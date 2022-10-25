Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 25, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Add innovative smarts to your home with these unique smart home gadgets. You haven't seen intelligent appliances quite like these, from smart lights to refrigerators.

Unique smart home gadgets to add to your life
Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) in white

Tired of bulky security cameras and basic smart lights? Then you’re probably looking for devices with truly cool capabilities and styles. We hear you. For that reason, we’re rounding up unique smart home gadgets you’ll want to add to your life.

Related: Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note

If you ever wished you could view your entire home on your smartphone while you’re on vacation or at the office, the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen is worth looking at. Its smart navigation lets it move around your house and check specific rooms.

And, when your current smart alarm gives you only the weather and voice-assistant compatibility, there’s the Amazon Halo Rise. This impressive bedside clock actually tracks your sleep.

Make your home smarter and more innovative with these one-of-a-kind smart home gadgets.

1. The Govee LED Strip Light M1 adds futuristic lighting to your home’s corners and ceilings. Plus, you can control it when you’re away.

The most unique smart home gadgets to add to your life
Govee LED Strip Light M1 in a room

Offering 4-in-1 RGBIC+ Technology and enhanced DIY color control, the Govee LED Strip Light M1 is pretty cool. It boasts 60 LEDs per meter, giving you a wider range of effects and colors. And, of course, it works with Hey Google and Alexa for hands-free control.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

2. The Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot helps you stay closer to home, letting you check specific rooms and detect strangers remotely.

Amazon Astro 2nd Gen intro video

Bring a friendly-looking household robot into your home with the Amazon Astro 2nd Gen smart robot. This cute home robot uses advanced navigation tech to maneuver around your home and go where you need it to. So you can remotely send it to check on people, rooms, or objects.

This gadget is priced at $999.99. Request an invitation on Amazon.

3. The LG MoodUP refrigerator has color-changing LED door panels. Change their hue to complement your kitchen design, mood, and more.

The most unique smart home gadgets to add to your life
LG MoodUP refrigerator and a smartphone

With its color-changing LED door panels, the LG MoodUP refrigerator is a unique smart gadget in 2022. It lifts your mood by letting you select from 22 colors for the top panel and 19 colors for the lower. What’s more, you can play music from the integrated speakers. It’s definitely one of our favorite unique smart home gadgets.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

4. The Blackdove Digital Art Canvas works with the Blackdove web app. Get access to all leading NFT platforms once you scan your Metamask wallet.

Blackdove Digital Canvas
Blackdove Digital Art Canvas on a wall

Want an NFT display that works with your smart home? Check out the Blackdove Digital Art Canvas. Thanks to its Blackdove web app compatibility, it stores your collection safely and works with the most popular NFT platforms.

Get it for $1,512 on the official website.

5. The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock has a sleek modern look and even includes a sleep tracker. It monitors your sleep from a distance.

Amazon Halo Rise
Amazon Halo Rise on a nightstand

The Amazon Halo Rise smart lamp & alarm clock is a one-of-a-kind alarm clock. It works with Alexa for hands-free control. Plus, it tracks your sleep using sensors and machine learning. The lights even turn on slowly for a gradual wake-up time.

This gadget is coming soon for $139.99 on Amazon.

6. The Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) has a modern minimalist design and stays on all the time, so you don’t have to worry about it.

Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) product video

The Google Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) made our list of unique smart home gadgets for its sleek, keypad-free design. Moreover, its power is always on. So you don’t have to bother with replacing a battery or recharging. Even better, the AI recognizes people and packages.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

7. The Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam gives you a 360° view of any room in the house, letting you keep an eye on what you love.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt
Blink Mini Pan Tilt in white

See what’s going on at home, even while you’re out, with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt rotating indoor security cam. This cool indoor security cam pans up and down and left to right, showing you what’s happening with pets, loved ones, and more.

Get it for $59.99 on Amazon.

8. The Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde has a large modern shape. It improves how your indoor air feels and smells.

The most unique smart home gadgets to add to your life
Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde in a bedroom

Improve your indoor air quality in a significant way with the Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde. It purifies, fans, and humidifies your home’s air. Plus, the eye-catching design adds a modern touch to any room. This gadget even works with Alexa.

Get it for $919.99 on the official website.

9. The Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan connects to Wi-Fi and keeps large rooms like your living room, bedroom, and home office comfortable.

Atomi Smart Quiet Adjustable Speed Ceiling Fan
Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan in a lifestyle scene

Control your ceiling fan from anywhere when it’s the Atomi Smart Ceiling Fan. Just connect it to the AtomiSmart app so you can manage it from your smartphone. It even works with Google Assistant and Alexa, which is why it’s one of our favorite unique smart home gadgets.

Get it for $219.99 on Amazon.

10. The Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight disguises a 24/7 wide-angle HD smart home camera in a traditional light fixture design.

The most unique smart home gadgets to add to your life
Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight on a wall

Monitor your front door—without anyone knowing—with the Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight. It offers a wide-angle view of your porch, pre-recorded messages, 2-hour talk, and more. And, of course, it’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa.

Get it for $200 on the official website.

Don’t settle for just any smart home gadgets when you can have these unique ones. Tell us what cool connected gadgets you use at home.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best projectors of 2022—Leica, LG, Epson & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best projectors of 2022—Leica, LG, Epson & more

You want your movie nights to be cinematic. And, with all the cool projectors on the market, a big-screen TV probably doesn’t cut it for you anymore. Nope, you want a laser projector that throws large screens at the wall..
Soothe allergic rhinitis with low-level laser therapy from Medicoco
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Soothe allergic rhinitis with low-level laser therapy from Medicoco

Stop going through life with a chronic runny nose when you have the Medicoco LED nasal therapy device. Using LED light therapy, it lights up and heats your nasal cavity, easing symptoms of chronic rhinitis. If you suffer from allergic..
The most luxurious gadgets you can add to your gaming setup in 2022
Daily Digest
By Genevieve Healey

The most luxurious gadgets you can add to your gaming setup in 2022

If you’re gaming on an old chair or with a controller that doesn’t cut it anymore, this blog is for you. To squish the competition, you need some of the most luxurious gadgets you can add to your gaming setup..
Latest office gadgets to add to your dynamic work setup
Daily Digest
By Genevieve Healey

Latest office gadgets to add to your dynamic work setup

Still using the same old workspace gadgets? If you are, you’re going to want some of these latest office gadgets. They’ll really improve how easy it is to get your work done. Related: The ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide—best iPhone,..
Eliminate pet hair, allergens, and dust from your home with the Viomi A9 cordless vacuum cleaner
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Eliminate pet hair, allergens, and dust from your home with the Viomi A9 cordless vacuum cleaner

Keep your home clean with minimal effort when you have the Viomi Aeolus 9 (A9) cordless vacuum cleaner. Equipped with powerful 23,000 Pa suction, it makes everyday chores more manageable. If you have kids, pets, or both, you’re no stranger..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The best home entertainment gadgets to add to your living room
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best home entertainment gadgets to add to your living room

Love settling in with your shows for the evening? Maybe watching sports is the highlight of your week. But if you rely on your TV’s speakers and your TV itself is on the older side, you’re not getting the greatest..
Top games of the week: Leaf, Life of the Amazonia & IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Leaf, Life of the Amazonia & IN THE HEART OF THE DARKNESS

If your ideal Friday night involves playing board games with your group, this week’s game roundup is for you. It’s chock-full of exciting new tabletop board games with various themes. Yes, this week’s roundup focuses almost entirely on board games...
The best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories you can buy now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories you can buy now

Is your iPad Pro with M2 chip shipping out on October 26? Prepare for its arrival by getting some of the best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories you can buy. From peripherals to cases, these products kit out your newest..
Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best bathroom gadgets to start your day on a smarter note

Whether you wake up bright-eyed at 5:30 a.m. or you struggle to get out of bed, you want to start your day on the right note. And that’s where the best bathroom gadgets for a smarter day come in. They..
The best new cameras for vloggers in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best new cameras for vloggers in 2022

Whether you currently shoot videos on your iPhone or want to replace your current camera, check out today’s list of the best new cameras for vloggers in 2022. From compact 360° cameras to cinematic cameras, these gadgets can take your..
Best offbeat sports and workout gadgets for your active lifestyle
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best offbeat sports and workout gadgets for your active lifestyle

If your workout routine has become a little, well, routine, these off-beat sports and workout gadgets are the cure. Did you know you can play a heart-racing game in VR, or shoot hoops to your favorite movie or playlist? It’s..