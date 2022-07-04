Deter front-door threats in real time with the smart camera collection

Want to boost security at your front door? Check out the Vivint Camera Collection. These gadgets actually have crime-preventing features.

Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro features threat deterrence

Prevent package thievery and other threats at your doorstep with the Vivint Camera Collection. This smart security camera collection includes the Outdoor Camera Pro, Indoor Camera, and Doorbell Camera Pro. Each has security features that take your home protection to the next level.

Sure, your current door cam records clear footage and maybe even has color night vision. But can it prevent package thieves? The Vivint Camera Collection can. Its Outdoor Camera Pro has built-in threat deterrence, while the other gadgets in the series have plenty of robust security features. Let’s check them out.

Vivint Camera Collection in lifestyle scenarios

Deter threats in real time with the Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro

Do your Amazon packages go missing on the regular? Or maybe your front porch has been vandalized? Then the Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro is worth installing.

With its Smart Deter technology, it’s definitely not your typical front door security cam. So what is Smart Deter technology? According to Vivint, it works using a computer vision chip, keeping an eye on the area you specify.

If it detects someone in the area for too long, the camera sounds an alarm and illuminates its LED ring, letting the intruder know they’ve been seen. So it’s a security camera that takes action immediately, not leaving anything to chance.

Meanwhile, you won’t have to deal with false alarms when you have the Outdoor Camera Pro. No, this gadget in the smart camera collection can differentiate between pets, cars, and people, so it only sends you important notifications.

But if there is an emergency, Vivint’s team of home security professionals is on call 24/7 to assist. Even better, they’re just a touch away on the Vivint Smart Hub.

Vivint Camera Collection in outdoor and indoor scenarios

Stop package thieves with the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro

With 210 million packages stolen from Americans in 2021, doorstep safety is a concern around the country. Luckily, the Vivint Camera Collection has features that target doorstep piracy with the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro.

Like the Outdoor Camera Pro, this smart doorbell camera also has Vivint’s Smart Deter technology. It intelligently identifies deliveries and potential thieves. If it detects a lurker, it activates a bright LED ring and 90 dB speaker, letting the criminal know they’ve been spotted.

Then, you don’t want only a partial view of visitors at your doorstep. The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro offers a 180° by 180° field of view, giving you all the details thanks to an ambient light sensor for a clear picture all day and night.

Even better, as a wired doorbell, the Doorbell Camera Pro is always connected, making it a gadget you can rely on from this smart security camera collection.

Vivint Indoor Security Camera in a nighttime photo

Get peace of mind with the Indoor Security Camera

You can’t always be at home, but you can check on it anytime, anywhere with the Vivint Indoor Security Camera. Yep, you can use its 2-way talk to check in on your family and have an entire conversation via the camera. And if one of your kids or an elderly parent needs you while you’re out, they can press the camera’s button for an instant connection.

Moreover, you can use a pair of these cameras to help monitor your home and record security threats. Just set up cameras by the front and back doors and use them like motion detectors to automatically record when motion is detected.

If something moves in the house while you’re away, you’ll get a smartphone notification and an easy way to check in.

Vivint Outdoor Camera Pro in a video

Leave the installation to Vivint

We’re sure you’re pretty handy, but home security probably isn’t something you want to DIY. Luckily, the Vivint Home Pros will install your Vivint home security device professionally, ensuring they work properly before leaving.

They also won’t leave before teaching you how to use the system. That’s right; these technicians walk you through your new security gadgets, showing you how to turn them on and off and customize the programs. That way, you won’t have to guess about your home’s safety status.

Enjoy 24/7 home monitoring with the Vivint specialists

But Vivint doesn’t leave you on your own after installation. Nope, once they have your system up and running, Vivint monitoring covers your home all day and night, ready to respond to emergencies triggered by its smart security camera collection.

How does it work? Well, it gives you specialist backup in response to an emergency. And if the team can reach you, it automatically sends first responders.

Read our final thoughts

This smart camera collection is a worthwhile investment if you want to improve your home’s security and shine a light on thieves at your front door.

These smart cameras keep an eye on your home indoors and out and are professionally installed and monitored by professionals 24/7. Get 1 or a whole system to protect yourself and the people you love.

The Vivint Camera Collection starts at $199.99 on the official website. What sort of home security gadgets are you looking for? Let us know in the comments.