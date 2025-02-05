Wyze Cam v3 vs. v4: Battle of the budget-friendly security cameras

By Madhurima Nag on Feb 5, 2025, 9:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

The Wyze Cam v3 has been a trusted home security favorite, but the new Wyze Cam v4 brings upgraded features like improved resolution, smarter AI, and enhanced connectivity. In this head-to-head comparison, we break down the key differences in design, video quality, audio, smart features, and more to help you decide which one deserves a spot in your home.

Wyze Cam v3 vs. v4

Home security has come a long way from bulky, complicated surveillance systems. Thanks to Wyze, high-quality security cameras are now affordable, easy to use, and packed with smart features. The Wyze Cam v3 has been a fan favorite, securing homes with its impressive night vision and reliable performance. But now, the Wyze Cam v4 has arrived, boasting sharper image quality, a motion-activated spotlight, and enhanced smart features.

So, the question stands: Is it time to upgrade, or does the v3 still hold its ground? Let’s break it down in a head-to-head comparison.

Design & Build: The Subtle Tweaks

At first glance, the Wyze Cam v3 and v4 look strikingly similar, maintaining the signature compact cube design. Both cameras are IP65-rated, meaning they can withstand rain, dust, and the occasional curious squirrel.

The biggest design change? The Wyze Cam v4 introduces a motion-activated spotlight. This is a game-changer for outdoor security, as it adds an extra layer of deterrence against intruders (or just lets you see which neighbor keeps stealing your Amazon packages). The v3, while excellent in low-light settings, lacks this feature, relying solely on its stellar Starlight Sensor for night vision.

Winner: Wyze Cam v4 (because a built-in spotlight is always a plus).

Wyze Cam V4 demo

Video Quality: A Clearer View of the Action

The Wyze Cam v3 set the bar high with 1080p Full HD resolution, but the v4 raises it with 2.5K Quad High Definition (QHD). This means you’ll see sharper details, whether it’s license plates, facial features, or the exact brand of chips your kid is sneaking at midnight.

Night vision also gets a boost. While the v3’s Color Night Vision is impressive, the v4 enhances it further with improved hardware that delivers brighter and more detailed low-light images.

Winner: Wyze Cam v4 (because higher resolution means fewer “What am I looking at?” moments).

Audio Quality: Speak & Be Heard

Both cameras feature two-way audio, allowing you to communicate with visitors (or scold your dog for jumping on the couch in real time). However, the v4 steps up with Advanced Audio Coding (AAC), an upgraded microphone, and a more powerful amplifier. Translation? Your voice sounds clearer, and you’ll hear what’s happening on the other end with less distortion.

Winner: Wyze Cam v4 (because “What did you say?” gets old fast).

Wyze Cam V3

Smart Features & AI Detection: Who’s There?

Wyze’s Cam Plus subscription unlocks advanced AI detection on both models, including person, vehicle, pet, and package detection. However, the v4 takes things further with auto-zoom and Smart Focus, allowing the camera to zoom in on movement while keeping an eye on the broader scene.

Additionally, the v4 integrates Wi-Fi 6 for a faster, more stable connection, reducing lag and buffering. The v3, while still solid, relies on Wi-Fi 5, which isn’t as future-proof.

Winner: Wyze Cam v4 (smarter, faster, and more focused).

Storage & Recording: Never Miss a Moment

Both cameras support 24/7 continuous recording with a microSD card (sold separately). However, the v4 supports up to 512GB of local storage, compared to the v3’s 256GB limit. That means fewer instances of “Why did the recording stop?!” when reviewing footage.

Cloud storage remains the same—if you subscribe to Cam Plus, you get unlimited event video storage with advanced notifications.

Winner: Wyze Cam v4 (because more storage means more peace of mind).

Setup & Installation: Easy Does It

Wyze cameras are known for their hassle-free setup, and both the v3 and v4 continue that tradition. However, the v4 simplifies things even further with Bluetooth pairing, eliminating the need to scan a QR code for initial setup. Plus, its magnetic base makes mounting even easier—no need for power tools or wall damage.

Winner: Wyze Cam v4 (because nobody enjoys fumbling with QR codes).

Recording captured on the Wyze Cam V4

Price & Value: Bang for Your Buck

The Wyze Cam v3 starts at $35.98, while the Wyze Cam v4’s pricing is yet to be confirmed but is expected to be slightly higher due to the added features.

If you’re looking for the most affordable, reliable security camera, the v3 remains an excellent choice. But if you want the latest and greatest features—better resolution, smarter AI, a motion-activated spotlight, and stronger connectivity—the v4 justifies the extra cost.

Winner: It depends on your budget. If you want the best value, the v3 still delivers. If you’re willing to spend a little more for the latest upgrades, the v4 is worth it.

Final Verdict: Should You Upgrade?

If you already own a Wyze Cam v3 and it’s serving you well, there’s no urgent need to switch. It’s still an excellent security camera with great night vision, reliable performance, and smart detection capabilities.

However, if you want the sharpest image quality, enhanced night vision, and additional security features like a motion-activated spotlight, then the Wyze Cam v4 is the obvious choice. With improved audio, AI zoom, Wi-Fi 6, and more storage capacity, it brings a noticeable step up in overall performance.

In short: The v3 is still a solid option, but the v4 is the future of Wyze security cameras.

So, whether you’re upgrading or buying your first Wyze Cam, you can’t go wrong with either. But if you want the absolute best Wyze has to offer, the v4 is calling your name.

Now, the real question is—where are you placing it first?

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
