Best heart monitoring gadgets you can buy in 2023

By Lauren Wadowsky on Mar 5, 2023, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Whether you want to push your workouts further or keep a closer eye on your health, today's digest has heart monitors that can help. We're highlighting Garmin, Fitbit, and more.

Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch in use

There are many reasons you might want to track your ticker. Luckily in 2023, there’s no shortage of ways to do so. From sports heart rate trackers to a scale that measures your vascular health, these are some of the best heart monitoring gadgets you can buy in 2023.

Need to keep an eye on your heart rate during exercise? The Garmin HRM-Pro Plus monitors your heart rate in real time, helping you get the most from your workouts.

Then, you can see your vascular age with the Withings Smart Scale. It identifies changes in cardiovascular health and checks your heart and blood pressure. All you have to do is step on the scale!

Train more intelligently and stay informed using the gadgets below.

1. The Garmin HRM-Pro Plus heart rate strap accurately measures your pace, distance, and heart rate. Buy it for $129.99 on the official website.

Garmin HRM Pro Plus
Garmin HRM-Pro Plus on a person running

Receive the data you need to push yourself with the Garmin HRM-Pro Plus heart rate strap. It transmits your real-time heart rate to connected gadgets, apps, and more. Moreover, the Running Dynamics feature helps improve your form.

2. The Circular Ring complete personal health wearable discreetly monitors your heart rate. Get it for $284 on the company website.

Best heart monitoring gadgets you can buy in 2023
Circular Rings and a smartphone

Stay informed of your heart health and make better decisions with the Circular Ring complete personal health wearable. Using bio-signal analysis, it shows what factors impact your health. What’s more, it monitors heart rate variability, resting heart rate, and overall heart rate.

3. The iTOUCH Air 4 Jillian Michaels Edition activity tracker has style and improved biometric sensors heart rate tracking. It’s coming soon for $75.

iTOUCH Air 4 Jillian Michaels Edition Activity Tracker
iTOUCH Air 4 in different styles

Monitor your heart and organize other areas of your life with the iTouch Air 4 Jillian Michaels Edition activity tracker. An update to the Air 3, it has better biometric sensors that more accurately detect heart rate and step count. It’s one of the best heart monitoring gadgets you can buy in 2023.

4. The KardiaMobile Card personal EKG monitor is credit-card size and instantly detects heart conditions. It costs $99 on Amazon.

KardiaMobile
KardiaMobile Card in a person’s hands

Check for heart conditions like AFib and irregular arrhythmias in an instant with the KardiaMobile Card personal EKG. It fits in your wallet and is easy to use. Simply press your fingers on the sensors for an accurate rhythm analysis.

5. The Baracoda BHeart watch band health tracker is powered by you and sends health data to your phone. It’s coming soon for $100.

Baracoda BHeart in a video

Measure your heart rate while wearing your watch with the Baracoda BHeart watch band health tracker. It works with any classic watch and runs off your motion and body heat. The sensors transmit heart data to your smartphone.

6. The Withings Body Comp smart scale gives you a cardiovascular assessment when you step on the scale. Buy it for $205.95 on the brand’s website.

Withings Body Comp
Withings Body Comp top view

Get a cardiovascular assessment with the Withings Body Comp smart scale first thing in the morning. Featuring a Cardiovascular Assessment feature, it senses changes in your cardiovascular health and monitors your blood vessels and heart, making it one of the best heart monitoring gadgets in 2023.

7. The Garmin Index BPM smart blood pressure monitor displays BP readings and much more. Purchase it for $149.99 on the company website.

Garmin Index BPM in a video

Enjoy a complete picture of your health when you measure your blood pressure with the Garmin Index BPM smart blood pressure monitor. This gadget doesn’t just take your blood pressure; it also displays other health indicators.

8. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch has a sleek design and checks your heart rate zones. Get it for $229 on the official website.

Best heart monitoring gadgets you can buy in 2023
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch on a wrist

Keep apprised of your heart health in style with the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch. Boasting a beautiful look and a comfortable strap, it displays your Heart Rate Zones and VO2 Max estimates on a wellness gauge dial.

9. The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch encourages healthy habits and checks your heart for signs of AFib and stress. It costs $199.95 on the brand’s website.

Best heart monitoring gadgets you can buy in 2023
Fitbit Versa 4 in a lifestyle scene

Make your daily routine healthier with the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch. It assigns you a daily readiness score, helping you schedule your workouts for maximum results. Moreover, it sends irregular heart rhythm notifications that you easily share with a doctor.

10. The Evie smart ring offers a medical-grade design for women and provides detailed heart metrics. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

Best heart monitoring gadgets you can buy in 2023
Evie smart ring in silver

Choose a thoughtfully crafted health wearable for women with the Evie smart ring. It tracks a range of women’s health metrics as well as your heart rate, heart rate variability, and SpO2, which is why it’s one of the best heart monitoring gadgets right now.

Optimize your workouts and stay informed about your health when you buy any of the heart monitors above. Which one do you like the most? Let us know!

