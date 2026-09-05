XPENG ARIDGE Land Aircraft Carrier at IFA 2026: The flying car that gave up on flying

Image Credit: XPENG ARIDGE

Ever since the Berlin announcements dropped, Doc Brown has been stuck in my head: “Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.” Back to the Future Part II put a flying DeLorean in the sky and set an expectation that 40 years of concept renders still haven’t met.

XPENG showed up at IFA 2026 with the opposite idea. Its ARIDGE Land Aircraft Carrier keeps the roads. The car never leaves the ground at all, and the aircraft rides in the back until you want it.

One button, five minutes, and no pilot mythology

Video Credit: XPENG ARIDGE

Demonstrating the system at XPENG’s German launch, the founder made it look simple. Pull over, press a button, and the air module quietly disengages from the trunk over the next five minutes. It leaves behind an unassuming four-seater you can drive home legally. A compromise, sure, but a pragmatic one: it avoids the death trap that killed previous flying-car concepts—subjecting a flying vehicle to asphalt crash regulations.

Splitting the job is the concession that makes the concept plausible. I’d rather have a competent car towing a competent aircraft than a compromised machine pretending to be both.

The six-wheeled half nobody is talking about

Strip away the quadcopter, and the land vehicle steals the show. ARIDGE built a 6×6 with rear-wheel steering and an 800 V silicon-carbide range-extender—good for a claimed 1,000 km. Forget the off-road pitch, though. The victory is mundane: it fits inside a standard parking garage.

The carrier also works as a mobile supercharging station, topping up the aircraft while driving or parked, with one full charge supporting up to six flights. Air taxi ventures keep waiting on vertiports and grid connections that municipalities have shown no urgency to build. XPENG decided to drive the infrastructure to the field instead. Clever.

Mass production is the claim I can’t check

Image Credit: XPENG ARIDGE

He Xiaopeng told the press that 13 years of work were finally arriving, and that mass production of the first flying cars starts this year. I want that to be true. The gap between the promise and the evidence stays wide, though, because only a handful of prototypes of the 700+ kg air module exist, and nobody at the launch put a number on flight endurance.

Endurance is the whole argument for a two-seat eVTOL. Six charges from the mothership means very little without minutes in the air attached to each one. Until XPENG publishes that figure, the Dubai footage of the module flying over the skyline is a mood board, not a spec sheet.

Background: Munich in July, Berlin in September

XPENG ran its first product launch outside China in Munich in July, and the flying car headlined it. Berlin is the second German trade fair on its calendar this year, after Hannover Messe, and the Land Aircraft Carrier shared the stand with the IRON humanoid robot and the L03 sub-crossover under a broader “Physical AI” banner.

Three product categories on one stand tells you the company no longer wants to be described as a carmaker. The quadcopter is the piece that gets photographed. The 6×6 underneath it is the piece I’d watch.