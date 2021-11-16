Xpression Camera lets you change your face, background, and clothing in real-time

Mark Gulino on under Product Stories , Byunder

Looking for a slick new tool for live streaming or Zoom calls? This new Kickstarter campaign brings its Xpression Camera software, and it's packed with cool features to transform your digital persona. You can change everything from appearances to backgrounds with this handy technology. Read on to learn more!

Xpression Camera Kickstarter campaign review

If you’re a big fan of Snapchat filters and other face-altering entertainment apps, there’s a new Kickstarter campaign you need to see. Behold the Xpression Camera, a new award-winning app that allows you to transform your digital persona by reimagining your onscreen likeness in real-time. It’s already been featured in a wide range of publications and it’s only getting started. Let’s go ahead and put a face on this nifty new app, shall we?

Xpression Camera can use your face to animate images

The Xpression Camera is ready to change the virtual world

Virtual communications platforms like Zoom and Twitch have become increasingly more popular. In fact, Zoom, in particular, is almost a necessity these days since working from home is now commonplace. Xpression Camera seeks to create a tool that’s not only entertaining but also practical for those in both spaces. This vastly expands the unique possibilities for where it can apply. Will you redefine your look for your next live stream? Or perhaps improve appearances during that Monday morning conference call. It’s totally up to you. With Xpression Camera, users can also create memes, gifs, cinematic and social content that can be streamed on Youtube, Twitch, and Instagram.

Change faces, backgrounds, and even your clothing

One of the Xpression Camera’s biggest strengths is its incredible range of possibilities. For example, it can change your background which can be particularly handy for masking cluttered environments behind you. Another slick feature is the ability to overlay clothing different from what you’re actually wearing. This means you can appear as though you’re wearing a full business suit, rather than pajamas. Cool right? Well, these are just scratching the surface of what you can do with Xpression Camera.

Xpression Camera in action

Software features 3D Dense Face Tracking technology

The Xpression Camera software features a unique set of capabilities to transform your appearance. It includes 3D Dense Face Tracking technology. This means it can analyze your face’s shape, expressions, and various dimensional points. With neural rendering, the software can create realistic models based on the original image–all in real-time. Since processing so fast is tricky, that’s no simple task yet the program handles it with ease.

Features its own platform, or you can export to others outside it

The Xpression Camera app can function as its own standalone platform. This way, you can produce original content with the many tools it contains and share it with other users. Alternatively, you can download content for external media venues, or connect it with platforms like Zoom and Twitch. Because it provides so much flexibility, you’ll be able to incorporate it into the many different places you produce video content.

The possibilities are endless with Xpression Camera

Xpression Camera could be the next evolution of live video

There’s a lot of impressive technology and design that goes into Xpression Camera and they’re only getting started. Having already soared past their initial Kickstarter goal, they’re well on their way to taking their exciting app to the next level. Not only that, but they just might be able to evolve the very nature of live video as well. If you’re a streamer or influencer looking for a new tool to create content, or someone looking to add a fresh new face to their Zoom meetings, it’s worth checking this one out.

You can get the Xpression Camera by pledging on the official Kickstarter campaign page. Pledges with rewards start at $29.