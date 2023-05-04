The ultimate Star Wars gadget guide: May the 4th edition

Get ready to geek out with the ultimate gadget guide for May the 4th. From droids to a death star waffle maker, we've got you covered with the latest gear from a galaxy far far away.

Kross Studio Advanced x1 watch winder on a table

Hey there, fellow Star Wars fans! It’s May the 4th, and you know what that means, it’s time to break out all our favorite Star Wars gear and celebrate the epic franchise in style. So if you’re looking for some new gadgets to add to your collection or want to surprise a fellow Star Wars enthusiast, our ultimate Star Wars gadgets guide is for you.

First on our list is the LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder. With 1,890 pieces, this custom-made LEGO set lets you build the iconic vehicles from scratch with intricate details like the Repulsortlift that makes the speeder “hover” over the desert planet Tatooine.

But if you’re looking for something more functional, the Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder is the perfect accessory for any automatic mechanical watch. Inspired by Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 starfighter, this solid aluminum watch winder doubles as a work of art.

Ready for the best May the 4th gadgets out there? Then check out the items below!

1. The LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder is a realistic replica of Luke Skywalker’s legendary vehicle. Buy it for $239.99 on the official website.

LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder on a desk

The LEGO Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder lets you recreate the iconic vehicle with custom-made LEGO elements. It has intricate details, including the cockpit windshield and Repulsortlift that helps the craft ‘hover.’

A 1,890-piece set includes a display stand and a plaque showing the X-34 Lanspeeder technical data. It also comes with 2 minifigures: Luke Skywalker and C-3PO.

2. The Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder is an elegant, Darth Vader-inspired way to wind your watch. Get it for $2,500 on the company website.

Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 in a lifestyle scene

Fans will love the Kross Studio TIE Advanced x1 watch winder. Boasting a solid aluminum form that maintains the mechanism of any automatic mechanical watch, this 4 kg accessory includes an infrared sensor that detects a watch’s presence to activate the winder.

When it doesn’t detect a watch, it stays in standby mode to preserve power. Measuring 28 cm wide by 17 cm high, it draws inspiration from Lord Darth Vader’s Starfighter and offers a 2-year battery life.

3. The CORKCICLE Star Wars Drinkware collection comes in a range of Star Wars designs and sizes. It starts at $26.56 on the brand’s website.

CORKCICLE Star Wars in a video

Celebrate Star Wars with the CORKCICLE Star Wars Drinkware collection. Choose from a slew of styles featuring your favorite characters like R2-D2, C-3PO, and Darth Vader.

With triple-layer insulation, this drinkware collection keeps cold drinks cold for up to 25 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours. It belongs on any list of ultimate Star Wars gadgets.

4. The Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi is a virtual pet you can clean, train, and care for. Purchase it for $17.15 on Amazon.

Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi on a laptop

Get a Star Wars-themed virtual pet when you go for the Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi. Teach R2-D2 19 different skills and play 2 mini games with him, including holochess and firefighting.

With a cute display and 2 different robot-inspired shells, you’ll want to keep him close at all times with the attached chain. Plus, you can unlock 7 additional games if you keep R2 happy and healthy.

5. The theory11 The Mandalorian Playing Cards have a stunning quality, adding a Mandalorian theme to your card games. They cost $9.95 on the official website.

theory11 The Mandalorian Playing Cards front view

Experience The Mandalorian universe in a new way with theory11’s The Mandalorian Playing Cards. Made in the USA with FSC-certified paper and vegetable-based inks, these cards have stunning custom artwork inspired by characters and events.

The outer packaging is beautifully designed with Beskar silver, red foils, and space-black accents. These commemorative Star Wars playing cards take your games to a whole new level and impress anyone you play with.

6. The LEGO The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter building set brings The Book of Boba Fett to life. Get it for $59.99 on the brand’s website.

LEGO The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter close up

Got a young Star Wars fan in your life? Treat ’em to the LEGO The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter building set, one of our ultimate ultimate Star Wars gadgets. Based on the popular Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, this set comes with a minifigure cockpit, passenger space for Grogu, and much more.

With 412 pieces, it provides hours of building and creative fun for young fans. Also, the set includes figures of Grogu and a BD Droid, encouraging imaginative role-play. Once built, it can be displayed as a masterpiece.

7. The Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian Premium Electronic Helmet helps you imagine the biggest battles. Buy it for $170 on Amazon.

STAR WARS The Black Series The Mandalorian Electronic Helmet

Imagine yourself as The Mandalorian and don the Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian Premium Electronic Helmet. It features a T-visored mask and beskar armor inspired by the series.

With an adjustable fit and interior padding, it’s the perfect addition to any Star Wars collection. You can even activate the dual red interior lights while the helmet is upside-down for an added Electronic Light FX.

8. The Orbitkey ⎸ Star Wars Key Organizer is inspired by the franchise’s heroes and villains. It costs $44.90 on the company website.

Orbitkey ⎸ Star Wars Key Organizer in different styles

Organize your keys, Star Wars style, with the Orbitkey ⎸ Star Wars Key Organizer. Available in 10 different styles, each plays hommage to a particular character.

Even better, the neat, silent design transforms your keys into an easy-to-carry, discreet stack. Meanwhile, the award-winning and secure-locking mechanism lets you easily unfold up to 3 keys.

9. The Uncanny Brands Star Wars Halo Death Star Waffle Maker brings your fandom to the breakfast table. Purchase it for $59.99 on Amazon.

Uncanny Brands Star Wars Halo Death Star Waffle Maker

Even your waffles can be galaxy-inspired with the Uncanny Brands Star Wars Halo Death Star Waffle Maker. Once you pour in the batter and lower the lid, you’ll have a Death Star waffle ready for butter and syrup.

The waffle maker is a fun addition to any kitchen with the Death Star artwork on the lid. It also makes a great gift for Star Wars fans and is officially licensed by Disney and Lucasfilm. It belongs on any list of ultimate Star Wars gadgets.

10. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackn’ Grogu animatronic toy is full of baby Yoda cuteness. Buy it for $39.95 on Amazon

Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snackn’ Grogu and a child

Kid and adult fans alike will adore the Star Wars The Mandalorian Galactic Snacking Grogu. It comes with 4 interactive accessories, including a bowl with tentacles, a cookie, a shifter knob, and a spoon.

Grogu will react to these accessories with animations and sound effects. Standing over 9 inches tall and with motorized movements, it’s a fun replica. You can even pretend to feed Grogu, and he’ll respond with eating, yummy, or yucky sound effects.

11. The Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Droid Toy is inspired by Princess Leia’s droid in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. It costs $18.73 on Amazon.

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) in a video

Bring home a lovable droid companion, the Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Droid Toy. With it, you can reimagine classic Star Wars scenes or imagine your own. Interactive with lights and sounds, there are even poseable panels that unlock positions for the robot toy.

A wonderful toy for both adults and kids, it’s a great Star Wars-inspired gift for any fan.

12. The Citizen Star Wars ANI-Digi Quartz Watch is packed with rebel-inspired details and sleek lines. Get it for $276.77 on Amazon.

Citizen Star Wars ANI-Digi Quartz Watch in black

Keep the force with you when you wear the Citizen Star Wars ANI-Digi Quartz Watch. Celebrating the Star Wars galaxy, this stainless steel rectangular watch has dual time and subdails with both the Rebel Alliance logo and the X-Wing with Rebel-inspired colors.

The watch also includes an alarm, digital time, and temperature display in Celsius. It’s a unique and stand-out timepiece with a mineral crystal and is water resistant up to 30 meters. It’s one of our favorite items on this list of ultimate Star Wars gadgets.

13. The Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset lets you do battle with Darth Vader in your living room. Buy it for $83.17 on Amazon.

Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset

Add some Star Wars-inspired AR fun to your day with the Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Headset. It comes with a lightsaber and lets you hone your Jedi skills.

Games like Trial of Combat let you use the lightsabre to attack enemies, counter attack, and use the Force. It’s one of the most realistic Star Wars experiences out there.

14. The GameStop Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball Machine is the ideal addition to any fan’s basement or game room. Purchase it for $749.99 on the brand’s website.

GameStop Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball Machine

Tastemakers LLC has partnered with Disney and Zen Studios to offer a 3/4 scale Star Wars digital pinball machine that’s perfect for home arcades. The machine gives you an authentic pinball experience with thrilling Star Wars storytelling.

Meanwhile, the games include 10 epic Star Wars titles. They’re a mix of the original trilogy and titles from the newer trilogy. Zen Studios brings a wealth of knowledge and game selection to this gadget.

15. The Dr. Squatch Star Wars Soap Collection II is a super fan’s best way to get clean, naturally. Buy it for $38 on the brand’s website.

Dr. Squatch Star Wars Soap Collection II video

Level up shower time with the Dr. Squatch Star Wars Soap Collection II. A limited edition collector’s box, it brings you 4 uniquely scented soaps inspired by the Star Wars masters and their apprentices.

Yes, in a galaxy full of harsh synthetic body washes, this collection is your new hope. The soaps are made with natural, skin-safe ingredients. Legendary Lather, for instance, is a blend of Five Finger Grass and Water Elder. And Resistance Rinse combines Electric Daisy and Ressurection Flower.

And that’s a wrap on our ultimate Star Wars gadget guide for May the 4th! We hope you found something out of this world that you can add to your collection.

Whether you’re a fan of the classics or the newer movies and TV shows, there’s something for everyone in the Star Wars galaxy here!

