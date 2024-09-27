How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide

Ever thought of using AirPods as hearing aids? They might just change the way you experience sound!

Apple AirPods now have hearing aid features!

For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered she could actually use AirPods as hearing aids! Now, she can’t imagine life without them.

As someone who’s been hearing impaired since birth, this feature was a game-changer for her. She used hearing aids growing up, but as an adult, they became prohibitively expensive. She really appreciates that Apple hasn’t limited the hearing aid capabilities to just the latest model. Curious about how AirPods are transforming the hearing aid experience? Let’s dive into some cool new features that make these earbuds much more than just a trendy accessory!

New AirPods hearing aid features

Apple introduced 3 new versions of the AirPods: AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC, and AirPods Pro 2. For the first time, noise cancellation is available in non-Pro AirPods, which is pretty exciting!

While the iPhone 16 launch didn’t bring much excitement, what really stood out were the new health features for AirPods, especially the hearing-aid capabilities in the AirPods Pro. These updates include the ability to transform AirPods into clinical-grade hearing aids, which recently got the green light from the FDA.

Instead of going to a doctor for hearing aids, users can take a five-minute hearing test right at home. Plus, they can create a custom hearing profile that adjusts the volume of sounds around them, like speech or background noise, based on their specific needs. The AirPods will even auto-adjust the audio for phone calls, music, or games across various Apple devices.

Can you use AirPods as hearing aids?

AirPods Pro can be an affordable alternative to traditional hearing aids. Hearing aids can cost anywhere from $300 to over $2,000. At $249, AirPods Pro are a more budget-friendly option, and they integrate seamlessly with the iPhone. You get a better user interface than many standard hearing aids. But how effective are they?

People with hearing impairments often struggle with loud environmental noise, which can make communication harder in noisy settings. AirPods Pro, especially the second-generation model, use active noise canceling (ANC) technology to tackle this problem. By using microphones to pick up ambient sounds and generating “anti-phase” waves to cancel them out, ANC helps block out background noise, making it easier to hear in busy environments.

Researchers from the Canadian Academy of Audiology found that the AirPods Pro 2 significantly improve ANC performance compared to the original model. In fact, they can cut down noise by up to 35 dB at 250 Hz, with an overall average reduction of 27 dB. While there’s a slight drop in high-frequency attenuation, the improvement in low-frequency noise reduction makes a noticeable difference in how effective they are at cutting through background noise

Interestingly, the FDA tested Apple’s hearing aid feature with 118 people who thought they had mild to moderate hearing loss. The study found that people who used Apple’s hearing test to set up their AirPods noticed similar improvements to those who had professionals configure their earbuds. Jackie Clark, a clinical professor in the audiology program at the University of Texas at Dallas, says devices like AirPods can act as a “bridge” for people hesitant to seek hearing help due to cost or cosmetic concerns. However, consumer earbuds aren’t ideal for severe hearing loss and may still require an audiologist visit.

What is Live Listen on AirPods Pro 2?

Apple includes a bunch of useful features in each iOS update, like the clever Live Listen. This feature lets your iPhone work as a mic and sends the sound directly to your AirPods. It’s designed as an accessibility tool, acting like a hearing aid by transmitting sound through your iPhone’s microphone to your AirPods.

How to use Live Listen

To use Live Listen with your iPhone or iPad, you first need to add it to your Control Center.

Step 1: Open the Settings app and tap Control Center.

Step 2: Scroll down and find the Hearing icon. Tap the green + sign next to it to add it.

Step 3: Check the “Included Controls” section to make sure the Hearing icon is there.

Step 4: Tap Settings at the top of your screen to save the changes.

Now that Live Listen is added to your Control Center, here’s how to use it:

Step 1: Connect your wireless earbuds to your phone. Open Settings and tap Bluetooth.

Step 2: Select your earbuds from the list to connect them.

Step 3: Open the Control Center and confirm the Hearing icon is there:

On iPhone X or later: Swipe down from the top right corner of your screen.

On iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and earlier: Swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Tap the Hearing icon.

Step 5: Tap Live Listen to turn it from Off to On.

Step 6: Place your phone near the sound you want to hear and adjust the volume as needed.

Step 7: When you’re finished, just tap or swipe out of the control panel and use your iOS device like normal. Once Live Listen is on, you can place your device up to 50 feet away and still hear sounds through your AirPods.

How to turn off Live Listen

To turn off Live Listen, just open your iPhone’s Control Center and tap the ear icon. That’ll bring up the Hearing controls, where you can easily switch off Live Listen.

Limitations of AirPods as hearing aids

I can see how the Pro 2 could be a great way for people to get into hearing aids, especially if they’ve been hesitant to try them before. It’s a solid first step, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

The battery life is a bit of a letdown. With just about 5 hours, it’s not enough to last through a full day without recharging. Plus, you’ll need an iPhone running iOS 18 or newer to get the setup going, which could be a hurdle for some users.

Another potential hiccup? You might find yourself having to explain why you’re keeping your AirPods in during social events. Not to mention, some places don’t allow phone or headphone use, so that could make things tricky in certain situations.

So, can AirPods replace hearing aids?

AirPods can be helpful for certain hearing needs, but they aren’t a replacement for hearing aids. Dr. Kanwar Kelley, an otolaryngologist and CEO of Side Health, explains that AirPods Pro 2 aren’t designed to substitute hearing aids and aren’t custom-fitted by an audiologist to address a wide range of hearing issues.

While they might not be ideal for people with more severe hearing loss, AirPods do have features that can improve listening in specific situations. They boast a transparency mode that lets you hear sounds from your environment. Plus, they include conversation awareness, which automatically lowers media volume and boosts voices when someone is talking to you. No other over-the-counter hearing aid has quite the same full set of features yet.

AirPods are best viewed as hearing enhancement devices, not as an alternative to over-the-counter or prescription hearing aids. For anyone experiencing hearing issues, getting a full hearing exam is key to figuring out the best solution based on the level or cause of your hearing loss.

Bottom line

So, there you have it! AirPods, especially the Pro version, are way more than just a trendy accessory. My friend discovered they could actually help with her hearing, turning what she thought was just a gimmick into a lifesaver. With features like Live Listen and noise cancellation, they offer a cool alternative for anyone looking to enhance their listening experience without breaking the bank.

While they’re not a full replacement for traditional hearing aids, they’re definitely a great option for those who want something simple and effective. If you’ve been curious about how AirPods could fit into your life, why not give them a try? You might just find yourself wondering how you ever lived without them!