can buy.

Get it for $1,759 on the official website.

7. The Curiouser Products The Mirror adds variety to your workouts and helps you reach fitness goals tailored to your unique needs.

Curiouser Products The Mirror with people exercising

Reach personalized fitness goals with the Curiouser Products The Mirror. Its performance metrics allow you to set customized targets. Moreover, with a library of 10,000+ workouts plus classes on demand, you can try a new exercise every day.

Get it for $1,295 on the official website.

8. The iHome Reflect vanity mirror works with Google and Siri, so you can stop bringing your phone to your dressing table.

iHome Reflect charging a smartphone

Look great every day when you have the iHome Reflect vanity mirror. It connects via Bluetooth, letting you stream music and connect to voice assistants. So you can ask questions and even answer calls while you’re getting ready. Even better, a USB port charges your smartphone, which is why it made our list of the best smart mirrors you can actually buy.

Get it for $100.08 on Amazon.

9. The Zinnor Skin Analysis Magic Mirror recognizes your face and analyzes and detects 10 problems of the epidermis and dermis.

Zinnor Skin Analysis Magic Mirror front and side view

Check for skin issues at home with the Zinnor Skin Analysis Magic Mirror. It scans images of your face in normal, polarized, and UV light and alerts you if it detects a problem. Interestingly, it can show future skin aging and beautification.

Get it for $1,879 on Amazon.

10. The Byecold Smart Vanity Bathroom Mirror works on a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network for privacy. Get the date, time, and weather forecast while you wash up.

Byecold Smart Vanity Bathroom Mirror in a video

Another of the best smart mirrors you can actually buy for your home is the Byecold Smart Vanity Bathroom Mirror. It works on a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band and gives you all the essential information you need to start your day; the weather, date, and time. What’s more, it has defogging tech and 2 color temperature modes.

Get it for $359 on Amazon.

If you’ve waited to buy a smart mirror, now’s the time to buy. They’re available and ready to make your day more convenient. Which one(s) would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

