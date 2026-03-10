Forum Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
open_slate 2-in-1 Tablet with Linux and Android MarkYin Artifact AI Card for Photos, Video, Audio AGIBOT A2 Full-Size Humanoid Robot for Business ANYPIN Note Pod P1 AI Wearable Voice Recorder
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsGadgets for MenUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Gadgets for Men
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Coffee Accessories
Project Helix leaks hint at an Xbox that runs both PC and console games
Tech News

Project Helix leaks hint at an Xbox that runs both PC and console games

Mar 10, 2026, 5:06 pm EDT
4 min read
0 comments
Project Helix leaks hint at an Xbox that runs both PC and console games
Image Credit: Kevin Keith, Facebook

Microsoft pushes Play Anywhere as a key part of its pitch. The idea sounds awesome: play games across devices in one ecosystem. Yet one problem still bugs me. If you want to run a PC game on Xbox, you must check if the console supports the title first. That step adds friction I hate. Xbox Play Anywhere and cloud streaming bring many big third-party games to consoles, but thousands of PC-only titles still stay out of reach. Project Helix leaks hint at a shift, though. The next Xbox console may run both Xbox and PC games.

Games I’m hyped to try on Project Helix (yes, BeamNG.drive!)

Microsoft Gaming Executive Vice President and CEO Asha Sharma says Project Helix will “play your Xbox and PC games.” Still, no one can list next-generation Xbox titles with confidence at the moment. One thing stands out to me, though. The Project Helix game library may look unlike any console catalog in the past.

If Microsoft keeps its current plan, Project Helix may ship with zero exclusives. Yet the system could run a huge set of PC titles from past and present. If a game works well with a controller, you should load it with no trouble.

I want to try BeamNG.drive on Project Helix. The game offers strong and flexible controller support for driving. You get analog control for steering, throttle, and braking. The game also supports major controllers such as Xbox and PlayStation pads and detects most PC gamepads.

Project Helix specs that could change the game

In 2025, the YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead claimed that Microsoft’s next Xbox, code name “Magnus,” will use AMD Zen 6 CPU cores and RDNA 5 graphics. That combination could push performance up to twice the level of the PlayStation 5 Pro. The channel also expects Project Helix to target 4K at 120 frames per second.

The Project Helix may also include FSR upscaling, ray tracing, and backward support for older Xbox games. I love the idea of at least 32 GB of RAM. That amount helps push high-resolution gaming at 120 Hz. Modern AAA titles ask for 32 GB to get smooth play at high or ultra settings. Anyone who streams, records, or runs tools during a game also gains extra headroom. For comparison, the Xbox Series X includes 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM.

Microsoft may also reuse the AT2 die across desktop GPUs and the console. That move could cut production cost over time and help improve driver support.

When and how much

Based on past Xbox launch patterns, I expect the next console to arrive in late fall 2027. Price rumors look steep. Some leakers place the range between $900 and $1,400.

The current RAM shortage also plays a role here. High demand and supply limits create a tough production climate. Microsoft may target a late-2027 launch, but global supply or economic issues could push that plan. Take those price leaks with a grain of salt.

Related: RAM shortage 2026: How Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, and other PC makers face rising costs

Where Project Helix could take us

Xbox and PlayStation systems now offer close graphics power, at least on paper, and price tags look close as well. The choice often comes down to which games you want and how you want to play them. Project Helix leaks hint at one more reason to lean toward Xbox.

I do worry that the next-generation Xbox hardware may push budget gaming out of reach. Still, I feel excitement. Building a gaming PC takes effort, time, and a pile of parts. I want access to PC games but skip that whole process. The Project Helix sounds perfect for that.

Related: Best laptops under $500: 6 budget-friendly picks you’ll love

One more thing stands out. Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you jump into multiplayer games with friends who use an Xbox console. Cross-platform multiplayer support also lets you connect with friends on other devices. That means more games and more ways to team up, and I welcome that idea.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Budget Mac leaks hint at a surprise for entry-level laptops
Budget Mac leaks hint at a surprise for entry-level laptops
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung trifold phone: Camera leaks hint at 100x zoom 
Samsung trifold phone: Camera leaks hint at 100x zoom 
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Nintendo Switch 2 leaks: New gaming console for your setup?
Nintendo Switch 2 leaks: New gaming console for your setup?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Hey Android users! Xbox games on Android are coming Soon!
Hey Android users! Xbox games on Android are coming Soon!
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino
Valve Steam Deck runs AAA Steam games and has powerful onboard tech and a 7-inch screen
Valve Steam Deck runs AAA Steam games and has powerful onboard tech and a 7-inch screen

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
3 Apple March 2026 releases that caught my attention
3 Apple March 2026 releases that caught my attention
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Best Mario Day deals 2026 have me exploring Nintendo Switch games and accessories
Best Mario Day deals 2026 have me exploring Nintendo Switch games and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
I found the coolest St. Patrick’s Day gifts—and they’re all green
I found the coolest St. Patrick’s Day gifts—and they’re all green
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Oukitel WP63 preview: Fire, 20,000 mAh battery, and survival in one chunky smartphone
Oukitel WP63 preview: Fire, 20,000 mAh battery, and survival in one chunky smartphone
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
MacBook Neo vs. M5 MacBook Air: Here’s what changes when Apple uses a phone chip
MacBook Neo vs. M5 MacBook Air: Here’s what changes when Apple uses a phone chip
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
Project Helix leaks hint at an Xbox that runs both PC and console games 3 Apple March 2026 releases that caught my attention Best Mario Day deals 2026 have me exploring Nintendo Switch games and accessories
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept