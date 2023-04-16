10 Breakfast gadgets that will change your morning routine forever

Want to jazz up your breakfast routine? Then check out these 10 awesome breakfast gadgets. They'll revolutionize the way you start your day!

acaia Pearl Model S is a professional-grade smart scale

Mornings can be tough. But with the right tools and gadgets, you can make your routine easier and more enjoyable—starting with breakfast. And, for that reason, today we’re rounding up breakfast gadgets that will change your morning routine forever.

If you’re a coffee lover, a good cup of Joe can change your day. And you can experience that every morning with the De’Longhi TrueBrew coffee maker series. It combines a conical burr grinder with De’Longhi’s Bean Extract Technology.

Then, you can start the day on a full tank after having noshed on your favorite kind of toast, prepared in the Tineco Toasty One smart toaster. It boasts 8 shade and crispness settings.

Get ready to discover breakfast gadgets that will supercharge your morning routine!

1. The De’Longhi TrueBrew coffee maker series helps you brew better coffee with its conical burr grinder. It costs $499.95 on Amazon.

De’Longhi TrueBrew in a kitchen

Enjoy a delicious cup of coffee every morning when you have the De’Longhi TrueBrew Coffee maker series. It has an integrated conical burr grinder, simplifying whole-bean brewing. Plus, the TrueBrew technology grinds, doses, and brews with precision.

2. The Tineco Toasty One smart toaster offers 8 shade and crispness settings for personalized toast. Buy it for $339 on the official website.

Tineco Toasty One intro video

Want the perfect slice of toast every time? The Tineco Toasty One smart toaster makes it possible with its patented IntelliHeat algorithm. It detects your bread’s state and adjusts its performance to match your preferences.

3. The Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Studio Edition makes pour-over coffee easier with customizable brew settings. Get it for $225 on the company website.

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Studio Edition

Enhance your morning pour over with the Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Kettle Studio Edition. It offers precision temperature and pouring control. You can even customize your brew settings using its high-res screen. Also, it gets updates over Wi-Fi.

4. The NanoFoamer PRO automatic hands-free microfoam maker creates frothed milk without a steam wand. Preorder it for $120 on Indiegogo.

NanoFoamer PRO in black

Create microfoam milk at home without a wand or large espresso machine when you have the NanoFoamer PRO automatic hands-free microfoam maker. This gadget makes foamed milk in just 1–2 minutes and works with any milk.

5. The Breville Smart Tea Infuser Compact features a steep timer, ensuring perfect brew results. Purchase it for $169.95 on Amazon.

Breville Smart Tea Infuser Compact with tea treats

Do you enjoy tea in the morning? The Breville Smart Tea Infuser Compact upgrades your steeping game. It comes with a steep timer suitable for green, white, herbal, black, and oolong teas.

6. The OneThird Food Scanners check fruit ripeness, telling you how long you have to eat it. They’re coming soon for an unknown price.

OneThird Food Scanners product video

Reduce food waste and know exactly when your avocado is ripe enough for toast when you have the OneThird Food Scanners. The AI-powered technology helps predict the shelf lives of produce using reliable data.

7. The Hyvance Smart Fried Egg Cooker prepares up to 6 different kinds of fried eggs, quickly and easily. Get it for $49 on Amazon.

Hyvance Smart Fried Egg Cooker top view

Enjoy fried eggs for breakfast with the Hyvance Smart Fried Egg Cooker. It cooks eggs at low heat, preserving egg nutrients and requiring less oil. Meanwhile, from sunny-side up to over medium, eggs fry to your preference.

8. The Almond Cow The Essentials plant-based milk kit lets you make milk from any nut, seed, or grain. Buy it for $255 on the brand’s website.

Almond Cow The Essentials kit components

Make milk from grains, nuts, or seeds at home using the Almond Cow The Essentials plant-based milk kit. It comes with everything you need to make 5–6 cups of fresh milk. And the process is as easy as pressing a button.

9. The Ninja Blast Portable Blender brings you high-speed blending power for on-the-go use. It’s coming soon for $59.99 on the official website.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender in color options

Whip up a healthy breakfast smoothie on your way out the door, or anywhere, with the Ninja Blast Portable Blender. It blasts through ice and frozen ingredients, creating up to 18 oz. of beverage in a portable size. It also fits your car’s cup holder.

10. The nutribullet Slow Juicer takes the low-and-slow approach to juicing and is super portable. Purchase it for $199.99 on the company website.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender with produce

Although the nutribullet Slow Juicer has a compact footprint, it sure packs a punch. Boasting a high-torque, low-speed motor and steel-tipped auger, it extracts every drop of juice and nutrients from fruits and veggies. What’s more, it’s super quiet and won’t wake up other members of your household.

Breakfast gadgets like these can vastly improve your morning routine. Whether you go for a coffee maker, a toaster, or an egg cooker, these kitchen appliances can save you time and make your mornings more enjoyable. Which ones would you love to own? Let us know!

