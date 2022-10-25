Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life

Add innovative smarts to your home with these unique smart home gadgets. You haven't seen intelligent appliances quite like these, from smart lights to refrigerators.

Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) in white

Tired of bulky security cameras and basic smart lights? Then you’re probably looking for devices with truly cool capabilities and styles. We hear you. For that reason, we’re rounding up unique smart home gadgets you’ll want to add to your life.

If you ever wished you could view your entire home on your smartphone while you’re on vacation or at the office, the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen is worth looking at. Its smart navigation lets it move around your house and check specific rooms.

And, when your current smart alarm gives you only the weather and voice-assistant compatibility, there’s the Amazon Halo Rise. This impressive bedside clock actually tracks your sleep.

Make your home smarter and more innovative with these one-of-a-kind smart home gadgets.

1. The Govee LED Strip Light M1 adds futuristic lighting to your home’s corners and ceilings. Plus, you can control it when you’re away.

Govee LED Strip Light M1 in a room

Offering 4-in-1 RGBIC+ Technology and enhanced DIY color control, the Govee LED Strip Light M1 is pretty cool. It boasts 60 LEDs per meter, giving you a wider range of effects and colors. And, of course, it works with Hey Google and Alexa for hands-free control.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

2. The Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen intro video

Bring a friendly-looking household robot into your home with the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. This cute home robot uses advanced navigation tech to maneuver around your home and go where you need it to. So you can remotely send it to check on people, rooms, or objects.

This gadget is priced at $999.99. Request an invitation on Amazon.

3. The LG MoodUP refrigerator has color-changing LED door panels. Change their hue to complement your kitchen design, mood, and more.

LG MoodUP refrigerator and a smartphone

With its color-changing LED door panels, the LG MoodUP refrigerator is a unique smart gadget in 2022. It lifts your mood by letting you select from 22 colors for the top panel and 19 colors for the lower. What’s more, you can play music from the integrated speakers. It’s definitely one of our favorite unique smart home gadgets.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

4. The Blackdove Digital Art Canvas works with the Blackdove web app. Get access to all leading NFT platforms once you scan your Metamask wallet.

Blackdove Digital Art Canvas on a wall

Want an NFT display that works with your smart home? Check out the Blackdove Digital Art Canvas. Thanks to its Blackdove web app compatibility, it stores your collection safely and works with the most popular NFT platforms.

Get it for $1,512 on the official website.

5. The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock has a sleek modern look and even includes a sleep tracker. It monitors your sleep from a distance.

Amazon Halo Rise on a nightstand

The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock is a one-of-a-kind alarm clock. It works with Alexa for hands-free control. Plus, it tracks your sleep using sensors and machine learning. The lights even turn on slowly for a gradual wake-up time.

This gadget is coming soon for $139.99 on Amazon.

Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) product video

The Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) made our list of unique smart home gadgets for its sleek, keypad-free design. Moreover, its power is always on. So you don’t have to bother with replacing a battery or recharging. Even better, the AI recognizes people and packages.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

7. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam gives you a 360° view of any room in the house, letting you keep an eye on what you love.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt in white

See what’s going on at home, even while you’re out, with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam. This cool indoor security cam pans up and down and left to right, showing you what’s happening with pets, loved ones, and more.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde in a bedroom

Improve your indoor air quality in a significant way with the Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde. It purifies, fans, and humidifies your home’s air. Plus, the eye-catching design adds a modern touch to any room. This gadget even works with Alexa.

Get it for $919.99 on the official website.

9. The Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan connects to Wi-Fi and keeps large rooms like your living room, bedroom, and home office comfortable.

Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan in a lifestyle scene

Control your ceiling fan from anywhere when it’s the Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan. Just connect it to the AtomiSmart app so you can manage it from your smartphone. It even works with Google Assistant and Alexa, which is why it’s one of our favorite unique smart home gadgets.

Get it for $219.99 on Amazon.

10. The Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight

Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight on a wall

Monitor your front door—without anyone knowing—with the Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight. It offers a wide-angle view of your porch, pre-recorded messages, 2-hour talk, and more. And, of course, it’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa.

Get it for $200 on the official website.

Don’t settle for just any smart home gadgets when you can have these unique ones. Tell us what cool connected gadgets you use at home.

