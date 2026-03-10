Project Helix leaks hint at an Xbox that runs both PC and console games

Image Credit: Kevin Keith, Facebook

Microsoft pushes Play Anywhere as a key part of its pitch. The idea sounds awesome: play games across devices in one ecosystem. Yet one problem still bugs me. If you want to run a PC game on Xbox, you must check if the console supports the title first. That step adds friction I hate. Xbox Play Anywhere and cloud streaming bring many big third-party games to consoles, but thousands of PC-only titles still stay out of reach. Project Helix leaks hint at a shift, though. The next Xbox console may run both Xbox and PC games.

Games I’m hyped to try on Project Helix (yes, BeamNG.drive!)

Microsoft Gaming Executive Vice President and CEO Asha Sharma says Project Helix will “play your Xbox and PC games.” Still, no one can list next-generation Xbox titles with confidence at the moment. One thing stands out to me, though. The Project Helix game library may look unlike any console catalog in the past.

Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console.



Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about… pic.twitter.com/Xx5rpVnAZI — Asha (@asha_shar) March 5, 2026

If Microsoft keeps its current plan, Project Helix may ship with zero exclusives. Yet the system could run a huge set of PC titles from past and present. If a game works well with a controller, you should load it with no trouble.

I want to try BeamNG.drive on Project Helix. The game offers strong and flexible controller support for driving. You get analog control for steering, throttle, and braking. The game also supports major controllers such as Xbox and PlayStation pads and detects most PC gamepads.

Project Helix specs that could change the game

In 2025, the YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead claimed that Microsoft’s next Xbox, code name “Magnus,” will use AMD Zen 6 CPU cores and RDNA 5 graphics. That combination could push performance up to twice the level of the PlayStation 5 Pro. The channel also expects Project Helix to target 4K at 120 frames per second.

The Project Helix may also include FSR upscaling, ray tracing, and backward support for older Xbox games. I love the idea of at least 32 GB of RAM. That amount helps push high-resolution gaming at 120 Hz. Modern AAA titles ask for 32 GB to get smooth play at high or ultra settings. Anyone who streams, records, or runs tools during a game also gains extra headroom. For comparison, the Xbox Series X includes 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM.

Microsoft may also reuse the AT2 die across desktop GPUs and the console. That move could cut production cost over time and help improve driver support.

When and how much

Based on past Xbox launch patterns, I expect the next console to arrive in late fall 2027. Price rumors look steep. Some leakers place the range between $900 and $1,400.

The current RAM shortage also plays a role here. High demand and supply limits create a tough production climate. Microsoft may target a late-2027 launch, but global supply or economic issues could push that plan. Take those price leaks with a grain of salt.

Where Project Helix could take us

Xbox and PlayStation systems now offer close graphics power, at least on paper, and price tags look close as well. The choice often comes down to which games you want and how you want to play them. Project Helix leaks hint at one more reason to lean toward Xbox.

I do worry that the next-generation Xbox hardware may push budget gaming out of reach. Still, I feel excitement. Building a gaming PC takes effort, time, and a pile of parts. I want access to PC games but skip that whole process. The Project Helix sounds perfect for that.

One more thing stands out. Xbox Cloud Gaming lets you jump into multiplayer games with friends who use an Xbox console. Cross-platform multiplayer support also lets you connect with friends on other devices. That means more games and more ways to team up, and I welcome that idea.