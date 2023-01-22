Become a better cook in 2023 with these kitchen gadgets and accessories

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 22, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Want to hone your cooking skills in 2023? With gadgets like these, creating delicious meals is quick and easy. Check them out in the blog.

Become a better cook in 2023 with these kitchen gadgets and accessories
Brava Glass smart countertop oven in use

Learning to cook typically involves a lot of trial and error—you keep adjusting your meatloaf recipe until it tastes the way you want. But you don’t always have time for that. To help you gain new cooking skills in as little time as possible, today we’re highlighting kitchen gadgets that make you a better cook.

Related: Buyer’s guide to upcoming TVs: QD-OLED, Displace TV, and more

Want to perfect your chocolate chip cookie recipe? Then go for the GE Profile Smart Mixer. It automatically adjusts its speed depending on your mixture’s texture. That way, you never overmix again.

Then, you can finally master using a pressure cooker—without the anxiety—when you have the CookingPal Pronto. It has explosion-preventing features and even works as a slow cooker.

Master the art of cooking this year with these gadgets at your side.

1. The GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense prevents overmixing and undermixing for superior baked goods. It’s coming soon for $999.

Become a better cook in 2023 with these kitchen gadgets and accessories
GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense in white

Improve your baking skills in 2023 with the GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Auto Sense technology uses motor torque feedback to change the mixer’s performance depending on your mixture’s viscosity and texture. There’s even an integrated smart scale.

2. The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ puts shopping lists and videos on your fridge. This gadget is expected soon for an unannounced price.

Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ in a kitchen

Make ordering groceries and following video recipes easier with the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+. Its interactive touchscreen lets you make digital shopping lists, watch content, and keep an eye on other kitchen appliances while you cook.

3. The Brava Glass smart countertop oven has functions like air fry, roast, sear, and many more. It’s coming soon for $1,995.

Become a better cook in 2023 with these kitchen gadgets and accessories
Brava Glass with ingredients

Add the Brava Glass smart countertop oven to your kitchen and increase your cooking skills. Packed with useful cooking functions, it allows you to air fry, sear, roast, and bake. It even has an internal camera tracking your meal’s progress. It’s one of our favorite kitchen gadgets that make you a better cook.

4. The CookingPal Pronto smart pressure cooker is safe and easy to use, and it even ferments, steams, and slow cooks. Coming soon, it’s priced at $279.

Become a better cook in 2023 with these kitchen gadgets and accessories
CookingPal Pronto on a countertop

Do pressure cookers freak you out? Then have a look at the CookingPal Pronto smart pressure cooker. Like a traditional pressure cooker, it tenderizes meat, vegetables, and legumes in a flash. However, this updated model is super safe with its fixed hinged lid and auto pressure release system.

5. The OneThird Food Scanners help predict the shelf life of perishable food, minimizing food waste. They’re coming soon for a to-be-announced price.

OneThird Food Scanners informational video

Know when you’ll be able to eat fresh produce with the OneThird Food Scanners. They use AI technology and include an Avocado Ripeness checker, a Shelf Life Checker, and a Ripeness Checker Supermarket. They help minimize home food waste and ensure you cook with ingredients at the peak of their freshness.

6. The Männkitchen Pepper Cannon cracks peppercorns about 10 times faster than typical spice mills. It costs $199.99 on Amazon.

MANNKITCHEN Pepper Cannon
Männkitchen Pepper Cannon in a person’s hand

Add freshly ground black pepper to your recipes in record time with the Männkitchen Pepper Cannon. A high-output pepper grinder, it requires fewer cranks to season your food. What’s more, the quick-release top allows for quick and easy refills. It’s one of our favorite kitchen gadgets that make you a better cook.

7. The Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden elevates your meals with fresh homegrown herbs and greens. Buy it for $629.95 on the official website.

Become a better cook in 2023 with these kitchen gadgets and accessories
Click & Grow 25 in a home

Fresh herbs and vegetables make any meal more flavorful. You can grow your own, right in your kitchen, with the Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden. It manages your plants’ lighting and watering, while the app helps you track their growth.

8. The HaoTable hand-hammered wok has subtle indentations that let you control where the food sits. Buy it for $255 on the official website.

HaoTable Cold Hand Hammered Carbon Steel Wok
HaoTable Wok on a stove

Elevate your weeknight stir fries with the HaoTable hand-hammered wok. Handmade using a single piece of carbon steel, this wok has no bolts or screws that could collect oil and rust. It lasts for generations and ensures evenly cooked food.

9. The Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe monitors your meat’s temperature and sends doneness alerts to your phone. It costs $129 on Amazon.

Tappecue AirProbe2
Tappecue AirProbe2 and roast chicken

Cook tender, juicy meat every time with the Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe. It measures both the oven and meat temperature, helping you avoid dry and burnt food. Moreover, it works with grills, rotisseries, air fryers, and more. It’s one of the best kitchen gadgets that make you a better cook.

10. The Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker lets you create frozen desserts in 20 minutes. Get it for $69.95 on Amazon.

Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker

Treat yourself to homemade frozen yogurt, ice cream, and sorbet with the Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker. It churns out large batches in 20 minutes and has a convenient, easy-to-use design.

Your home will be a sought-out dinner spot when you add these gadgets to your kitchen. Do you own any of them? Tell us about your experience!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us.

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Most interesting tech gadgets of 2023—robots, smart home, AI, STEM & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most interesting tech gadgets of 2023—robots, smart home, AI, STEM & more

Curious about the gadgets that will either drop this year or influence future product innovations? Then you’re reading the right blog. Today we’re rounding up the most interesting tech gadgets of 2023. There’s a lot to get excited about, from..
Smart tech gadgets under $200 worth buying in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart tech gadgets under $200 worth buying in 2023

Tech gadgets aren’t all created equal. Some last for years, while others never work well to begin with. So, when upgrading your devices, you want the best ones available for the most cost-effective prices. That’s where these smart tech gadgets..
This social media app connects pet parents in a loving, supportive community
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This social media app connects pet parents in a loving, supportive community

Petzbe is a social media app for pet parents. It connects pet parents in a supportive, loving community where users share their pets’ lives from the perspective of the pet. This animal-centric social media provides positive, light-hearted relief from the..
10 travel gadgets you need in 2023: 120W travel adapter, smart carry-on & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 travel gadgets you need in 2023: 120W travel adapter, smart carry-on & more

Whether you travel across the country or globe, tech makes your journey more organized and relaxed. And these are the travel gadgets you need in 2023. We’re talking about noise-canceling headphones, a suitcase with a built-in wireless charger, and more...
Top games of the week: Spell Wars, The Dice Tower & more
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Spell Wars, The Dice Tower & more

Looking for game night inspiration? This week’s top board games roundup features exciting new games and game accessories now available for preorder on Kickstarter. There’s a DnD-inspired party card game you can enjoy with your group as well as printable..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

The Growatt VITA 550 powers camping, RV, and road trips with solar
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Growatt VITA 550 powers camping, RV, and road trips with solar

Power your outdoor adventures with a fast-charging, long-lasting portable power station: the Growatt VITA 550. Its LiFePO4 batteries charge quickly and last for up to 10 years, saving you money in the long run. Do you travel the country in..
The ultimate buyer’s guide to headphones in 2023: what’s coming up and which ones to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate buyer’s guide to headphones in 2023: what’s coming up and which ones to buy

You don’t want just any old pair of headphones. A new year means new tech—only the latest and greatest will do. So our buyer’s guide to headphones in 2023 has the best options. Related: Best wellness gadgets to buy in..
Best wellness gadgets to buy in 2023 for your overall well-being
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best wellness gadgets to buy in 2023 for your overall well-being

Want to supercharge your health this year? The best wellness gadgets to buy in 2023 have you covered. These products put your health front and center, helping you keep an eye on your biometrics, make exercise a daily habit, and..
Best car gadgets and accessories to buy before your next long drive
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best car gadgets and accessories to buy before your next long drive

Road trips are an excellent way to see the world. But to have a safe, hassle-free journey, good preparation is a must. That’s where these best car gadgets for long drives come in. From a dual-facing dash cam to a..
10 Latest gadgets unlike anything we’ve seen before
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Latest gadgets unlike anything we’ve seen before

Gadget Flow editors view hundreds of new products each month, so it’s a special gizmo that really blows our socks off. We found several this month, ranging from a self-driving stroller to a twisting laptop. They’re the latest gadgets we’ve..
Buyer’s guide to upcoming TVs: QD-OLED, Displace TV, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Buyer’s guide to upcoming TVs: QD-OLED, Displace TV, and more

Shopping for a new TV can be quite a task. There’s a sea of television tech and models to wade through and consider. But if you want the latest tech, you’re reading the right blog. Our buyer’s guide to the..