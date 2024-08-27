IFA Berlin 2024—What to expect, from AI appliances to flying cars

Get ready for IFA Berlin 2024, where flying cars, AI-powered appliances, and futuristic gadgets take center stage. As Europe's top tech show approaches, here's what to expect!

IFA Berlin is 2024 fast approaching—it’s one September 6–10. As Europe’s leading tech show and the unofficial start of Techtember, I know you’re waiting with bated breath for updates.

Not one to disappoint, today I’m highlighting the top product launches, including AI-infused home appliances, new laptops, and even a flying car. It’s all pretty exciting, which makes sense since this is the convention’s 100th anniversary.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. You can also expect new headphones, wearables, and TVs at IFA Berlin 2024. For brevity’s sake, today I’ll focus on the top news and discuss my overall prediction of what we’ll see from the event.

Samsung’s AI-powered home appliances

Samsung is set to unveil a range of smart home gadgets with AI at their core. The Korea Times reported that the tech giant plans to present the Bespoke AI Combo, an all-in-one washer-dryer; the Bespoke AI Steam, a new robotic steam cleaner for floors; and the Bespoke AI Family Hub, a refrigerator product.

The company will also highlight its AI-powered TVs; their generative AI wallpaper can recommend images depending on user preferences.

HONOR’s super-thin foldable phone

HONOR Magic V3 in a video

It’s official: HONOR will globally launch the foldable Magic V3 (released in July 2024) smartphone at IFA Berlin 2024. As the thinnest foldable phone you can buy, it’s just 0.36″ slim.

Alongside the new phone, Honor will also unveil the MagicPad 2 tablet. Measuring 12.3″ diagonally, it weighs just 555 grams. With 8 speakers, we can expect pretty advanced audio.

Intel’s Lunar Lake laptop chips

An Intel Lunar Lake chip side view

Intel will announce the latest details of its new Lunar Lake chips via live stream on Tuesday, September 3. The chips boast x86 power efficiency and dynamic core performance, as well as major advances in graphics. Advanced AI computing drives them and upcoming Intel products.

So, it’s safe to assume Lunar Lake laptops will take center stage at IFA 2024. For now, we still don’t know which laptops will include the chips.

Alef Aeronautics’ Model A Flying Car

Alef Aeronautics Model A in the air

Engineers have teased us about flying cars for decades. The Alef Aeronautics Model A is one that may finally go mainstream. This 2-seater flying car already has over 2,850 preorders, and the company plans to begin production by the end of 2025.

As reported in Laptop Mag, visitors to IFA Berlin 2024 will see a stationary model at the event. We’ll have to wait for the company’s keynote on September 8 to see footage of the flying car.

ViXion’s Auto Focus Smart Glasses

ViXoion01 autofocusing smart glasses

Space-agey and health-forward, ViXion’s flagship autofocus smart glasses, ViXion01, offer a new take on smart eyewear. Instead of serving as mini computers, they aim to improve eye health.

Wearing them can help your eye muscles relax and minimize strain thanks to autofocus and zoom features. The Star Trek-like glasses will be on display at IFA Berlin 2024, helping youeasily work and browse onlinse.

My predictions for IFA 2024

So, what are my predictions for IFA 2024? If the AI innovations I’ve mentioned above are any indicator, the technology will be a major theme at the event.

Then, the Alef Aeronautics Model A flying car is also set to draw attention. With many preorders and a production date in the works, this flying car feels closer to seeing the light of day than most I’ve seen.

Finally, keep an eye out for the wearable and health/fitness tech. ViXion’s smart glasses target eyestrain, but Garmin, Withings, Aukey and several other market leaders will participate in the conference. There will even be VR & AR Fitness Zones, so I predict innovation in the sector.

Summary

As IFA Berlin 2024 approaches, one thing is clear: this year’s event promises a mix of innovation and forward-thinking tech. From AI-powered home appliances to flying cars and smart eyewear that enhances eye health, this year’s show will not just unveil cutting-edge products, but also offer a glimpse into the future of our daily lives.

So, stay tuned. As always, I'll keep you updated on all the exciting news and trends emerging from IFA Berlin 2024.