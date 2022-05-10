10 workout gadgets and accessories that’ll make you forget you’re exercising

Are you in a workout rut? Shake things up with these gadgets and accessories that are so fun to use—you won't even realize you're exercising.

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror in use

Is your run around the neighborhood about as exciting as doing the laundry? Keeping your workouts enjoyable is important to stay motivated, no matter your fitness level. Thankfully, these fun workout gadgets and accessories will help you enjoy your workouts so much that you might even forget you’re exercising.

There are plenty of gadgets that can put the fun back into your exercise routine. One we love is the Remace weighted jump rope. It combines a workout classic with swappable weighted ropes, targeting the upper body.

You can even turn your workout into a game with the Muoverti Tilt Indoor Smart Bike. It features gaming integrations and virtual spaces, taking your indoor cycling to a whole new level.

Look forward to your workout every day with the cool gear below.

1. The FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror brings some of the world’s best fitness instructors right into your living room.

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror
FITURE and a woman exercising

The FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror not only looks good, but it also keeps you motivated with classes from renowned fitness instructors. Plus, with the dual-frequency speakers, it’ll immerse you in audio.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

2. The Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment gives you an invigorating workout, and those punches offer serious stress relief.

Liteboxer Wall Mount in a video

You won’t be working out with the Liteboxer Wall Mount boxing equipment—you’ll be training like a world-class boxer. Combining Rhythm Technology, professional training, and music, it offers fun and challenging workouts.

Get it for $1,495 on the official website.

3. The Remace weighted jump rope takes you back to your school days, offering a cardio and strength workout in just 10 minutes.

10 workout gadgets and accessories that'll make you forget you're exercising
Remace with a white band

Did you love jumping rope as a kid? The Remace weighted jump rope takes the playground pastime to a whole new level with its weighted ropes that also target the upper body. So it was a no-brainer for our list of fun workout gadgets and accessories. Meanwhile, the quick-change handles make swapping ropes a breeze.

This gadget is coming soon for $89. Learn more about it on the official website.

4. The SmartMat interactive Yoga mat has sensors that track your stretches and moves in real time.

SmartMat in a video

Yoga can be frustrating without guidance. And that’s where the SmartMat interactive Yoga mat comes in. It notices when you aren’t aligned and gives you tips on correcting your pose for a more enjoyable session. Meanwhile, the SmarMat app monitors, tracks, and stores your progress.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more about it on the official website.

5. The NordicTrack EXP 10i personal home treadmill has a 10-inch touchscreen display that takes you on trails throughout the world.

10 workout gadgets and accessories that'll make you forget you're exercising
NordicTrack EXP 10i with a man running

It’s easy to forget you’re running in a home gym with the NordicTrack EXP 10i personal home treadmill. Its HD touchscreen display lets you run on every continent while the 17,000 programs automatically adjust the speed and incline.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

6. The Brrrn at-home workout board gives you the feeling that you’re speed skating at home, making your indoor cardio more enjoyable.

Brrrn
Brrrn in a living room

If a treadmill just isn’t for you, consider the Brrrn at-home workout board. It offers fun yet challenging workouts that target the entire body. You’ll feel like you’re working out at an ice skating rink, which is why we’re including it on this list of fun workout gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $349 on the official website.

7. The Muoverti Tilt Indoor Smart Bike recreates the movements of an outdoor bike, allowing you to engage your core and balance reflexes.

10 workout gadgets and accessories that'll make you forget you're exercising
Muoverti Tilt Indoor Smart Bike in use

Go for a trail ride indoors with the Muoverti Tilt Indoor Smart Bike. It combines a host of cool features, including a realistic pedal feel, steering in virtual spaces, balancing, and frame swapping. You can even use the bike as a video game controller.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA. Learn more on the official website.

8. The STRAFFR Intelligent Fitness Band isn’t your typical resistance band. It gives you active feedback and tailor-made coaching.

10 workout gadgets and accessories that'll make you forget you're exercising
STRAFFR Intelligent Fitness Band in blue

While most resistance bands don’t offer much instruction, the STRAFFR Intelligent Fitness Band comes with a patented sensor that delivers feedback about all your moves. Then, the digital coach provides tips on making your workouts even more effective.

Get it for about $74 on the official website.

9. The JumpSport Professional Fitness Trampoline is excellent exercise for the kid in you with its expansive, bouncy surface and sturdy design.

JumpSport Professional Fitness Trampoline
JumpSport Professional Fitness Trampoline top view

Get your cardio in like you did when you were a kid with the JumpSport Professional Fitness Trampoline. Just a 20-minute workout can give you the health benefits of a 30-minute run. The rebounding works every muscle in the body and improves your muscle-to-fat ratio in an incredibly fun way.

Get it for $389.99 on Amazon.

10. The FeetUp The Original Headstand Bench Yoga Chair helps you achieve the perfect headstand without compression on your head or neck.

FeetUp Trainer Heastand Bench
FeetUp The Original Headstand Bench Yoga Chair side view

There’s nothing more refreshing than a headstand. And, with the FeetUp The Original Headstand Bench Yoga Chair, you can get the benefits of inversions no matter your age or body type. Made from sustainably sourced materials, it spreads body weight evenly across your shoulders.

Get it for $159.99 on Amazon.

Working out is anything but a chore with these fun workout gadgets and accessories. Do you know of any cool products we could add to this list? Tell us in the comments.

