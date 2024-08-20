Back-to-school must-haves: 8 dorm room gadgets you’ll love

Starting college can be pretty overwhelming, especially when it comes to dorm shopping. I remember feeling swamped by all the advice from YouTube videos, online articles, and social media—most of which suggested buying way too many dorm room gadgets. I knew I wanted to avoid overpacking. But it’s tough to figure out what you actually need.

The truth is, you probably won’t have everything you need right off the bat, but you can make your life a whole lot easier by focusing on the essentials. Therefore, I’ve put together a list of the must-have items that made my dorm life more comfortable and manageable.

1. Waterdrop Electric Water Filter

The dorm water made me nervous—it tasted odd, and I wasn’t sure if it was safe. It’s a pain to keep running out for refills, so having a water filter in the dorm is a game-changer. It provides clean, tasty water, helps you stay hydrated, and is super convenient. Filtering out stuff like microplastics and lead makes it safer too.

Waterdrop Electric Water Filter in action

Check out the Waterdrop Electric Water Filter, one of the must-have dorm room gadgets for speedy filtration and easy use. It’s a big upgrade from those old pitchers, offering quicker and more precise filtering. Enjoy better-tasting water with less fuss. The countertop filter comes with a 0.5 µm carbon block that’s great for accuracy and removing impurities. Just remember to swap out the filter after 200 gallons or three months to keep your water fresh. It’s now $40.00 (originally $49.99) with a 20% OFF code: ED01.

2. Claiks Electric Standing Desk

The Claiks Electric Standing Desk is a solid addition to any dorm room and fits right in with dorm room gadgets. It lets you switch between sitting and standing with just a few button presses, which is super handy for long study sessions. The desk is really stable thanks to its steel frame, and the 40×24-inch surface gives you plenty of room for all your stuff.

Claiks Electric Standing Desk with a Complete Setup

Standing desks are awesome for your health, but it’s good to mix things up. Don’t stay in one spot for too long—switch between sitting and standing. You can adjust the height to keep things comfy and avoid slouching. The Claiks Electric Standing Desk is currently $143.99, saving you 10% off the usual $159.99.

3. Keychron K1 Max QMK/VIA mechanical keyboard

If you’re sharing a room and want a quieter keyboard, check out the Keychron K1 Max QMK/VIA. It features IXPE acoustic foam that keeps noise to a minimum while offering a comfy typing experience. Plus, you can easily switch between your computer, phone, and tablet with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. It’s priced at $94.

Keychron K1 Max QMK/VIA mechanical keyboard product design

4. Fellow Electric Clyde Kettle

Most dorm rooms come with a tiny kitchenette, so there’s usually not much space for big appliances. A compact electric kettle is a perfect fit for dorm room gadgets. It’s handy for heating up soup when the cafeteria’s closed and you’re starving. Hot plates aren’t allowed in most dorms because they can get dangerously hot and pose a fire risk with nearby books and curtains. Electric kettles, however, don’t get hot enough to worry about.

Fellow Electric Clyde Kettle in use

People are loving the Fellow Electric Clyde Kettle ($125) for its user-friendly design, stylish look, and speedy performance. It pours effortlessly, has a sleek matte finish, and heats up quickly. Plus, its sturdy build and overall quality get high marks from users. Overall, it’s a great pick for quickly making hot drinks during your study breaks.

5. Ember Cup self-warming espresso cup

When juggling classes, study sessions, and late-night cram sessions, it’s easy to get distracted and forget about your hot drink. If you often lose track of time and end up with a cold coffee or tea, a way to keep your beverage warm can help you stay refreshed even when your schedule is packed.

Ember Cup product in action

The Ember Cup ($99.95) is perfect for espresso drinks like cappuccinos and cortados. It keeps your coffee at your ideal temperature, so every sip is just right. With its built-in battery, it maintains your desired temperature for up to 1.5 hours, or all day long if you use the included charging coaster.

6. Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker

When college kicked off, I was chugging coffee like it was going out of style and soon figured it’d be a lot kinder to my wallet if I started brewing my own. If you’re into the ease of an automated machine and want to snag a good deal, you might want to check out the Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker. It’s currently on sale for $69.99, down from the original price of $99.99—a solid 30% off!

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker in use

This handy gadget brews over ice by adjusting the temperature—starting hot to pull out all the flavor and then cooling down to keep your ice from melting too fast. Additionally, the Strong Brew option lets you make a more robust cup of coffee. It’s perfect for me because I love a hot coffee in the morning and an iced one later in the day. The Keurig dorm room gadgets make both without any fuss.

7. DormDoc 175 College First Aid Kit

I was totally that student who always had a full first aid kit. Funny enough, I never actually needed it for myself, but once word got out, friends and neighbors would come to me for help. It turned out to be a great way to meet people later in the semester, just when everyone had pretty much settled into their friend groups.

DormDoc 175 College First Aid Kit Product Design

If you find yourself in need of a solid first-aid option, the DormDoc 175 College First Aid Kit is a great choice. Unlike many others, it includes not just first aid supplies but also a few extras for dealing with minor illnesses. It might be a bit on the pricey side ($58.95), but it’s worth it to save you the hassle of putting everything together yourself. Plus, it even comes with instructions on what each item is for.

8. iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

Dorm rooms can be a breeding ground for germs and bacteria, especially in shared spaces. A robot vacuum with a mop feature helps keep the floors clean and reduce the spread of germs. When you’re busy with your studies and don’t have time for dorm cleaning—let alone emptying the vacuum’s dustbin—a self-emptying robot vacuum can save you time and effort by eliminating the need for a broom.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum in use

The iRobot Roomba 694 is an efficient robot vacuum that handles different surfaces and keeps your floors cleaner. While there are fancier Roomba models out there, I recommend the iRobot Roomba 694 for its simplicity and affordability. It does an excellent job without the extra bells and whistles, making it perfect for a clutter-free dorm room.

Final thoughts on the best dorm room gadgets

Starting college can be a bit overwhelming, especially when it comes to outfitting your dorm room. It’s tempting to pile up on gadgets, but focusing on a few key essentials will help you avoid overpacking and keep things manageable. Remember, it’s all about balancing what you need with what will actually make your life easier.

You don’t need to have everything on day one. Gradually building up your collection of must-haves can be a practical approach. By prioritizing comfort and functionality, you’ll set yourself up for a smoother transition and a more enjoyable college experience. Here’s to starting your journey with just the right essentials! If you want to dive deeper into what to buy for back-to-school, check out my teammate’s article on the best picks.