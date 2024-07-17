Back-to-school shopping list for college students: must-have laptops, water bottles & more

Get ready for college with the ultimate shopping list of must-have gear! From top laptops to cool water bottles, we’ve got you covered.

Prep for a new academic year! / Image Credits: Matt Ragland, Unsplash

College starts at the end of August. Whether you’re a freshman just starting out or beginning your senior year, you want to step on campus with the right stuff. To help, I’ve crafted a back-to-school shopping list for college students with all the essentials, from speedy laptops to sleek & durable water bottles.

There are so many back-to-school “essentials” out there, but which ones are actually worth buying? To make the decision easier, I scoured the internet for advice about the top laptops, tablets, and charging banks, and I’m sharing the best I found here.

But, of course, college life doesn’t rely on tech alone. So you’ll find water-resistant backpacks, stainless steel water bottles, and unique lunch boxes. They are all sturdy and stylish—accessories you’ll use well past your years behind the ivy-covered walls.

Check out my back-to-school shopping list for college below:

Best laptops for college

The best laptop for college depends on your study area and how much you’ll carry it. For current Mac users and students who want to work in creative fields, the MacBook Air 13-inch M3 2024 is the best choice. The M-Series silicon tackles creative tasks with ease and the computer’s build is lightweight yet durable.

The HP Pavilion 14 Plus, ASUS Zenbook 14, Microsoft Surface Pro 9, and the Lenovo Yoga 71 below are other great options. I particularly like the ASUS Zenbook 14. It boasts up to 16 hours of battery life and offers fast performance—perfect for a day of class and paper writing.

1. Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M3 Chip ($899 $1,099 Amazon)

2. HP Pavilion Plus 14″ Laptop ($859 Amazon)

3. ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Laptop ($939 Amazon)

4. Lenovo Yoga 7i Intel Core i7 16″ Laptop ($949 Amazon)

5. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13″ Touchscreen Laptop ($1,149 Amazon)

The best tablets for college

A great tablet for college helps you prioritize your tasks without depleting your budget. With that in mind, I selected the Apple iPad 2022 as my top choice. It’s Apple’s more affordable tablet, which is reduced to just $299 for Prime Day. Students will love the fast A14 bionic chip, long battery life, and the optional Magic Keyboard Folio. Here are my top 5 tablets for college:



1. Apple iPad 2022 10th Generation with A14 Bionic Chip ($299 $349 Save 14% Amazon)

2. Microsoft Surface Go2 10.4″ Touchscreen ($264 $449.98 Save $185.98 Amazon)

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Android Tablet ($398 $599.99 Save 34% Amazon)

4. Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 Snapdragon 7c Chromebook ($289.99 Amazon)

Best smart notebooks for college

Smart notebooks have become popular since they easily transfer to-do lists, class notes, and more into digital, editable formats. Even better, these connected notebooks give you the feeling you’re writing on paper, which, experts say, is better for knowledge retention. College students will appreciate the ease of use and the ability to access their work on any device.

The New Rocketbook, in particular, is worth considering. The bundle includes a vegan leather reusable notebook with an embedded NFC hotspot. The pages wipe clean. Scan your notes to send them to your favorite apps.

New Rocketbook Pro 2.0 Smart Notebook ($60 Amazon) Boogie Board Blackboard Reusable Notebook ($38.99 $44.99 Save 13% Amazon) Ksequ Digital Writing Tablet for Adults ($15.28 Amazon).

Best charging banks for college

College students set up shop in different settings, like team rooms, libraries, and coffee shops. And it’s not always certain you’ll find a power outlet in those locations. That’s why addinga charging bank to your list of back-to-school supplies for college makes sense. These handy gadgets can power your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and more when you’re far from an outlet.

Spigen ArcHybrid Mag (MagFit) for MagSafe Battery Pack ($19.99 $30.72 Save 35% on Amazon) Anker Nano 10,000 mAh Power Bank ($31.99 $39.99 Save 20% on Amazon) UGREEN 25,000 mAh Power Bank ($79.99 $119.9 9 Save 33% on Amazon) mophie powerstation prime10 10,000 mAh Power Bank ($29.95 Amazon) Baseus 140W Portable Charger ($59.99 $79.99 Save 25% on Amazon with Prime)

Best backpacks for college students

The best backpacks for college students have laptop storage, a water-resistant design, and plenty of storage options—you’ll basically live on the go for the next 4 years, so multiple pockets will prove useful. The following backpacks fit all those requirements.

My favorite of the bunch is the Jansport Laptop back. The design is unfussy but modern and comes in a palette of colors. It fits up to a 15″ laptop and has big, roomy pockets—enough to fit your laptop plus books and anything else you need for class.

JanSport Laptop Backpack ($41.25 $55 Save 25% on Amazon) Osprey Flare Laptop Backpack ($85 $99 Save 15% on Amazon) The NORTH FACE Vault Backpack ($65 Amazon) Lenovo Travel Laptop Backpack ($16.99 $21.99 Save 23% on Amazon) Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack 2.0 ($99 Amazon)

Best water bottles and lunch boxes

You’ll be busy with class, homework, and your work-study job, so you’ll want to stay hydrated and energized. I recommend stainless steel water bottles, as they don’t contain BPA or leave off-flavors on the water. It’s also wise to look for bottles that fit easily in most backpack holders.

If you commute, live off campus, or follow a hybrid schedule, consider buying a good lunch box. A heated one can really increase your comfort, ensuring you have a hot, tasty meal every day. Even a stylish Bento version can make a packed lunch more exciting. In any case, a lunch box saves you money on pricy café meals.

Owala FreeSip Twist Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($27.99 Amazon) LARQ Bottle Swig Top Stainless Steel Water Bottle ($31.96 $39.95 Save 20% on Amazon) IRON °FLASK Stainless Steel Sport Water Bottle ($19.99 $29.99 Save 33% on Amazon) HeatsBox Electric Lunch Box ($159.99 $249.99 Save 36% on Amazon) GreenLunch 3-in-1 Stainless Steel Bento Box ($31.16 $40.00 Save 22% on Amazon)

Summary

Getting the right gear for college makes a huge difference in how smoothly the year goes. Whether you’re picking out a powerful laptop for your projects, a tablet for taking notes on the fly, or a sturdy backpack to carry everything around, these are the essentials. With this back-to-school shopping list for college, I know you’ll be ready to crush the new semester!