Holiday gift guide–best gadgets for him

Need tech gadget gifts for the guys in your life? Then check out today's holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him. They're gadgets he'll actually use and love.

Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch in use

So you’ve got men who love tech on your holiday shopping list. Whether it’s your gaming-obsessed partner or an adventure-loving brother, our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him helps you buy him the perfect gift. From an MMO gaming mouse by Razer to a see-through wireless charger, these gadgets will impress your guy.

Any gaming man will appreciate the Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse. It changes the way he games for the better with its extra buttons and 3 swappable side plates.

Then, treat the professional man in your life to the Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass. It flaunts a transparent design and a slim shape he can take anywhere. It wirelessly charges 2 devices and has 2 USB ports.

Give the tech-loving men in your life things with the capabilities they expect with these gadget gifts.

1. The Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse with HyperScroll Pro Wheel

Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse in use

Upgrade his gaming setup with the Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse with HyperScrooll Pro Wheel. It’s ideal for multi-genre gaming and comes with 3 swappable side plates. Moreover, the Razer HyperScroll Pro Wheel is fully customizable with adjustable resistance and steps.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

2. The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac enhances his workspace with quiet switches and smart backlighting.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac on a workspace

Set him up for success at work with the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac. It’s compatible with non-Windows computers and features Logitech’s Tactile Quiet low-profile switches. They deliver a quiet yet accurate experience.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

3. The DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam helps him record all his adventures thanks to its vertical- and horizontal-mount design.

DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam in use

The DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam offers a quick-release design that makes horizontal and vertical mounting easier. That way, he can capture footage from his helmet, handlebars, and much more. This camera is even waterproof up to 16m, so he can take it scuba diving which is why we’ve included it in our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him.

Get it for $329 on the official website.

Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass on a work desk

The Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass makes a unique gift with its see-through glass surface. It reveals the 16 interior charging coils that offer flexible placement for wireless charging of 2 devices. Meanwhile, a USB-A and 27W USB-C PD port let him charge his MacBook or tablet.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

5. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer Sony’s best noise-cancellation technology yet. They provide clear calls, extraordinary sound, etc.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones in black

Give him a superb listening experience at home, work, or during travel with the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Boasting a sleek new design, this latest addition to the 1000XM family offers improved ANC, sound quality, and voice pickup. Even better, its comfortable design is great for all-day wear.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

6. The Marshall Emberton Diamond Jubilee Edition compact portable speaker celebrates the brand’s 60 years of loudness.

Marshall Emberton Diamond Jubilee Edition compact portable speaker in black

Any music-loving man will appreciate the Marshall Emberton Diamond Jubilee Edition compact portable speaker. It boasts a limited edition black-diamond finish and offers multi-directional sound technology by Marshall. With IPX7 water resistance and 20+ hours of playtime, it’s one of our favorite products on our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

7. The Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch withstands his adventures thanks to its WR100 water resistance. Plus, it’s super lightweight.

Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch product demo

Treat an adventurous guy to the Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch. Whether he’s into mountain climbing or extended backpacking trips, this gadget has his back. It offers a multiday battery life and survives temperatures below 0°F.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

8. The Pulse Atlas Pulse Pro massage therapy device eases his post-workout sore muscles, stimulating blood circulation and reducing fatigue.

Pulse Atlas Pulse Pro massage therapy device in black

Does he practically live at the gym? Then the Atlas Pulse Pro massage therapy device is a gift worth giving. It improves athletic performance by warming up muscle tissue and stimulating lymph and blood circulation via effective percussion therapy.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

9. The Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle helps him set and reach hydration goals. The cap lights indicate how much water he’s drunk.

Pulse Atlas Pulse Pro massage therapy device product design

Help him stay hydrated during sports—or anytime—with the Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle. This smart water bottle works with the Gx app to track his hydration; the cap lights show his progress. The app also offers a nutrition and training platform, which is why it’s on our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

10. The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller makes mobile gaming with Android devices easy. It has a 30-hour battery life.

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller in black

Help your giftee game on the go with the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. Designed for wireless gaming on Android 8.0+ devices and Windows PCs, as well as Xbox gaming, it features a long-lasting battery and enhanced audio.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

Give the guy in your life things he’ll actually use and love this Christmas when you buy any of the gadgets on this list. Which one(s) will you go for? Tell us!

