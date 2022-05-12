Upgrade your kitchen this summer with these gadgets and accessories

Ready for summer meals? So are we. That's why we're rounding up the best gadgets and accessories to prep your kitchen for warm-weather cooking.

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro in use

There’s so much to enjoy about summer cooking, from barbecues to berry crumbles. But don’t greet the start of the season with a subpar mixer or a weak chopper. If you’re the type of person who preps your tools ahead of time, these kitchen gadgets and accessories for summer are just for you.

Want to sip fizzy, eco-friendly soda throughout the hot months? Check out the SodaStream Art. It has a retro design and creates homemade sparkling water manually.

Then, you can churn out cookies, pies, and coffee cakes all summer long with the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. Its durability is impressive, and its capacity is incredible.

Eat well this summer with these gadgets and accessories in your kitchen.

1. The SodaStream Art sparkling water maker has a cool retro design with its carbonation lever, and it creates fizzy water right in your kitchen.

SodaStream Art with bottles of sparkling water

Enjoy homemade sparkling water with the SodaStream Art sparkling water maker. It turns flat water into fresh, fizzy water at just a push of the lever. Even better, this manual product doesn’t need any batteries. Also, it saves thousands of plastic bottles.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

2. The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro combines an air fryer and dehydrator, cooking up crispy yet healthy fries and dried snacks.

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro cooking chicken

Who doesn’t love crispy fries or dried fruit snacks by the pool? The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro features both an air fryer and dehydrator, helping you prep your favorite munchies in only 1 appliance, which is why it’s one of the best kitchen gadgets and accessories for summer. Plus, it even has Google Assistant and Alexa voice activation.

Get it for $499.95 on the official website.

3. The KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is durable enough for all of your summer baking projects.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Mixer

Want to bake 9 dozen cookies for your family’s summer reunion? The KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer can make it easier. Yes, its bowl has enough capacity for up to 9 dozen cookies. Built to last and with 10+ attachments, it can handle pie crusts, pastas, veggie noodles, and much more.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

4. The Samsung Bespoke Slim Over-the-Range (OTR) Microwave updates your kitchen for summer with its sleek glass controls and energy-saving features.

Samsung Bespoke Slim Over-the-Range (OTR) Microwave in a kitchen

Upgrade your kitchen’s look this summer with the Samsung Bespoke Slim Over-the-Range (OTR) Microwave. Its fingerprint-resistant design always looks sleek, while the sensor automatically adapts cooking times for the best results. The Eco Mode button turns off the display when you aren’t using the microwave.

Get it for $521.10 on the official website.

5. The ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 accurate meat thermometer ensures the ideal level of doneness for meats with its 3-second readout.

ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 product video

Never overcook your barbecue again when you have the ChefsTemp Finaltouch X10 accurate meat thermometer. It made our list of the best kitchen gadgets and accessories for summer thanks to its nearly instant readouts. It even has a backlight for grilling in the evening.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

6. The Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Mini Chopper

Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Mini Chopper with veggies

Blitz veggies into summer dips and sauces with the Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Mini Chopper. You can even take it outdoors with its cordless design. Meanwhile, the powerful stainless steel blade makes any chopping task easier.

Get it for $79.95 on the official website.

7. The Philips Smoke-less Grill with rotisserie attachment indoor BBQ adds a grill to your kitchen. It’s a great solution for apartment dwellers.

Philips Smoke-less Grill cooking summer food

Live in a studio apartment? You can still cook great barbeque with the Philips Smoke-less Grill with rotisserie attachment indoor BBQ. Nearly smokeless, it sits atop your counter and heats using advanced infrared tech, ensuring thorough cooking.

Get it refurbished on eBay for $149.95.

8. The Simplehuman Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump adds touchless handwashing to your kitchen, avoiding mess and contamination.

Simplehuman Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump in use

Keep your kitchen healthy this summer with the Simplehuman Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump. Its sensors detect your hands to dispense soap, sanitizer, or lotion without contact.

Get it for $65.99 on Amazon.

9. The LARQ Pitcher PureVis water filter jug features plant-based filters that remove chlorine, lead, mercury, and more from drinking water.

LARQ Pitcher in a kitchen sink

Ensure your cold glass of water is actually just water with the LARQ Pitcher PureVis water filter jug. Its PureVis tech eliminates biocontaminants. Moreover, the app monitors your filter and tells you when to change it.

Get it for $135 on the official website.

10. The Earthly Co. Reusable & Washable Paper Towels make your summer kitchen cleanup sustainable, saving you over 80 rolls.

Earthly Co. Reusable & Washable Paper Towels in use

Ditch your single-use paper towels this summer with the Earthly Co. Reusable & Washable Paper Towels. With their lemon design, they add a fresh look to your kitchen. But most importantly, they use 100% cotton flannel, letting you machine wash them with your laundry.

Get them for $19.95 on Amazon.

Take your warm-weather cooking to new heights in 2022 with these kitchen gadgets and accessories for summer. Do you have any summer cooking gadgets to recommend? Tell us about them in the comments.

