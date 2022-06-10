Be ready for any adventure with this easy-to-carry flexible multi-tool

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 10, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

When you're on an adventure, your gear should be ready for anything. This flexible multi-tool give you a powerful yet simple gear tie, carabiner, and more in just 1 accessory.

Be ready for any adventure with this easy-to-carry flexible multi-tool
MODL Infinity Tool acts as a gear tie

Stay ready for the unknown with the MODL Infinity Tool. From the makers of the MODL utility bottle, this flexible multi-tool secures your gear to anything and everything for worry-free carry.

You’re getting ready for a hiking trip, and pack the essentials: water bottle, carabiner, gear ties, sunscreen, and the like. But wouldn’t it be nice to need fewer items? You’ll carry everything on your back, after all.

With the MODL Infinity Tool, you can replace both the carabiner and gear tie. That’s right; this adventure accessory can hang things like your water bottle from your backpack or secure your poles to your tent.

There are literally hundreds of uses. Plus, you can wear it on your wrist, so it’s always at the ready. Let’s check it out.

MODL Infinity Tool
MODL Infinity Tool
MODL Infinity Tool
MODL Infinity Tool in outdoor scenarios

Meet the flexible carabiner

While developing their original design, the MODL system, the MODL design team created flexible straps that could affix the water bottle to a backpack, bike, and pretty much anything else.

So it didn’t take long for the team to realize that the same straps could be used for securing anything to anything else. All it took was a simple stud to transform a simple water bottle loop to a tool that could work as a carabiner, gear tie, and more.

MODL Infinity Tool
MODL Infinity Tool
MODL Infinity Tool
MODL Infinity Tool in outdoor adventures

Use the MODL Infinity Tool as a carabiner

Stainless steel carabiners have become the ubiquitous adventure tool, and for good reason; they quickly connect safety-critical sports components. On the other hand, their use ends there, and you definitely need to carry them in a bag or pocket.

The MODL Infinity Tool is more versatile. Yes, it does everything a carabiner can, plus its flexible material moves with your item and holds it in place with grippy material.

MODL Infinity Tool
MODL Infinity Tool holding a keychain

Secure your gear with this adventure accessory

Whether you climb, hike, kayak, or some combination of the 3, you carry gear for your adventure. And, often, that requires securing different equipment to each other for easier transport, necessitating gear ties.

Or does it? With this flexible multi-tool you can leave them at home. It cinches your hiking tools onto your backpack, your kayak poles to each other, or even your skis to your poles.

MODL Infinity Tool securing a water bottle

Connect multiple MODL Infinity Tools

And when you want to secure larger objects, say 2 whitewater rafts in the river, you can simply connect multiple MODL Infinity Tools to make them longer.

Other ideas include connecting MODL Infinity Tools for use as a makeshift dog leash or repairing a broken tent. The modular feature also comes in handy for webbing or any new application you dream up.

Go for grippy, stretchy silicone

Unlike stainless steel carabiners that can scratch your gear, this flexible multitool is made out of silicone, handling your outdoor equipment with care. It’s also grippy, holding accessories and gadgets in place, so they don’t slide out.

Then, there’s the stretch and strength factor. Silicone stretches to fit your gear, allowing you to secure anything from hiking poles to a portable speaker.

Moreover, the MODL Infinity Tool supports up to 70 pounds in a single wrap. However, when you wrap it multiple times, the strength also multiples. For example, 3 wraps would equal 210 pounds, or 70 x 3. Cool, isn’t it?

Fidget with this versatile outdoor tool

But this outdoors accessory isn’t all work and no play. Nope, the MODL Infinity Tool is also pretty fun to fidget with, which is helpful for when your phone is off the grid.

Instead of twiddling your thumbs, keep your hands busy creating intricate designs and loops with this flexible multi-tool. Check out some ideas on the Kickstarter page.

Wear it on your wrist

One of the MODL Infinity Tool’s most useful features is its wearability. Yep, you can clasp this flexible multi-tool around your wrist like a bracelet.

With it on your wrist, you can be prepared for anything that comes up. So it’s not just for outdoor adventures, but everyday life making it the ultimate EDC tool.

Use this ‘hiking tool’ in multiple situations

This tool is the ideal companion for discovering the world since it’s so functional. We’ve already mentioned a bunch of potential uses, but the MODL Infinity Tool would also pair well with travel, biking, surfing, road trips, boating, and survival situations.

Read our final thoughts

With the multitude of useful gadgets and tools out there, you’ve got to love something that’s multi-use. Combining a carabiner, gear tie, repair mechanism, and more, the MODL Infinity Tool replaces several items in your kit.

Best of all, its wearable design means you can always have it with you, keeping you prepared not just for hiccups out in nature but in your daily life, too.

Love the MODL Infinity Tool as much as we do? Help bring it to life by preordering it for $25 on Kickstarter.

What outdoor or EDC gear do you love? Let us know in the comments.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Check out the best smart mirrors you can actually buy for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Check out the best smart mirrors you can actually buy for your home

Smart mirrors sure seem futuristic—but you know they’re already here. An AR-infused bathroom mirror can help you try on a new look or while a workout mirror lets you dance your way through a live fitness class. And, best of..
The most useful baby monitors to buy for your kids’ nursery
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most useful baby monitors to buy for your kids’ nursery

Expecting a baby soon? Then you’ll want to invest in one of the most useful baby monitors out there. A great baby monitor does so much more than simply monitor your baby while she sleeps. The latest devices can track..
Top board games of the week: Guardians of Agthor, Hunters of the Lost Creatures, Unspoken Words, and more
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week: Guardians of Agthor, Hunters of the Lost Creatures, Unspoken Words, and more

If you’ve got time off this season, why not add a few of these top board games for summer to your collection? Yes, if you want to set the right conditions for fun yet challenging gameplay, you’re reading the right..
The best gaming laptops to buy this summer
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming laptops to buy this summer

Do your summer plans involve leveling characters in games like The Witcher 3 and The Final Cut? Or maybe you’re all about playing against online opponents? No matter your PC gaming preference, we’ve got the best gaming laptops to buy..
This action-based RPG has the same designers as d20 Modern
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This action-based RPG has the same designers as d20 Modern

Take your tabletop RPG games to the next level with the Everyday Heroes™ action-based RPG. It’s a 5e refresh of d20 Modern from the same designers. It lets you play cinematic adventures based on blockbuster franchises. If you love the..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft
Productivity Tips
By Mark Gulino

Father and son at TechLok Solutions form a dynamic duo, solving the problem of laptop theft

There’s a good chance that you’ve heard about laptop theft. You may have even experienced it. The act can happen to anyone, and it can occur in the blink of an eye, which is where TechLok Solutions comes in. You’re..
Live your most sustainable summer ever with these gadgets and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Live your most sustainable summer ever with these gadgets and accessories

Summer is a great time to think about sustainability. We all love hitting the beach, cycling our favorite trails, and lounging by the pool. So wouldn’t it be great if you could do something to protect your favorite outdoor spaces..
Apple WWDC 2022 highlights: new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M2 chip, iOS 16, and more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple WWDC 2022 highlights: new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M2 chip, iOS 16, and more

From supporting underprivileged developers to initiating Tech Talks exclusively for developers, Apple has supported a growing developer community. At today’s Apple WWDC 2022 keynote, the brand announced that iOS 16 has a brand new lock screen, updated Messages, CarPlay support,..
The coolest mind-control wearables to help you relax
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The coolest mind-control wearables to help you relax

Between work deadlines and everyday stressors, most of us experience some level of anxiety throughout the day. When it gets to be too much, consider enhancing your self-care routine with some of the coolest mind-control wearables out there. These gadgets..
The best BBQ gadgets and accessories to buy for your summer weekends
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best BBQ gadgets and accessories to buy for your summer weekends

Summer is almost here, so you know what that means: it’s time to gear up for BBQ season. Whether you’re an aspiring pitmaster or you grill a mean burger on the weekends, the best BBQ gadgets and accessories can make..
10 Futuristic concept gadgets we wish we could buy now
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Futuristic concept gadgets we wish we could buy now

Concept products never fail to amaze us. Pushing the boundaries of technology, their designs can be everything from bizarre interpretations of the future to new takes on everyday items. They excite and inspire us, which is why we wish we..