Become a better cook in 2023 with these kitchen gadgets and accessories

Want to hone your cooking skills in 2023? With gadgets like these, creating delicious meals is quick and easy. Check them out in the blog.

Brava Glass smart countertop oven in use

Learning to cook typically involves a lot of trial and error—you keep adjusting your meatloaf recipe until it tastes the way you want. But you don’t always have time for that. To help you gain new cooking skills in as little time as possible, today we’re highlighting kitchen gadgets that make you a better cook.

Want to perfect your chocolate chip cookie recipe? Then go for the GE Profile Smart Mixer. It automatically adjusts its speed depending on your mixture’s texture. That way, you never overmix again.

Then, you can finally master using a pressure cooker—without the anxiety—when you have the CookingPal Pronto. It has explosion-preventing features and even works as a slow cooker.

Master the art of cooking this year with these gadgets at your side.

1. The GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense prevents overmixing and undermixing for superior baked goods. It’s coming soon for $999.

GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense in white

Improve your baking skills in 2023 with the GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Auto Sense technology uses motor torque feedback to change the mixer’s performance depending on your mixture’s viscosity and texture. There’s even an integrated smart scale.

2. The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ puts shopping lists and videos on your fridge. This gadget is expected soon for an unannounced price.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+ in a kitchen

Make ordering groceries and following video recipes easier with the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex With Family Hub+. Its interactive touchscreen lets you make digital shopping lists, watch content, and keep an eye on other kitchen appliances while you cook.

3. The Brava Glass smart countertop oven has functions like air fry, roast, sear, and many more. It’s coming soon for $1,995.

Brava Glass with ingredients

Add the Brava Glass smart countertop oven to your kitchen and increase your cooking skills. Packed with useful cooking functions, it allows you to air fry, sear, roast, and bake. It even has an internal camera tracking your meal’s progress. It’s one of our favorite kitchen gadgets that make you a better cook.

4. The CookingPal Pronto smart pressure cooker is safe and easy to use, and it even ferments, steams, and slow cooks. Coming soon, it’s priced at $279.

CookingPal Pronto on a countertop

Do pressure cookers freak you out? Then have a look at the CookingPal Pronto smart pressure cooker. Like a traditional pressure cooker, it tenderizes meat, vegetables, and legumes in a flash. However, this updated model is super safe with its fixed hinged lid and auto pressure release system.

5. The OneThird Food Scanners help predict the shelf life of perishable food, minimizing food waste. They’re coming soon for a to-be-announced price.

OneThird Food Scanners informational video

Know when you’ll be able to eat fresh produce with the OneThird Food Scanners. They use AI technology and include an Avocado Ripeness checker, a Shelf Life Checker, and a Ripeness Checker Supermarket. They help minimize home food waste and ensure you cook with ingredients at the peak of their freshness.

6. The Männkitchen Pepper Cannon cracks peppercorns about 10 times faster than typical spice mills. It costs $199.99 on Amazon.

Männkitchen Pepper Cannon in a person’s hand

Add freshly ground black pepper to your recipes in record time with the Männkitchen Pepper Cannon. A high-output pepper grinder, it requires fewer cranks to season your food. What’s more, the quick-release top allows for quick and easy refills. It’s one of our favorite kitchen gadgets that make you a better cook.

7. The Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden elevates your meals with fresh homegrown herbs and greens. Buy it for $629.95 on the official website.

Click & Grow 25 in a home

Fresh herbs and vegetables make any meal more flavorful. You can grow your own, right in your kitchen, with the Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden. It manages your plants’ lighting and watering, while the app helps you track their growth.

8. The HaoTable hand-hammered wok has subtle indentations that let you control where the food sits. Buy it for $255 on the official website.

HaoTable Wok on a stove

Elevate your weeknight stir fries with the HaoTable hand-hammered wok. Handmade using a single piece of carbon steel, this wok has no bolts or screws that could collect oil and rust. It lasts for generations and ensures evenly cooked food.

9. The Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe monitors your meat’s temperature and sends doneness alerts to your phone. It costs $129 on Amazon.

Tappecue AirProbe2 and roast chicken

Cook tender, juicy meat every time with the Tappecue AirProbe2 wireless meat probe. It measures both the oven and meat temperature, helping you avoid dry and burnt food. Moreover, it works with grills, rotisseries, air fryers, and more. It’s one of the best kitchen gadgets that make you a better cook.

10. The Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker lets you create frozen desserts in 20 minutes. Get it for $69.95 on Amazon.

Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker

Treat yourself to homemade frozen yogurt, ice cream, and sorbet with the Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker. It churns out large batches in 20 minutes and has a convenient, easy-to-use design.

Your home will be a sought-out dinner spot when you add these gadgets to your kitchen. Do you own any of them? Tell us about your experience!

