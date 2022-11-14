Holiday gift guide–best gadgets for him

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 14, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Need tech gadget gifts for the guys in your life? Then check out today's holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him. They're gadgets he'll actually use and love.

Holiday gift guide–best gadgets for him
Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch in use

So you’ve got men who love tech on your holiday shopping list. Whether it’s your gaming-obsessed partner or an adventure-loving brother, our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him helps you buy him the perfect gift. From an MMO gaming mouse by Razer to a see-through wireless charger, these gadgets will impress your guy.

Related: Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200

Any gaming man will appreciate the Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse. It changes the way he games for the better with its extra buttons and 3 swappable side plates.

Then, treat the professional man in your life to the Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass. It flaunts a transparent design and a slim shape he can take anywhere. It wirelessly charges 2 devices and has 2 USB ports.

Give the tech-loving men in your life things with the capabilities they expect with these gadget gifts.

1. The Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse with HyperScroll Pro Wheel helps him dominate Battle Royale, MMO, and FPS games.

Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse in use

Upgrade his gaming setup with the Razer Naga V2 Pro MMO gaming mouse with HyperScrooll Pro Wheel. It’s ideal for multi-genre gaming and comes with 3 swappable side plates. Moreover, the Razer HyperScroll Pro Wheel is fully customizable with adjustable resistance and steps.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

2. The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac enhances his workspace with quiet switches and smart backlighting.

Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac on a workspace

Set him up for success at work with the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini wireless keyboard for Mac. It’s compatible with non-Windows computers and features Logitech’s Tactile Quiet low-profile switches. They deliver a quiet yet accurate experience.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

3. The DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam helps him record all his adventures thanks to its vertical- and horizontal-mount design.

DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam in use

The DJI Osmo Action 3 quick-release cam offers a quick-release design that makes horizontal and vertical mounting easier. That way, he can capture footage from his helmet, handlebars, and much more. This camera is even waterproof up to 16m, so he can take it scuba diving which is why we’ve included it in our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him.

Get it for $329 on the official website.

4. The Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass lets him leave all power adapters behind. It provides wireless and USB charging options.

Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass on a work desk

The Zens Liberty Built-in Wireless Charger Glass makes a unique gift with its see-through glass surface. It reveals the 16 interior charging coils that offer flexible placement for wireless charging of 2 devices. Meanwhile, a USB-A and 27W USB-C PD port let him charge his MacBook or tablet.

Get it for $299.99 on the official website.

5. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones offer Sony’s best noise-cancellation technology yet. They provide clear calls, extraordinary sound, etc.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones in black

Give him a superb listening experience at home, work, or during travel with the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Boasting a sleek new design, this latest addition to the 1000XM family offers improved ANC, sound quality, and voice pickup. Even better, its comfortable design is great for all-day wear.

Get it for $399.99 on the official website.

6. The Marshall Emberton Diamond Jubilee Edition compact portable speaker celebrates the brand’s 60 years of loudness.

Marshall Emberton Diamond Jubilee Edition compact portable speaker in black

Any music-loving man will appreciate the Marshall Emberton Diamond Jubilee Edition compact portable speaker. It boasts a limited edition black-diamond finish and offers multi-directional sound technology by Marshall. With IPX7 water resistance and 20+ hours of playtime, it’s one of our favorite products on our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

7. The Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch withstands his adventures thanks to its WR100 water resistance. Plus, it’s super lightweight.

Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch product demo

Treat an adventurous guy to the Apple Watch Ultra endurance smartwatch. Whether he’s into mountain climbing or extended backpacking trips, this gadget has his back. It offers a multiday battery life and survives temperatures below 0°F.

Get it for $799 on the official website.

8. The Pulse Atlas Pulse Pro massage therapy device eases his post-workout sore muscles, stimulating blood circulation and reducing fatigue.

Pulse Atlas Pulse Pro massage therapy device in black

Does he practically live at the gym? Then the Atlas Pulse Pro massage therapy device is a gift worth giving. It improves athletic performance by warming up muscle tissue and stimulating lymph and blood circulation via effective percussion therapy.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

9. The Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle helps him set and reach hydration goals. The cap lights indicate how much water he’s drunk.

Pulse Atlas Pulse Pro massage therapy device product design

Help him stay hydrated during sports—or anytime—with the Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle. This smart water bottle works with the Gx app to track his hydration; the cap lights show his progress. The app also offers a nutrition and training platform, which is why it’s on our holiday gift guide to the best gadgets for him.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

10. The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller makes mobile gaming with Android devices easy. It has a 30-hour battery life.

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller in black

Help your giftee game on the go with the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. Designed for wireless gaming on Android 8.0+ devices and Windows PCs, as well as Xbox gaming, it features a long-lasting battery and enhanced audio.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

Give the guy in your life things he’ll actually use and love this Christmas when you buy any of the gadgets on this list. Which one(s) will you go for? Tell us!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Take your workouts to the future with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym

Experience a new world of workouts with the Fuzelo Metaverse Yoga/Pilates Total Body Gym. This immersive total-body gym offers 4 home gyms in one piece of equipment and takes you on metaverse travel experiences. Looking to spice up your workouts?..
Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—best tech gadgets to buy for under $200

Choosing cool tech gifts at affordable prices is a fine art. You could spend hours scouring the internet and still come up with nothing. So we’ve done work for you with these best tech gadgets to buy for under $200...
Early Black Friday deals you can grab today
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Early Black Friday deals you can grab today

Black Friday is less than 2 weeks away, but brands are offering deals now. From tech gadgets to mattresses, there are steep discounts to be had on just about everything. So, to help you get the most for your money,..
Smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love

Looking for nursery tech? We’re here to help with a list of smart baby tech gadgets every new parent will love. As a first-time parent, you face brand new tasks like tracking feeds and diaper changes. Thankfully, these gadgets lighten..
Top games and accessories of the week: TableTone, Canvas & Fit to print
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games and accessories of the week: TableTone, Canvas & Fit to print

At Gadget Flow, we love board games, TTRPGs, and RPGs. So today, we’re rounding up the top games and accessories of the week. From an adaptive audio app for TTRPGs to a dice game that suits both adult and family..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best STEM gadgets and gift ideas for the budding engineers in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best STEM gadgets and gift ideas for the budding engineers in your life

Are your favorite little ones into robots and science? Then, as a doting parent, aunt, or uncle, you’ll want to check out the best STEM gadgets and gift ideas below. These are some of the best educational toys for their..
This Korean language app for English speakers combines a textbook and an eBook
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This Korean language app for English speakers combines a textbook and an eBook

Learn Korean quickly and easily with the Appbook Learn Korean For English program. This Korean language learning app and textbook simplify Korean for English speakers and goes beyond what other programs offer. Work in Korea and want to learn the..
Improve your sleep and reduce eyestrain with these eco-friendly blue light glasses
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Improve your sleep and reduce eyestrain with these eco-friendly blue light glasses

Reduce eye strain, get better sleep, and prevent headaches with Filter Optix eyewear. These high-quality blue light glasses from Norway use exclusive materials and feature 4 different lens colors that promote rest and health. Do you work on a computer..
Must-have coffee gadgets and accessories you need on the go
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have coffee gadgets and accessories you need on the go

You don’t have to be at home to brew yourself a great cup of coffee. In fact, there’s a slew of barista-level gadgets out there that are sized to fit your backpack. So you can take them camping, to work,..
Most aesthetic home gadgets you can buy before the holidays
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most aesthetic home gadgets you can buy before the holidays

Hosting friends and family for the holidays? Then now’s a great time to upgrade your home’s style with the most aesthetic home gadgets you can buy. From a LEGO-inspired desk lamp to inspiring designs from Amazon, these products will leave..
Protect your Christmas ornaments on the tree with the Ornament Anchor
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Protect your Christmas ornaments on the tree with the Ornament Anchor

Protect your treasured Christmas ornaments with the Ornament Anchor. This secure ornament hanger has a loop-and-pull design that clamps ornaments to the tree, keeping them in place and avoiding falls and breakage. Got Christmas ornaments you love? Whether it’s a..