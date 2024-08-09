ASIWO U1 underwater scooter review: Your companion for SUP, kayaking & diving

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Looking for a way to have more fun on the water? Check out the ASIWO U1 underwater scooter. It's designed for SUP, kayaking, diving & snorkeling.

An underwater scooter for multiple sports

My family and I are beachgoers most weekends in the summer. So we’re always looking for new ways to have fun in the water. Between our stand-up paddleboard and kayak, we’ve got our water activities pretty much covered—or so I thought. But then I discovered the ASIWO U1 Universal Underwater Scooter, and it’s about to take our time on the beach to a new level!

The ASIWO U1 isn’t just your average underwater scooter. Sure, it’s great for exploring the depths, but it can also boost your stand-up paddleboard and kayak adventures.

Curious to know more? Check out my in-depth review of the ASIWO U1 below!

SUP-friendly gear for your adventures

Stand-up paddleboarding is one of my favorite ways to get some exercise and soak up the sun. But after a while, paddling can wear you out, especially if you’re giving someone a ride or if the weather suddenly changes. That’s when having a little extra help on hand makes all the difference.

Enter the ASIWO U1! This underwater scooter was created for SUP enthusiasts like me. When my arms need a break, I simply attach it to my SUP’s fin and let it whisk me away at up to 7.4 mph. With 3 speed modes and an 80-minute runtime, I can cruise the waters, explore, and head back to shore without breaking a sweat.

ASIWO U1 Universal Underwater Scooter in lifestyle images

A kayak-ready gadget

Kayaking has been a go-to activity for my family and me. We’ve paddled through beaches, rivers, and lakes, always looking for the next adventure. So, discovering that the ASIWO U1 could supercharge not only our SUP but also our kayak made the product a total win for us!

Just like with our SUP, the ASIWO U1 adds a powerful boost to our kayaking adventures. It gives us the speed and precise maneuverability to glide through waterways. Whether we’re racing against the current or just enjoying a leisurely paddle, this scooter has us covered.

ASIWO takes it a step further with some amazing add-ons for kayakers—like a high-capacity outboard battery, mounting accessories, and an outboard e-motor kit. These upgrades have allowed us to tailor our adventures exactly how we want them, making every trip unique and unforgettable.

ASIWO U1 Universal Underwater Scooter on an SUP

Essential diving and snorkeling gear

Exploring the underwater world is an experience like no other. But having the right gear makes it even more magical. Most underwater scooters are designed to help divers and snorkelers glide effortlessly through deep waters. This allows them to be fully immersed in the wonders beneath the surface. And let me tell you, the ASIWO U1 takes this experience above and beyond!

I love using this water scooter on my scuba dives. It’s like strapping a motor to my flippers, opening up a new world of possibilities. With the ASIWO U1, I can reach coral reefs and shipwrecks. These would have been impossible to see on my own. The scooter handles depths of up to 50 meters and zips through the water at around 6.2 miles per hour—making every dive an adventure.

A compact, modular design

ASIWO U1 Universal Underwater Scooter in a carrying case

When my family and I head out for a day on the water, packing smart is key—we love our foldable SUP and kayak, and we’re always on the lookout for gear that’s compact and easy to carry. That’s why I’m so excited about the ASIWO U1’s modular design. It’s like this scooter was made with adventurers like us in mind!

What impresses me is how all the pieces detach for easy customization and storage. The ASIWO U1 is only slightly larger than a 500ml wine bottle, meaning it fits perfectly in most backpacks. This makes packing a breeze! I can easily toss the carrying case in my backpack and pop it in the trunk of our SUV without sacrificing any valuable space. It’s the ideal travel companion for our water adventures.

Three adapters for 99% SUP support

Want to know the best part? The ASIWO U1 is all about customization, and with the 3 included fin adapters—Slide & Lock, US Fin Adapter, and Flip & Lock—I can tailor the scooter to suit my paddling style perfectly.

These adapters easily snap onto my SUP, making it compatible with 99% of boards. Whether you’re a seasoned paddler or just getting started, the ASIWO U1 is ready to roll (or, should I say, glide) right out of the box. This product gets you on the water with zero hassle.

Trick out your ride with add-ons

The ASIWO U1 isn’t just an underwater scooter—it’s a versatile, multi-sport gadget that can be customized for various water adventures, thanks to its range of add-on parts. From a travel-friendly compact battery to a full outboard e-motor kit, this gadget is a DIY enthusiast’s dream.

With these extras, the ASIWO U1 lets you trick out your ride and tackle any water activity with ease. Whether you want to extend your battery life or boost your kayak’s power, the possibilities are endless. You can craft your ideal water experience, one additional part at a time.

Final thoughts on the ASIWO U1

The ASIWO U1 Universal Underwater Scooter has definitely added an extra layer of fun to our water adventures this summer. So, whether you’re a stand-up paddleboarder, kayaker, diver, or snorkeler, this versatile scooter will let you have a blast without hassle. Its modular design, easy portability, and customizable features make it a must-have for anyone who loves spending time in the water.

The ASIWO U1 is waiting to supercharge your next aquatic adventure. On Kickstarter, you can preorder it for just $699. Happy exploring!