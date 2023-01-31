This wearable air purifier gives instant allergy relief in any indoor space

Get fast, non-medicated allergy relief from the Respiray Wear A+. This wearable air purifier removes allergens from the air around you.

Respirary Wear A+ gives relief to airborne allergy sufferers

Do you struggle with airborne allergies like pet fur, pollen, mold, or dust mites? If you do, there’s good news on the way because there’s a brand-new product to make your life easier. Respiray Wear A+ is an allergen-filtering wearable air purifier that relieves allergies by providing a constant flow of clean air directly to your airways.

Respiray Wear A+ conveniently filters out allergens in the air you breathe. Wherever you are, the device provides effective, drug-free protection. In fact, it can help you avoid medications like antihistamines, which often cause side effects such as drowsiness.

So, whatever you’re doing, from cleaning your home to spending time around pets, you can now get on with it without irritating symptoms like sneezing, coughing, watery eyes, runny nose, etc.

The 4 leading causes of airborne allergies

There are 4 main allergens that can cause people to experience these unpleasant effects. They are pet dander, pollen, dust, and mold.

If you’re allergic to pets, the animal and its fur do not cause your symptoms. The culprit is a protein in their skin cells, saliva, and urine.

And, like pet allergies, a dust allergy is not what it sounds like. It’s a reaction to tiny bugs that live in household dust called mites.

Next, pollen allergy is a seasonal allergy that causes sneezing, a runny nose, and itchy eyes. Finally, mold is a type of fungus that grows on most surfaces in damp environments. To reproduce, mold releases spores, which cause an allergic reaction.

If left to roam freely, these airborne allergens—which affect around 400 million people globally and 10%–30% of the US population—make their way into people’s airways as they breathe. The immune system then triggers an allergic reaction, mistaking the allergens for harmful substances.

Many people suffer terribly from these allergies. They cause disruption and irritation, getting in the way of everyday life, and making everything harder. In some cases, they even have serious debilitating effects.

Respiray Wear A+ informational video

Respiray Wear A+ helps solve airborne allergies

A team of specialists created this product with 1 goal: to provide relief for allergy sufferers. How does it work? Users wear the product around their necks. The device draws in air, passes it through an HEPA filter that removes the allergen particles, and directs the filtered air toward the user’s face. This creates a shield of allergen-free air around the nose and mouth.

This allergen-filtering wearable air purifier has been scientifically proven to dramatically reduce airborne allergens from the air the user breathes. It relieves common symptoms experienced by people with airborne allergies, such as sneezing, a blocked or runny nose, and watery eyes.

Respiray Wear A+ on a person drinking coffee

Effective allergy relief lets you live a normal life

According to the company, laboratory tests have shown that Respiray Wear A+ effectively reduces airborne allergen particles by more than 99% thanks to its state-of-the-art, user-replaceable HEPA filters. Respiray Wear A+ provides full protection in any indoor space, allowing you to enjoy cleaning, spending time around pets, or working in dusty environments.

Without something to prevent allergic reactions, these activities make life miserable for people suffering from airborne allergies. Yes, these actions stir up allergenic particles like dust, pet dander, and mold, spreading them throughout the air.

With Wear A+, however, you don’t have to worry about that. The device’s powerful HEPA filtration catches and traps allergens.

Respiray Wear A+ on a person holding a rabbit

A lab-tested, proven allergy solution

Respiray Wear A+ has undergone thorough testing. The European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) and SGS, the world’s leading testing and certification company based in Michigan, as well as Respirary’s independent user tests, confirm the device’s effectiveness.

Moreover, SGS discovered that Respiray Wear A+ filters remove as much as 99.9% of all allergen particles from the air. Meanwhile, ECARF’s clinical trials found that the device can serve as an effective non-drug alternative for protection from pollen allergies.

Respiray, the company behind the innovation, also carried out its independent user testing involving 50 people with airborne allergies. In these tests, 9 out of 10 said the device reduced their symptoms. Feedback from these users found that Wear A+ makes breathing much easier, with allergic symptoms eradicated, even during activities such as cleaning and stroking pets, which usually elicit a strong allergic reaction.

Affordable relief for all airborne allergy sufferers

Worried about the financial impact of purchasing an allergen-filtering wearable air purifier like this? Don’t be. Respiray Wear A+ is for people seeking relief from their airborne allergies, with an affordable retail price tag of $149—the Indiegogo Early Bird Price starts at $79—that includes 2 durable, replaceable filters.

Like the device itself, the highly efficient HEPA filters are also cost-effective to replace. Each filter provides up to 200 hours of use or 6 months. Once it’s time to replace them, the price for 2 new filters is $9.90. That’s just $1 per month for complete protection from airborne allergies. In addition to these benefits, the battery in Wear A+ can operate for up to 10 hours on a single charge, making the device affordable to use as well.

Respiray Wear A+ on a person holding a dog

An allergy solution that’s wearable and convenient

If you like effective technology that’s also practical and comfortable, look no further. Respiray Wear A+ is a convenient wearable device. You can use it by simply placing the strap around your neck, where it will hang with the filtration system in just the right place to ensure effective protection.

The device is easy to use, offering instant allergy relief at the click of a button, and it’s quick and easy to recharge, too. And there’s no need to worry about discomfort, as it weighs fewer than 9 ounces. So, after a while, you’ll probably forget you’re even wearing it.

Respiray Wear A+ on a person making a bed

This team effort ensures your allergy relief

Respiray’s mission is to make clean air accessible to everyone who needs it. The company’s scientists, engineers, and designers have produced 117 product prototypes over the past 2 years, and they have now perfected this allergen-filtering wearable air purifier. Moreover, the device has been tested by the world’s leading scientists and by people with allergies.

All this work has been worth it because now you can enjoy allergen-free air in any indoor space, ending your worries about those irritating allergy symptoms caused by pet fur, pollen, dust mites, and mold.

Preorder Respiray Wear A+ on Indiegogo. Are you excited about getting your hands on your very own Respiray Wear A+? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

