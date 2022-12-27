Best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022–curated by the Gadget Flow team

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 27, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Curious about product innovations in 2022? Then today's digest is for you. We're presenting the best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022.

WOWCube® system in use

At Gadget Flow, we love crowdfunding campaigns. So at the end of every year, we like to look back at the best we’ve seen. And it’s that time again; today, we’re highlighting the best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022.

Crowdfunding campaigns offer some of the best insights into future technology. And if the ElecSuit e-haptic suit is any indicator, we’ll be able to game our way to fitness in the coming years.

Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns also show where there’s a need for product innovation. The AVA next-gen portable monitor, the LIVALL PikaBoost eBike conversion kit, and The Box by Functionland all solve various user problems.

Ready to see the best crowdfunding campaigns in 2022? Keep reading!

1. The ElecSuit e-haptic suit makes VR games immersive and workouts more effective. Preorder it for $220 on Indigogo.

ElecSuit
ElecSuit in use

Want to work out less and get better results? The ElecSuit e-haptic suit makes it possible since its 20-minute EMS workouts equate 1 hour of regular exercise. Then, the suit’s VR content gamifies your workout.

2. The FOCI 2 productivity tracker helps you work smarter with 5 distraction alerts and more. Buy it for $99 on the company website.

FOCI 2 in a video

Optimize your work style with the FOCI 2 productivity tracker. This wearable productivity tool tracks your daily emotions, focus, stress, distraction, and more using AI. It then sends distraction alerts, bringing your mind back to the tasks at hand.

3. The AVA next-gen portable monitor has a 66-foot range and requires no pairing. Get it for $489 on Kickstarter.

AVA Next Gen Portable 4K 5G Touchscreen Monitor
AVA with Santa

Get more work done on the go with the AVA next-gen portable monitor, one of the best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022. This 4K touchscreen doesn’t require a Bluetooth connection and needs no pairing, helping you get to your work faster.

4. The eufy Security Video Smart Lock combines a doorbell, lock, and camera in 1 gadget. This campaign is currently closed. Visit Kickstarter for updates.

eufy Security Video Smart Lock in black

Need a comprehensive security gadget? Go for the eufy Security Video Smart Lock. It offers a lock, doorbell, and camera in 1 security device. The notification technology and Smart Lock fingerprint take your home security to the next level.

5. The Moonside Neon Hex dynamic modular light delivers endless lighting effects using RGB LEDs. Preorder it for $67 on Indiegogo.

Moonside Neon Hex in a video

Deck out your gaming setup with the Moonside Neon Hex dynamic modular light. It offers infinite lighting effects, even ones that react to music.

6. The Box by Functionland stores your data online without fees. The campaign is over, but you can find more info on Indiegogo.

Box by Functionland
Box by Functionland on a desk

Tired of having to pay for online data storage? The Box by Functionland (a Blockchain-Attached Storage device) lets you say goodbye to subscription fees, ads, and tracking. It’s one of the best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022.

7. The AnkerMake M5 AI Camera 3D Printer accelerates up to 2,500 square millimeters. It’s coming soon and is priced at $759.

AnkerMake M5
AnkerMake M5 AI Camera 3D Printer on display

Print your 3D creations quickly with the AnkerMake M5 AI Camera 3D Printer. It prints at 250 mm/s and delivers acceleration up to 2500 millimeters squared. It also has a double belt and an AI camera recognition system.

8. The Canairi bird air quality monitor detects CO2 in your home, keeping you safe. Preorder it for $190.28 on the brand’s site.

Canairi
Canairi in yellow

Read your home’s air quality in an innovative way with the Canari bird air quality monitor. Inspired by the historical use of canaries in coal mines, this bird-shaped device turns upside down when it senses toxic CO2 in your home.

9. The Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow improves rest for people who move around while they sleep. Preorder it for $117.20 on Kickstarter.

Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow in a video

Sleep soundly on your back, side, or stomach when you have the Ostrichpillow Bed Pillow. Its innovative ergonomic design with different heights fits the curve behind your neck, which is why it made our list of the best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022.

10. The WOWCube® system lets you play games like Pipes, 2048, and more in 3 dimensions. Preorder it for $399 on the official site.

Best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022
WowCube® in a person’s hands

The WOWCube® system made our list of the best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022 thanks to its innovative gameplay. It consists of 24 screens that cover 6 sides of the device. You twist the sides of the cube to play games.

11. The Rolling Seeds game platform includes digital games with physical tokens. The campaign is closed, but you can get updates on the Kickstarter page.

Best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022
Rolling Seeds on a table

Elevate family game night with the Rolling Seeds game platform. It includes a smart Play Pot and user interfaces that support play-based learning through fun, interactive games. The Seeds have NFC tags that deliver coded inputs for playing the games.

12. The BLUETTI AC500 home backup power station suits home and outdoor use. Preorder it for $2,999 on Indiegogo.

BLUETTI AC500
BLUETTI AC500 outdoors

Be independent of the power grid when you have the BLUETTI AC500 home backup power station. It made our list of the best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022 since you can use it either at home or outdoors. The Uninterrupted Power Supply function detects a power failure and can run 99% of your electronics in 20 milliseconds.

13. The Loona intelligent petbot brings a unique, playful robot pet into your life. Preorder it for $359 on its campaign page.

Best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022
Loona with a baseball

Can’t have a real pet due to allergies or space constraints? Go for the Loona intelligent petbot. It offers over 700 expressions and has unique personalities. Let it roam around your home and spend time with your family.

14. The Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable tracks your metabolic health and more. Preorder it for $272 on Indiegogo.

Best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022
Ultrahuman Ring in use

Keep an eye on your sleep, exercise, and recovery with the Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable. This stylish health wearable features a heart rate monitor, motion sensor, and temperature monitor. Best of all, it doesn’t have a screen so you can see notifications when you want.

15. The LIVALL PikaBoost eBike conversion kit turns any bicycle into an eBike with zero tools. Preorder it for $339 on Indiegogo.

Best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022
LIVALL PikaBoost on a bicycle

Need an extra boost during a long bike tour? Pack the LIVALL PikaBoost eBike conversion kit, another of the best crowdfunding campaigns of 2022. It installs in 30 minutes, fits all bikes, and provides intelligent assistance.

2022 was choc-full of great innovations. Did you buy any of these gadgets? Let us know how it worked out for you in the comment section.

