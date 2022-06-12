Best content creator gadgets and accessories for your home studio

Run your own podcast or shoot videos at your desk? Then check out today's Digest. It has all the gadgets you need for a professional-level home studio.

Focusrite Scarlett 3rd gen complete home recording studio in use

As a content creator, it’s up to you to create, promote, and—ultimately—sell your work. So whether you shoot makeup tutorials in your bedroom or TikTok videos in your basement, the right production tools are essential for taking your work to the next level. And to help you find them, today we’re highlighting some of the best content creator gadgets and accessories out there.

If you edit your own videos, you need to see your work on a wide screen. The Apple Studio Display is guaranteed to play nice with your MacBook Pro and the 12 MP camera is a nice touch.

Then, if you run a podcast and interview guests, the Elgato Wave Mic Arm is a handy way to move your mic. It offers 360° of adjustment for the ultimate flexibility.

Elevate your home studio and enhance your production routine with any of the products below.

1. The Apple Studio Display is the ideal companion to your MacBook with its gorgeous, 27-inch 5K Retina display and premium webcam.

Apple Studio Display in a workspace

Love the portability of your MacBook but need more screen space for your creative work? The Apple Studio Display is the answer with its expansive display. Then, the 12 MP Ultra Wide Camera with center stage delivers pro-quality footage.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

2. The Focusrite Scarlett 3rd gen complete home recording studio comes in convenient bundles or lets you pick and choose.

Focusrite Scarlett 3rd gen in a video

Add that professional quality to your home recordings with the Focusrite Scarlett 3rd gen complete home recording studio. This fire-engine-red line includes 2 recording bundles and 6 standalone products, helping you capture vocals and music. What’s more, the line is easy to use.

Get it starting at $119.90 on the official website.

3. The Lume Cube Edge USB Desk Light brightens your face during a live broadcast or works as a desk lamp in the post-production phase.

Lume Cube Edge with a desktop computer

Improve your look while shooting with the Lume Cube Edge USB Desk Light. Using Edge-Lit technology, it adapts hard lighting into soft illumination while keeping everything bright. Meanwhile, you can use it as a desk lamp and change its color temperature, making it one of the best content creator gadgets for your home studio.

Get it for $119.99 on Amazon.

4. The Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio headphones won’t let you miss a note with their 6 to 38,000 Hz frequency response and unique diaphragm.

Sennheiser HD 400 PRO on a keyboard

Ideal for editors and music creators, the Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio headphones reveal the detail in music. Then, the driver magnets provide even further precision. Comfortable velour earpads ensure you can wear them for long periods.

Get them for $249 on the official website.

5. The Elgato Wave Mic Arm suspension device

Elgato Wave Mic Arm in a video

Need a boom arm? Check out the Elgato Wave Mic Arm suspension device. Incredibly, it rotates in all 360 degrees. Moreover, the handy counterweight ensures your mic stays in place, even while making adjustments, which is why it’s one of the best content creator gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

6. The Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer helps you create studio-quality broadcasts and streams with its extensive audio controls.

Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer on a desk

Have more control over your mix with the Razer All-In-One Audio Mixer. Easy to use, this gadget also reduces the need for many cables and hardware, streamlining your workspace. Furthermore, with Razer Synapse, you can control mixing and mapping in one place.

Get it for $249.99 on the official website.

7. The Universal Audio Sphere L22 modeling microphones upgrade your home studio with professional microphones from brands like Sony and Neumann.

Universal Audio Sphere L22 in a studio

Add a serious microphone to your home studio with the Universal Audio Sphere L22 modeling microphones. It has styles like dynamic and ribbon, letting you add the sound you recognize from famous artists.

These microphones are priced at $1,499. See a list of select retailers on the official website.

8. The RØDE RØDECaster Pro II audio production studio is the ideal audio companion for streamers, podcasters, and musicians with its customizability.

RØDE RØDECaster Pro II in a home studio

Audio production becomes so much easier with the RØDE RØDECaster Pro II audio production studio. It’s a fully integrated audio device for content creators. What’s more, with its Revolution Preamps, it offers premium sound quality and clarity, which is why we think it’s one of the best content creator gadgets and accessories.

Preorder it for $699 on the official website.

9. The Elgato Facecam pro webcam

Elgato Facecam on a monitor

Looking for an excellent webcam to use at your desk? Consider the Elgato Facecam pro webcam. Its Elgato Prime Lens features 8 elements, an f/2.4 aperture, and a 24 mm focal length.

Get it for $169.99 on the official website.

10. The Universal Audio SP-1 Standard Pencil Microphones make recording pro-level sound a breeze with its cigar-shaped design.

Universal Audio SP-1 Standard Pencil Microphones during a performance

The Universal Audio SP-1 Standard Pencil Microphones have made it easier than ever to record your live performances. Their small-diaphragm condensers ensure instruments sound clear and natural.

These gadgets are priced at $399 and are coming soon.

Design the home recording studio of your dreams with these content creation gadgets. Do you own any creative devices you love? Tell us about them!

