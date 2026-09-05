Discover Discover Products Explore over 300 categories and sub-categories. From tech to sports and everything in between. Brands Brands View products from the best brands on the market Trending Now Trending Find the most popular products based on engagement. Updated automatically every day. Magazine Official Magazine Read our latest articles, including our popular Daily Digest and product roundups.
More
Trending Categories
All Things BBQ Coolest AI Gadgets Crowdfunding Projects Gaming Gadgets Health and Fitness iPhone Accessories Kitchen Gadgets Tech Gadgets
Featured Today
AOTOS T26 Pro Smart Fat Tire Electric City Bike Arbrest COVE: Ergonomic Office Chair for Women Zenowell Luna Plus Vagus Nerve Stimulator with AI Coach URXR One Lightweight Spatial Display Glasses
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New GadgetsTech and GadgetsAI GadgetsUseful GadgetsGaming GadgetsTravel GadgetsMac AccessoriesCar AccessoriesPet AccessoriesGadgets for MenCoffee Accessories
Discover Brands Trending Magazine
Explore More
Brands Get the Apps Newsletters Affiliate Discounts
About
Meet the Team Brand Assets Careers Contact Us Help Center Press Carbon Neutral
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy
Services
List your Product
Trending:
Top Categories
Crowdfunding ProjectsStar Wars GiftsGeek Gifts and GadgetsSmart LivingWork DesksBest Work GadgetsBest Home Accessories and Gadgets
Cool New Gadgets
Tech and Gadgets
AI Gadgets
Useful Gadgets
Gaming Gadgets
Travel Gadgets
Mac Accessories
Car Accessories
Pet Accessories
Gadgets for Men
Coffee Accessories
XPENG ARIDGE Land Aircraft Carrier at IFA 2026: The flying car that gave up on flying
Tech News

XPENG ARIDGE Land Aircraft Carrier at IFA 2026: The flying car that gave up on flying

Sep 5, 2026, 6:06 pm EDT
3 min read
0 comments
XPENG ARIDGE Land Aircraft Carrier at IFA 2026: The flying car that gave up on flying
Image Credit: XPENG ARIDGE

Ever since the Berlin announcements dropped, Doc Brown has been stuck in my head: “Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.” Back to the Future Part II put a flying DeLorean in the sky and set an expectation that 40 years of concept renders still haven’t met.

XPENG showed up at IFA 2026 with the opposite idea. Its ARIDGE Land Aircraft Carrier keeps the roads. The car never leaves the ground at all, and the aircraft rides in the back until you want it.

One button, five minutes, and no pilot mythology

Video Credit: XPENG ARIDGE

Demonstrating the system at XPENG’s German launch, the founder made it look simple. Pull over, press a button, and the air module quietly disengages from the trunk over the next five minutes. It leaves behind an unassuming four-seater you can drive home legally. A compromise, sure, but a pragmatic one: it avoids the death trap that killed previous flying-car concepts—subjecting a flying vehicle to asphalt crash regulations.

Splitting the job is the concession that makes the concept plausible. I’d rather have a competent car towing a competent aircraft than a compromised machine pretending to be both.

The six-wheeled half nobody is talking about

Strip away the quadcopter, and the land vehicle steals the show. ARIDGE built a 6×6 with rear-wheel steering and an 800 V silicon-carbide range-extender—good for a claimed 1,000 km. Forget the off-road pitch, though. The victory is mundane: it fits inside a standard parking garage.

The carrier also works as a mobile supercharging station, topping up the aircraft while driving or parked, with one full charge supporting up to six flights. Air taxi ventures keep waiting on vertiports and grid connections that municipalities have shown no urgency to build. XPENG decided to drive the infrastructure to the field instead. Clever.

Mass production is the claim I can’t check

Mass production is the claim I can't check
Image Credit: XPENG ARIDGE

He Xiaopeng told the press that 13 years of work were finally arriving, and that mass production of the first flying cars starts this year. I want that to be true. The gap between the promise and the evidence stays wide, though, because only a handful of prototypes of the 700+ kg air module exist, and nobody at the launch put a number on flight endurance.

Endurance is the whole argument for a two-seat eVTOL. Six charges from the mothership means very little without minutes in the air attached to each one. Until XPENG publishes that figure, the Dubai footage of the module flying over the skyline is a mood board, not a spec sheet.

Background: Munich in July, Berlin in September

XPENG ran its first product launch outside China in Munich in July, and the flying car headlined it. Berlin is the second German trade fair on its calendar this year, after Hannover Messe, and the Land Aircraft Carrier shared the stand with the IRON humanoid robot and the L03 sub-crossover under a broader “Physical AI” banner.

Three product categories on one stand tells you the company no longer wants to be described as a carmaker. The quadcopter is the piece that gets photographed. The 6×6 underneath it is the piece I’d watch.

Author

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.

Be the first to comment

Latest
Your Comment..
Sign up to leave a comment.
Click here to tag users that participate in this comment thread.
Click here to upload an image or gif.
Click or drag your image here (Maximum Size 4MB, Accepted formats JPG, PNG, GIF).
Add an emoji to your comment.
Click here to add a gif from Giphy.com to your comment.
Search
powered by Giphy

Related Blog Posts

Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
IFA Berlin 2024—What to expect, from AI appliances to flying cars
IFA Berlin 2024—What to expect, from AI appliances to flying cars
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino
The next generation of road-capable flying cars is here
The next generation of road-capable flying cars is here
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
The world in 2040 – flying cars, electric airplanes, jetpacks, and the world of blockchain
The world in 2040 – flying cars, electric airplanes, jetpacks, and the world of blockchain
Daily Digest
By Mark Myerson
3 flying cars you can pre-order now
3 flying cars you can pre-order now
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
IFA 2026: Best PCs and laptops, from rollables to a fanless featherweight
IFA 2026: Best PCs and laptops, from rollables to a fanless featherweight

Latest Blog Posts

Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
IFA 2026: Best PCs and laptops, from rollables to a fanless featherweight
IFA 2026: Best PCs and laptops, from rollables to a fanless featherweight
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
2026 IFA Innovation Awards: My 8 favorite winners 
2026 IFA Innovation Awards: My 8 favorite winners 
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
Samsung made an AI air conditioner—and I actually want one
Samsung made an AI air conditioner—and I actually want one
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
The 2026 IFA robot vacuums aren’t flashy, but they’re better
The 2026 IFA robot vacuums aren’t flashy, but they’re better
Product Reviews
By Arthur
Nobody shipped the AI home: Why LG vs Samsung at IFA 2026 is the wrong fight
Nobody shipped the AI home: Why LG vs Samsung at IFA 2026 is the wrong fight
About
Meet the Team The Story Press & Media Careers Brand Assets Contact Us Magazine
Resources
Help Center Get the Apps Archives Affiliate Program Sitemap Forum
Services
Kickstarter Marketing Indiegogo Marketing List your Product
Legal
Terms of Use Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Fact-Checking Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Shield
From the Blog
IFA 2026: Best PCs and laptops, from rollables to a fanless featherweight XPENG ARIDGE Land Aircraft Carrier at IFA 2026: The flying car that gave up on flying 2026 IFA Innovation Awards: My 8 favorite winners 
Let’s Connect
© 2026 Gadget Flow Inc, 405 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, NY 11556, USA

Cookie Notification

We use cookies to personalize your experience. Learn more here.

I Accept
I Don't Accept