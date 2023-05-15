The best affordable headphones for under $100

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 15, 2023

Want new headphones without the expensive price tag? Then you're reading the right blog. Today, we're highlighting the best headphones you can get for under $100.

1MORE SonoFlow wireless active noise-canceling headphones in use

Need good headphones but don’t want to spend half a month’s paycheck to get them? We hear you. And that’s why we’re diving deep into the world of affordable headphones for under $100. These headphones deliver mind-blowing sound and other useful features for less than you’d expect.

First, let’s check out the 1MORE SonoFlow wireless active noise-canceling headphones. They’re certified for Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless, ensuring a top-notch experience. And with their lossless LDAC Codec, you can indulge in high-resolution bliss.

Next are the Sound Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones. They let you enjoy your favorite tunes for an impressive 38 hours nonstop! Rocking a sleek wireless design with a high-quality exterior, they also keep you looking stylish.

Keep reading to find your next audio companion that won’t break the bank!

Features to look for when buying affordable headphones.

When you’re on the lookout for affordable headphones that don’t skimp on quality, there are some things to keep in mind:

  • Sound quality: Just because you’re going affordable doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice sound quality. So look for headphones that pump out clear, balanced audio with solid bass and crystal clear highs. Also, check for extras like custom-tuned drivers or any other sound-enhancing technology.
  • Comfort and durability: You’ll wear your headphones for hours, so they have to be comfy. Consider headphones with adjustable headbands, cushy ear cups, and lightweight designs that won’t put pressure on your head. Oh, and make sure they’re built to last too. Affordable headphones are only worth buying if they give you decent mileage.
  • Extra goodies: Don’t settle for basic when you can have some cool extras. Built-in mics are great for hands-free calls. And if you want to drown out the world, look for noise isolation or active noise cancellation. Reasonably-priced headphones can even have foldable designs.

1. The 1MORE SonoFlow wireless active noise-canceling headphones give an immersive listening experience for just $89.99 on the official website.

1MORE SonoFlow in a video

Tune in to your music and block out the world with the 1MORE SonoFlow wireless active noise-cancelling headphones. Boasting Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res wireless certifications, they give you an amazing audio experience.

They even support the LDAC codec for lossless audio. Plus, they have a powerful 40mm driver with a diamond-like-carbon composite diaphragm, letting you feel the bass, mids, and highs like never before. These headphones also come with 12 studio-grade EQ presets to suit any music genre. Talk about value for money!

2. The Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones are stylish and comfortable, great for working from home. Get them for $79.99 on Amazon.

The best affordable headphones under $100
Soul Nation EMOTION MAX in blue

Get ready for some serious music marathon sessions with the Soul Nation EMOTION MAX over-ear headphones. These wireless headphones boast a whopping 38-hour battery life. So you can dance, sing or work to the rhythm for as long as you like.

They also feature ANC technology with 4 built-in microphones to cancel out annoying background noise. Even better, you can connect them to 2 devices at the same time. For $79.99, it’s a great deal.

3. The Razer Opus X wireless headset has ANC to help you listen to music without distractions. Buy it for $99.99 on the company website.

Razer Opus X
Razer Opus X on an airplane passenger

Get noise-free immersion for your music, games, content, and more with the Razer Opus X wireless headset. Its active noise cancellation keeps you focused. Meanwhile, with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you get a better connection with less power consumption.

The custom-tuned 40 mm drivers deliver awesome audio quality, and the built-in microphones ensure your voice is heard loud and clear. Oh, and did we mention they have a Quick Attention Mode? It’s perfect for staying aware when you’re in busy places. They’re some of the best affordable headphones for under $100.

4. The JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones feature up to 44 hours of battery life, even with the ANC switched on. Get them for $99.95.

JBL Tune 660NC
JBL Tune 660NC in a lifestyle image

Enjoy sound from a brand you love at an affordable price with the JBL Tune 660NC wireless headphones. They offer active noise cancellation, blocking out background noise. Even better, with pro-level bass technology, you can enjoy the same thundering notes you find in some of the world’s top venues.

And with a battery that runs for up to 44 hours—even with the ANC on—you can listen for long periods. In wired mode, you get endless listening. Lightweight and portable, these headphones make great travel companions.

5. The Skullcandy Hesh 3 foldable wireless headphones are great for on-the-go use with their foldable design. Buy them for $69.99 on Amazon.

The best affordable headphones under $100
Skullcandy Hesh 3 in black

For premium sound quality, check out the Skullcandy Hesh 3 foldable wireless headphones. They have custom-tuned 40 mm drivers and noise-isolationg ear cups for an epic listening experience. Plus, they offer super-fast charging, giving you 90 minutes of playtime in just 5 minutes.

On a full charge, you get a whopping 22 hours of battery life. Plus, you don’t have to worry about storage—the foldable design makes it easy to take them anywhere. It’s a ton of features for an affordably-priced set of headphones.

6. The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 fast-charge headphones help you create your own personal space with their multiple modes. Buy them for $79.99 on the company website.

The best affordable headphones under $100
Anker Soundcore Life Q30 in usse

Enjoy your favorite songs without any distractions with the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 fast-charge headphones. They have advanced noise-cancellation technology to filter out 97% of ambient noise.

These headphones also come with 3 noise-cancellation modes, so you can tailor the sound to your environment. And with a 60-hour battery life and comfortable design, you can wear them all day long. With their thumping bass and crisp treble, you’d think they’d cost way more. They’re some of our favorite affordable headphones for under $100.

7. The Jabra Evolve2 30 flexible headset is great for work with its 2-microphone system and lightweight design. Get it for $80 on the official website.

Jabra Evolve2 30
Jabra Evolve2 30 on a person working

Get the Jabra Evolve2 30 flexible headset for clear calls and awesome music. Its 2 microphone system captures your voice and reduces background noise, ensuring you can be heard anywhere.

Meanwhile, the professional-grade 28 mm speakers and advanced digital chipset give you exceptional sound quality. So whether you’re listening to music while working or taking a call, you can enjoy amazing sound for an even better price.

Well, we’ve reached the end of our quest to find the best affordable headphones under $100. These stellar options prove you don’t need to blow your budget to enjoy fantastic sound and cool audio features.

Which of these headphones do you think you’ll go for? Let us know in the comment sections!

