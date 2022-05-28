The coolest gadgets to buy yourself for summer 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 28, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Treat yourself to cool tech during the hot months. From a mini drone to a portable Marshall waterproof speaker, these are the devices you'll want for summer 2022.

The coolest gadgets to buy yourself for summer 2022
The DJI Mini 3 Pro will record your summer antics

Summer is a great time to buy tech because companies release a slew of new products. These are some of the coolest gadgets to buy yourself in summer 2022. Take them to the beach, on a road trip, or on a city escape. They’ll help you get more out of those long summer days.

For starters, we love the Marshall Willen portable speaker. It’s ultra compact and boasts a serious IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating. So you can take it to the pool, beach, and lake this summer without any worries.

Then, for incredible aerial footage of your vacation, you can’t go wrong with the DJI Mini 3 Pro. It folds for portability and senses obstacles in all directions.

For tech you’ll love this summer, check out our selection below.

1. The DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone is uncommonly small—weighing under 249 grams—but powerful enough for your big creations.

DJI Mini 3 Pro in a video

Fly small but pack a punch this summer with the DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone. Foldable and lightweight, it doesn’t need to be registered in most countries. With vision sensors in every direction, it avoids obstacles. Then, the 1/1.3 sensor has dual native ISO.

Get it for $759 on the official website.

2. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones boast a sleek new design and adjust noise cancelation depending on your environment.

The coolest gadgets to buy yourself for summer 2022
Sony WH-1000XM5 (Image Credit: Tech Reviews)

Following up on the success of its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones further improve noise cancelation at higher frequencies with their Integrated Processor V1 and 8 microphones. Even better, this latest WH version automatically optimizes the noise cancelation based on your environment, making them one of the coolest gadgets to buy yourself for summer 2022.

Get them for $399.99 on the official website.

3. The Marshall Willen portable speaker is water resistant and has an iconic Marshall design in a form factor that fits in your palm.

Marshall Willen
Marshall Willen in water

Add incredible sound to your summer adventures with the Marshall Willen portable speaker. It’s a powerful little speaker with its 2″ full-range driver and 2 passive radiators. Meanwhile, its IP67 water and dust resistance mean it’s adventure ready. Play for 15+ hours on a single charge.

This gadget costs $119.99 and will be back in stock in June.

4. The OnePlus Nord Buds are dropping soon. Featuring 12.4 mm titanium drivers, these buds have punchy bass and play for 30+ hours.

OnePlus Nord Buds
OnePlus Nord Buds in use

Keep moving to the beat with the OnePlus Nord Buds. Their massive drivers offer thundering bass. And with 3 unique audio profiles from the Sound Master Equalizer, they let you choose your music’s intensity. Best of all, a 10-minute charge gives you 5 extra hours of playtime.

Preorder these earbuds for $39. Shipping starts on June 9.

5. The Segway GT Series KickScooters make cool rides to work and travel fast. Their design is inspired by the Mecha & Super cars.

The coolest gadgets to buy yourself for summer 2022
Segway GT Series KickScooters in a desert

Commute to work or run your errands with the futuristic Segway GT Series KickScooters. Available in 2 models—GTE and GT2—they offer tubeless pneumatic tires for all-terrain control. And the GT2 gives you a max range of 90 km/h and can travel at up to 70 km/h. They’re among the coolest gadgets to buy yourself in summer 2022.

Preorder one for $2,499 on Indiegogo. It’s estimated to ship in August 2022.

6. The RIG MG-X mobile gaming controller adds console-like controls to your Android smartphone, leveling up your summer mobile gaming.

RIG MG-X in a video

Game with precision on vacation with the RIG MG-X mobile gaming controller. It works with Xbox Game Play on Android 6 phones or higher. You’ll love the layout, which is similar to the Xbox controller. That’s one reason why it made our list of the coolest gadgets to buy yourself for summer.

Get it for $79.99 on Amazon.

7. The WaterH all-in-one smart water bottle keeps you hydrated and your water healthy all summer long; nothing’s cooler than that.

The coolest gadgets to buy yourself for summer 2022
WaterH in 2 colors

Make hydration easier during the hot months with the WaterH all-in-one smart water bottle. It tracks your water intake and reminds you to drink. Then, a water quality sensor measures the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in your H2O.

Preorder it for about $60 on Kickstarter.

8. The Ninja CREAMI frozen treat maker turns pretty much any ingredient into ice cream, sorbet, gelato, a milkshake, or a smoothie bowl.

Ninja CREAMI
Ninja CREAMI making frozen treats

How cool would it be to have a multifunctional ice cream maker at home? With the Ninja CREAMI frozen treat maker, you’ll find out. Its 7 programs let you create various frozen treat styles and give you total control over things like dairy, sugar, and flavor combinations.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

9. The Samsung Freestyle Portable projector makes your summer movies cinematic; it also takes care of the audio and ambient lighting.

The coolest gadgets to buy yourself for summer 2022
Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector on a table

Summer movies at home get an exciting makeover with the Samsung Freestyle portable projector. It rotates up to 180 degrees, letting you project movies at unconventional angles. Meanwhile, the autofocus, autolevel, and autokeystone features ensure every screening is beautiful.

Get it for $899.99 on the official website.

10. The Polar Pacer Pro smartwatch elevates your summer running routine with real-time training features that help you improve.

Polar Pacer Pro
Polar Pacer Pro on a person’s wrist

Run faster and longer with the Polar Pacer Pro smartwatch. Light and comfortable to wear, this cool runner’s watch tracks your pace, distance, calories burned, heart rate, and more. Plus, it gives you real-time running guidance with audio and visual cues.

Get it for $299.95 on the official website.

You’ve worked hard all winter, so now it’s time to treat yourself to some cool gadgets in the summer. Which ones will you go for? Let us know!

