Best smartphone alternatives for kids: my favorite screen-safe holiday gifts

Looking for kid-friendly ways to stay connected without handing over a full-blown smartphone? Me too! Here’s a holiday gift guide packed with smartphone alternatives that keep kids safe and protect their attention spans.

If you’re raising a child these days, inevitably you’ll hear:

“Mom/Dad, when can I have a phone???”

Triple question marks included.

My answers have ranged from “never” to “when you’re 25,” and on calmer days, a very reasonable 17. I love tech, but even I struggle to put my smartphone down — how could I expect my kid to do better?

That’s where these smartphone alternatives come in.

As a tech editor at Gadget Flow, I see a ton of clever devices designed to keep kids connected without tossing them into TikTok-land. These gadgets allow calls, texts, and have GPS—no FOMO included.

I’ve had countless conversations with my oldest about when she can get a phone, and I know so many parents are navigating the same pressure. Books like The Anxious Generation have only made it clearer: our kids deserve space to grow up without constant digital noise.

So this year, as the holiday wish list chatter ramps up, I’m focusing on kid-safe smartphone alternatives that protect their attention and give us parents peace of mind.

Here are my favorite finds.

Gabb Watch 3e

You’ve probably heard of Gabb phones — the internet-free “starter phones” for older kids. The Gabb Watch 3e is their smartwatch take on the same idea, made for the 5–12 crowd. It’s cute, comfy, and includes speech-to-text, so younger kids can fire off messages without hunting for tiny letters. You also get multiple keyboard options, reliable network coverage, and wireless charging.

If you’ve ever worried about getting separated at the mall or a busy playground, this watch is a lifesaver. I could also see it being super helpful for kids in after-school care —they’re literally one button away from hearing your voice.

Feature-wise, it’s stacked: GPS tracking, Safe-Zone alerts, unlimited calling and texting, and up to 100 parent-approved contacts. There’s also a calculator, alarm, timer, and stopwatch.

I love the focus modes you can toggle remotely, plus the ability to create to-do lists for your kid. Now, they won’t forget to look for their lost hoodie at school. Parenting win!

Bark Watch

The Bark Watch was released in December 2024 and has received solid reviews online. It’s a pretty cut-and-dry smartwatch with a focus on safety and communication rather than games and flashy extras. Parents say setup is super straightforward, meaning minimal waiting (and whining) from your kids. Core features include GPS location tracking, emergency SOS, and several ways for kids to stay in touch.

It’s waterproof up to 5 feet for 30 minutes, so it can totally survive my kids’ daily shenanigans. You can also monitor their texts, photos, and videos for peace of mind. Plus, there’s a 5 MP selfie cam, live location tracking, school-mode schedules, remote shutdown, and even to-do lists/reminders—which totally makes life easier if you need them to finish homework with the babysitter before you get home.

TickTalk5

TickTalk5 is popular with testers for its FaceTime-style video chat, which makes it easy to call Mom, Dad, or even grandparents (love that it keeps the generations close!). Kids can also send video and photo messages and they get access to music, podcasts, and stories from iHeart Radio.

The safety perks make my parent brain relax: talk-to-text (no keyboard), an SOS 911 button, and a listen-in feature. The SOS button connects kids directly to 911 or designated emergency contacts. If they’re hurt or lost, they just tap. The listen-in function is especially interesting: you can silently call the watch, and it will quietly call you back so you can hear what’s happening around your child. Super helpful if you’re worried they’re not with the right people or you suspect bullying at school.

KARRI Messenger

Stepping away from the smartwatch form factor, the KARRI Messenger is a fun voice messenger that keeps parents and kids connected. The stylish analog design, large buttons, and a cute pixel dot display make it instantly kid-friendly. Worn like a necklace, kids can receive instant messages from you, while you track their location via GPS on the KARRI app. You can also set up safe zones with push notifications and join one-on-one or group chats..

What I love most is that kids can record and send their own voice messages. It helps them practice using a new device and think about what they want to say before sending it — a small step toward independence. If you’ve ever used a Yoto player, KARRI’s look is similar. Finally, the Karri case is Tap-to-Pay ready…if you’re brave enough for it!

BoT Talk GPS Tracker for Kids

If you want something low-key yet smart, the BoT Talk GPS Tracker for Kids is a tiny tag with surprisingly big brains. It uses AI to learn your child’s daily routine and sends automatic alerts when they arrive or leave familiar spots (like home, school, after-school activities). If something looks off, you’ll know fast.

It supports two-way voice messaging, so you can swap quick updates without needing a full smartwatch setup. You also get real-time location tracking plus a movement history log, which is great for peace of mind when they’re bouncing between school and extracurriculars.

As a bonus, you can use it to track bikes, scooters, or even the family car. It does require a monthly subscription, and once canceled, the device can’t be reused, so make sure it’s the right setup for your family before you commit.

Tile Pro by Life360

If your main goal is simply keeping tabs on your kiddo in case you get separated, the Tile Pro by Life360 is basically a smart tag you can clip to them at airports, amusement parks, tourist spots…you get the idea. It has the longest range of all Tile trackers and works with both iOS and Android, making it easy to check their location from your phone.

There’s also an SOS button your child can press if they feel unsafe. It’s a small but meaningful layer of security when you’re navigating crowded or unfamiliar places together. And my favorite perk? You can add all your Tiles right into the Life360 app, so your people and your stuff live on the same map. Handy!

Final Thoughts

Kids don’t need the endless feeds, constant pings, and digital rabbit holes that come with a traditional smartphone. What they do need is a way to reach us—and for us to know they’re safe. These devices do exactly that: they offer communication, location, and a touch of real-world independence.

Whether you’re gifting this holiday season or just planning ahead, these kid-safe picks help families stay connected while letting childhood stay…well, childhood.