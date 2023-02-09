The best affordable webcams for your workspace to buy in 2023

Want to save money on a webcam? Check out the best affordable webcams for your workspace. They have pro-level features at entry-level prices.

You need a new webcam but want to stay on budget. We get it. That’s why we’re rounding up the best affordable webcams for your workspace. They’re packed with features and cost under $200.

Elevate your creative workspace with the Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD webcam. It boasts a stylish design, recycled materials, and auto light correction, helping you look your best.

Then, you can enhance your business dealings with the Dell Pro 2K Webcam. Ideal for hybrid work, it’s certified for Teams and Zoom. Also, its Sony STARVIS sensor brings stunning clarity.

Check out these webcams and more in the blog below.

1. The Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD webcam has auto light correction and uses recycled materials. It’s just $69.99 on the official website.

Logitech BRIO 300 on a monitor

The Logitech BRIO 300 Full HD webcam ensures you look your best in any light thanks to its auto light correction. Meanwhile, it uses 48% recycled plastic, making it a sustainable workspace choice.

2. The Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam standalone camera delivers autofocus and auto framing, keeping the camera on you. It’s coming soon for only $149.99.

Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam on a blue background

Get pro-level features with the Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam. While it comes with the Lenovo Go Desk Station, it can also serve as a standalone camera. We love the adjustable field of view, auto ambient light adjustment, and other automatic features.

3. The CODi Allocco HD 1080p IR facial recognition webcam

CODi Allocco on a laptop

Get a great webcam for under $100 when you go for the CODi Allocco HD 1080p IR facial recognition webcam. With Windows Hello compatibility, it’s simple to log into your device and start talking.

4. The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam has AI enhancement features and Zoom certification. Buy it for $199 on the official website.

HP 965 and a woman holding a guitar

Need a business-ready webcam? Go for the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam. It provides a top-of-the-line conferencing experience with its AI controls. Moreover, you’ll always look great due to the color correction and HDR auto adjustments.

5. The Dell Pro 2K Webcam features a large Sony STARVIS Sensor to bring in more light. This webcam costs $109.99 on the company website.

Dell Pro 2K Webcam product video

Look vibrant in any light with the Dell Pro 2K Webcam. The large Sony STARVIS sensor enables the camera to take in more light than most. This gives you a clear, vivid image. What’s more, the AI framing keeps you centered.

WyreStorm FOCUS 210 intro video

Nail your online work presentations with the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam. With its 120-degree wide-angle lens, it ensures everyone has a seat at the table. Meanwhile, the presenter tracking keeps the camera focused on you.

7. The VAVA 2K Webcam makes you the clearest speaker in the conference room with its 2K FHD resolution. Buy it for $54.99 on the company website.

VAVA 2K Webcam on an iMac

With the VAVA 2K Webcam, it’s almost like you’re speaking to your team in person. Thanks to its Full HD clarity, your video looks incredibly realistic. Then, the precision autofocus helps you avoid blurriness, while the noise-filtering dual mic delivers clear audio.

8. The HP 320 FHD Webcam makes joining videoconferences super easy with its plug-and-play design. Purchase it for $35.29 on Amazon.

HP 320 FHD Webcam close up

Simply plug the HP 320 FHD Webcam into the USB port to start talking and get auto light adjustment. Even better, the Full HD 1080p ensures you look like yourself. Finally, the 360° swivel helps you be seen at all angles.

9. The Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam

Logitech Brio 1080p HDR in Rose

Show off your work with the Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam. It boasts an innovative show mode that lets you tilt the camera down so you can share sketches, projects, and other objects in your workspace.

10. The JLab JBuds Cam USB HD Webcam is ideal for conferencing, blogging, livestreaming, and more. Buy it for $59 on Amazon.

JLab JBuds Cam USB HD Webcam closeup

A great buy for work-from-homers, the JLab JBuds Cam USB HD Webcam offers a clear picture whether you’re leading a class or a boardroom meeting. What’s more, this camera has built-in dual microphones for in-sync audio.

You don’t need to spend a lot of money to elevate your workspace’s video capabilities. Priced at under $200, these webcams give you plenty of auto features and clear, vibrant video. Which one do you love the most? Let us know!

