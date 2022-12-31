Best gadgets of 2022—curated by the Gadget Flow team

The year is finally coming to an end. So here's our list of our favorite products for 2022, from smart home gadgets to AI. We wish you a happy and prosperous 2023.

Gadget Flow’s best gadgets of 2022

One thing’s for sure: 2022 gave us a ton of cool products. From digital canvases for NFTs to new tablet and laptop combos, this year’s gadgets offered us a ton of ways to increase productivity and have fun. These are our favorite products in 2022.

The FRAMED Mono X7 Series gave NFT owners a stylish, impressive way to show off their collections in 2022. It offers a 17.3-inch anti-glare display.

Then, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 transforms into a laptop, tablet, or studio, giving you work and entertainment options anywhere.

Let’s review our favorite products of 2022.

1. First up on our list of the best gadgets of 2022 is the FRAMED Mono X7 Series digital canvases, which display photography, poetic animations, and more.

FRAMED Mono X7 Series digital canvases on a table

Display photography, messages with unique typography, web experiments, and more with the FRAMED Mono X7 Series digital canvases. This series features a 17.3-inch anti-glare display and supports 16.7 million colors to showcase visuals clearly and brightly. For optimal quality, it boasts a 180-degree viewing angle to present visuals for everyone to see. You can preorder yours for $699.

2. The SENA Latitude Series smart snow helmets protect your head and allow you to talk to others.

SENA Latitude Series smart snow helmet in use

Combine the safety of an outdoor helmet with smart communication features with the SENA Latitude Series smart snow helmets. Featuring speakers and a microphone in the ear pads, this series allows you to seamlessly connect with others on the snow. In fact, the HD Bluetooth Intercom provides high-quality communication between a group with a range of up to 900 meters. You can get yours for $159.

3. The Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch features a 1.75″ screen, wellness monitoring, and more.

Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch design

Prioritize your well-being with the Wyze Watch 47c fitness smartwatch. It’s equipped with a range of health sensors to measure your blood oxygen levels, acceleration, heart rate, and more. In particular, the pair of infrared LED clusters measure your oxygen saturation 24/7 to detect any early signs of serious health risks. You can get yours for $33.99.

4. Another of the best gadgets of 2022 is the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up watch, which provides the feeling of an edgeless screen.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up watch in use

Add an element of luxury to your wrist with the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon Light Up smartwatch. Showcasing beauty and curved sapphire glass with 24 LED lights, it creates a mesmerizing glow-in-the-dark animation. Moreover, customize this smartwatch in a rainbow of colors, including 11 bold new gradients. You can get yours for $3,405.

5. The Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde actually purifies, humidifies, and fans air.

Dyson Smart Purifier by a bedside

Freshen indoor air with the Dyson Smart Purifier Humidify + Cool Formaldehyde. This sleek gadget purifies, humidifies, and fans your home’s air. That way, your interior always feels and smells fresh. In fact, its integrated sensors monitor the air continuously, detecting pollutants on a molecular level. You can get yours for $919.99.

6. The Peloton Heart Rate Monitor connects instantly to track your heart rate during every workout.

Peloton Heart Rate Monitor in use

Track your workout progress easily with the Peloton Heart Rate Monitor. This wearable is comfortable and connects instantly to track your heart rate during every workout. Moreover, this Peloton health and fitness accessory features optical sensors to detect your heart rate and uses 5 LED lights to display the heart rate zone. You can get yours for $34.

7. The Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series photography drones weigh just 249 grams and follow subjects.

Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series photography drones design

Take your own film crew anywhere when you have the Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series photography drones. This series consists of the EVO Nano+ and EVO Nano, both of which are among the best gadgets of 2022. Both gadgets weigh in at 249 grams. The EVO Nano+ features a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor to produce 50 MP photos. You can get one for $879.

8. The KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker uses pods & ground coffee.

KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Coffee Maker design

Enjoy delicious coffee at home or in the office with the KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker. This appliance uses both K-Cup pods and ground coffee for versatility. Moreover, the K-Duo Special Edition coffee appliance has a 60-ounce water reservoir, so you can share it with multiple people with fewer water refills. You can get yours for $199.99.

9. The Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam features color night vision, 2-way audio, and 3 detection modes.

Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam on a table

Enhance your home security with the Kangaroo Indoor + Outdoor Cam. It offers HD 1,080p video quality and color night vision for high-quality livestreaming or viewing recording videos clearly. Moreover, it boasts intelligent features, including Person Detection, Sound Detection, and Zone Detection to enhance your notifications. Get yours for $58.99.

10. The Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series offers automatic dynamic tracking.

Pivo Pod auto-tracking camera accessory series filming a woman

Developed with content creators in mind, the Pivo Pod series are among the best gadgets of 2022. Altogether, the collection includes the Pod Lite, Pod One, Pod Active, Pod Gold, and Pod Black. The Pod Lite suits beginner creators who need something to take on the go and capture every moment. Get yours for $108.99.

11. The Wyze Smart Switch lets you control lights and other Wyze devices with the press of a button.

Wyze Smart Switch on a wall

Create light automation and control Wyze devices easily with the Wyze Smart Switch. It’s designed for Wyze Bulbs to leave your power intact, so you don’t need to remove current bulbs. Moreover, it integrates seamlessly to your home life with 4 custom actions. Get yours now for $9.97.

12. The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger powers your iPhone 13 or 12 series.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W in use

Keep your phone in a convenient spot while you drive with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Magnetic Wireless Car Charger 10W, another of the best gadgets of 2022. Offering MagSafe compatibility, it powers up your iPhone 13 series and iPhone 12 series phones. Simply attach it to the air vent in your vehicle, and then you can see your phone while you drive safely. Get yours now for $59.15.

13. The Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest is contoured for support and comfort.

Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest for Standard Mouse in a workspace

Work at your computer for hours without discomfort with the Kensington ErgoSoft Wrist Rest. Designed for office workers, it adopts a contoured shape to form to the shape of your hand and wrist. Plus, the additional padding supports the thumb area during extended workdays. Get yours now for $9.99.

14. The Beoplay Portal Elite gaming headset works with Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and mobile games.

Beoplay Portal Elite gaming headset in use

Add premium sound to your games with the Beoplay Portal Elite, one of the best gadgets of 2022. This high-end headset comes in Xbox and PlayStation/PC versions, and both work for mobile games. While playing, you’ll experience expertly tuned high-fidelity sound. Get yours now for $499.

15. The La Boite LX Turntable has 5 speakers, 315 watts of power, and a minimalist design.

La Boite LX Turntable in a home setup

Improve and amplify your music with the La Boite LX Turntable. It features 5 speakers, 5 class D amplifiers, 315 watts of power, and more. Furthermore, this music accessory is compatible with multiroom systems, induction charging, and voice control. Get yours now for about $3,700.

16. The Steamery Cirrus No. 3 Iron and Steamer keeps clothes wrinkle-free, fresh, and smooth.

Steamery Cirrus No. 3 Iron and Steamer in use

Ensure that your clothes are always fresh and wrinkle-free in between washes with the Steamery Cirrus No. 3 Iron and Steamer, which is one of the best gadgets of 2022. Combining an iron and a steamer in one, it can achieve a pressed and natural look. The Cirrus No. 3 Iron and Steamer features an ironing plate that heats up to the same temperature as level 1 on an iron to easily remove creases. Get yours for $180.

17. The D-BOX VIBE immersive entertainment seat features high-fidelity haptics from D-BOX.

D-BOX VIBE immersive entertainment seat in use

Enjoy immersive high-fidelity haptics used in movie theaters and high-end home theaters from the comfort of your own home! D-BOX VIBE, one of the best gadgets of 2022, works with the technology you already own and delivers powerful immersive entertainment. Keep an eye out for purchase information.

18. The Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos Soundbar is a connected home theater powerhouse.

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 in a home theater setup

Fill your home with cinematic, immersive sound from the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 Dolby Atmos Soundbar. This sleek soundbar boasts connectivity with Amazon Alexa and draws from the brand’s decades of work with world-famous recording studios. In fact, you’ll experience movies as the director intended thanks to the 13 individual drivers. Get yours now for $999.

19. The Apple Studio Display is a 27″ 5K Retina screen with spatial audio.

Apple Studio Display in use

Boasting an all-screen design with narrow borders and an all-aluminum enclosure, the Apple Studio Display is gorgeous. But it’s so much more than its looks. Enjoy its expansive 27-inch 5K Retina screen, which also has a 12 MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage. Running on Apple Silicon, it supports Dolby Atmos and has a 96-watt Thunderbolt port for peripherals. Get yours now for $1,599.

20. The LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector 2022 series has a 4K UHD resolution and up to 150″ projection.

LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector in a home theater setup

Enjoy all of your favorite shows up close and personal with the LG CineBeam 4K Laser Projector 2022 series. These 2 projectors—HU715Q and HU710P—offer a 4K UHD resolution and 3840 x 2160 pixels for lifelike, high-quality images. Moreover, these LG 2022 projectors provide a projection image of up to 150″ and up to a 1.6 optical zoom. Get yours now for $1,899.99.

21. The Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2 advanced electric hydrofoil lets you ride with a quiet motor.

Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2 advanced electric hydrofoil in use

Enjoy your time on the water in a whole new way using the Fliteboard eFoil Series 2.2 advanced electric hydrofoil. A cut above previous models, it offers a nearly silent motor. So you won’t find yourself distracted from the beautiful scenes around you by annoying buzzing. You can get one for $12,595.

22. The Magic Leap 2 AR headset has a 65° field of view and feels as light as a pair of headphones.

Magic Leap 2 AR headset in use

Switch from AR to VR with the Magic Leap 2 AR headset. Featuring a global dimming tool, this AR headset lets you transition from AR to VR, leaving only the virtual presentation. This tool also boosts the solidity of digital content in bright environments. The Magic Leap 2 also offers a larger 65° field of view compared to the predecessor for a more expansive digital workspace. You can get one for $3,299.

23. The YSL Rouge Sur Mesure custom lip color creator lets you design your own lip shades.

YSL Rouge Sur Mesure custom lip color creator in black

Develop your next favorite lipstick shade with the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure custom lip color creator. And no one else will have it! This personalized gadget creates ultra-pigmented liquid lipstick with a velvety matte texture. Moreover, as a smart device, it connects with an app for easy control. This product will be available for $299.

24. The DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones provides flawless stabilization and has a foldable design.

DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones in use

Invest in a versatile companion that unlocks pro-level photography and videography: the DJI OM 5 Gimbal for iPhones. Compatible with pretty much all iPhones, this photography accessory delivers super-smooth videos and flawless footage. In fact, the ShotGuides feature provides creative tips, enabling you to achieve stunning shots in all environments. You can get it for $129.

25. The DJI M30 Series enterprise drones include the Matrice 30 and 30T with aerial intelligence.

DJI M30 Series enterprise drones design

Get portable power with the DJI M30 Series enterprise drones, which include the Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T. Both offer a 48-megapixel 16x optical zoom camera with 200x maximum zoom. Moreover, they have a thermal camera, a wide camera, and a laser rangefinder. Get one for $9,999.

26. The Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display is connected to blockchain and has impressive hardware quality.

Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display on a wall

Hang a totally unusual piece of art on your wall: the Tokenframe 21.5″ NFT Display. Connected to blockchain, this NFT display boasts incredible resolution and hardware quality. Simply plug it in, scan the QR code to connect it, access your wallet, and cast your NFT. Yep, that’s it. In fact, you can even connect multiple Tokenframes throughout your home. You can get yours for $777.

27. The Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 router covers up to 1,500 square feet and supports gigabit speeds.

Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 router in white

Enjoy quick internet speeds with the Amazon eero 6+ Wi-Fi 6 router. It supports speeds up to a gigabit and additional Wi-Fi bandwidth on the 160 MHz radio channel. Moreover, this Wi-Fi 6 router utilizes TrueMesh technology to intelligently route traffic and reduce dead spots. You can get yours for $139.

28. The ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 versatile keyboard is easy to play and has an integrated battery.

ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 versatile keyboard in black

Improve your music skills with the ROLI Seaboard RISE 2 versatile keyboard. Featuring a new Keywave2 playing surface, it provides an effortless music experience. In fact, the design features precision frets to help you feel the exact position of your fingers on each key. You can preorder yours for $1,399.

29. The Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet features a bigger screen and more memory.

Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet product design

Manage 5,500 digital assets with the Ledger Nano S Plus cryptocurrency wallet. It boasts a larger memory of over 100 apps installed simultaneously. So you’ll never need to worry about storage space. Moreover, this cryptocurrency wallet allows you to send and sign your NFT transactions with full transparency in Ledger Live. You can get yours for $79.

30. The Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station is fast-charging and long-lasting.

Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station in use

Rely on the Anker 757 PowerHouse 1,229 Wh portable power station if the power fails or you venture off grid. This useful gadget provides 1,500 W of power and 1,220 Wh capacity from LifeP04 batteries. They stay in a healthy state for 3,000 complete charge cycles. You can get yours for $1,299.99.

31. The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro includes 13 smart functions and smart voice activation.

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro in use

Cook smarter with the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro. Featuring 13 functions, it offers maximum versatility and usability as well as simpler cooking without compromise. Allow the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro to guide you through recipes and navigate smoothly between cooking modes. You can get yours for $499.95.

32. Next on our list of the best gadgets of 2022 is the Wyze Lock Bolt, which features an anti-peep backlit keypad and a useful auto-lock timer.

Wyze Lock Bolt in black

Lock and unlock your door with ease with the Wyze Lock Bolt. If you sometimes forget your house key or struggle to unlock the door with a handful of groceries, this lock is a must-have. Featuring storage for up to 50 fingerprints, it offers an ultra-fast fingerprint sensor to enter your home quickly and securely. You can get yours for $73.99.

33. The FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror provides access to world-class instructors.

FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror in use

Transform how you work out with the FITURE interactive smart fitness mirror. Sporting a 43″ high-resolution display with only a 1.6″ depth, it discreetly blends into any home layout. In fact, its U-shaped leg design provides a snazzy finish to complement any decor. You can get one for $1195.

34. The ClicBot kids’ coding robot helps young minds discover coding and build a robot pet.

ClicBot kids’ coding robot in use

Encourage creative exploration and logical thinking with the ClicBot kids’ coding robot. It enables little ones to build and personalize a pet they can nuzzle up with. In fact, it even interacts like a puppy when it sees its owner. Moreover, this kids’ coding robot comes with simple pieces that easily click together, making it suitable for smaller hands. You can get yours for $449.99.

35. The Gravity Industries Jet Suit has an impressive 5 km range and travels at over 80 km/h.

Gravity Industries Jet Suit in use

Quickly gain access to those who are injured in mountainous terrain with the Gravity Industries Jet Suit. It’s able to lift off vertically to altitudes up to 12,000 feet and land precisely on a small footprint. Moreover, the Gravity Industries Jet Suit has a generous 5 km range powered by 5 gas turbine engines. The price is yet to be disclosed.

36. The Sony WH-1000XM5 is another of the best gadgets of 2022. It includes 8 microphones and an Auto NC Optimizer.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones in black

Hear your music in a new light with the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. Designed with an Auto NC Optimizer, these headphones automatically adjust the sound based on your environment and wearing conditions. Moreover, the Sony WH-1000XM5 includes 8 microphones—4 on each ear—with noise-canceling technology. You can get yours for $349.99.

37. The Polaroid Go pocket-size instant analog camera has a self-timer and adorable design.

Polaroid Go pocket-size instant analog camera in white

Take photos wherever you go and print them in an instant using the Polaroid Go. Now available in red, this pocket-size instant analog camera has a self-timer, giving you plenty of time to set up and take just the right shot. In fact, there’s even a reflective selfie mirror so you can be sure you’re in the frame. You can get yours for $99.99.

38. The huupe smart basketball hoop streams training programs, TV shows, and more while you play.

huupe smart basketball hoop in use

Enjoy playing ball even more and improve your form with the huupe smart basketball hoop. Featuring an interactive display, it lets you stream on-demand training content, sporting events, Netflix, and other services. You can even play games against friends and opponents around the world and see where you rank. You can preorder yours for $3,995.

39. The Echelon Reflect smart fitness mirror includes both live and on-demand fitness classes.

Echelon Reflect smart fitness mirror on a wall

Become fitter at home with the Echelon Reflect smart fitness mirror. It features a 50″ sweatproof touchscreen that provides access to thousands of exercise routines. You’ll experience high-quality workouts conducted by industry-leading trainers to match your mood and goals. You can get yours for $1,154.99.

40. The Insta360 Sphere drone camera has lenses placed to remain out of sight during filming.

Insta360 Sphere drone camera design

Experience uninterrupted views with the Insta360 Sphere drone camera. It features perfectly placed lenses that are totally invisible in the resulting footage for professional content. Moreover, the Insta360 Sphere allows you to never miss a shot with 360 degrees of reframing. All the while, FlowState Stabilization keeps everything smooth to remove any glitches and uneven footage. You can get yours for $429.99.

41. The Yoto Player is one of the best gadgets of 2022 because it plays inspiring tales and makes bedtime easy.

Yoto Player audio device for kids design

Help your kids discover a world of audio with the Yoto audio device for kids. Much more than a storyteller, its card packs play audio renditions of Pixar classics, popular books, and music. What’s more, you get access to hundreds of titles for every age and stage of development. You can get yours for $99.99.

42. The Nix Mini 2 color sensor matches and identifies over 250,000 colors with a simple scan.

Nix Mini 2 color sensor in use

Have you ever wanted to identify the exact hue of something? The Nix Mini 2 is one of the best gadgets of 2022 because it easily matches and recognizes more than 250,000 colors of objects with a simple scan. Lightweight and portable, it’s easy to use and provides direct access to colors on the free Nix Toolkit app. You can get yours for $65.

43. The Ember Cup features a temperature range of 120°F–145°F to keep your beverages hot.

Ember Cup in black

Enjoy coffee at an optimal temperature with the Ember Cup. Its smart features allow you to set the desired temperature of your drinks—between 120°F and 145°F—to avoid cold coffee. Moreover, the Ember Cup includes LED indicators that alert you when your drink has reached its perfect temperature. You can get yours for $99.95.

44. The Lectric XP Lite compact eBike is more maneuverable and lightweight and has a 40-mile range.

Lectric XP Lite compact eBike in use

Take your ride to the next level with the Lectric XP Lite compact eBike. Weighing only 46 lbs, it can go farther and fold away with ease. Featuring a powerful 300-watt motor, it has a range of 40+ miles on a single charge. This powerful motor also achieves the perfect balance between torque and speed. Get yours for $799.

45. The Rolling Seeds smart tabletop game platform offers connected, intuitive fun for the family.

Rolling Seeds smart tabletop game platform in use

Enjoy playing games with your family using the Rolling Seeds smart tabletop game platform. Not only does it have a beautiful, engaging design, but it also lets you play interactive digital games with physical tokens. This product is already funded on Kickstarter.

46. The ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Platform.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone design

Get a powerful mobile gaming experience with the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. This phone can clock speeds up to 3.2 GHz with a 15% improved CPU performance. You can get it for $1,899.

47. The Starlink Maritime low-latency internet device provides 350 Mbps download speeds at sea.

Starlink Maritime low-latency internet device on a boat

Connect easily even from remote waters with the Starlink Maritime, another of the best gadgets of 2022. This easy-to-install gadget gives everything from merchant vessels to oil rigs to premium yachts a connection no matter where they are. Additionally, this device is also capable of holding up against rocket engines. Get it for $10,000.

48. The Mode wireless charging toothbrush has a luxurious design that docks magnetically.

Mode wireless charging toothbrush in black

Upgrade your morning routine in style with the Mode wireless charging toothbrush. Incredibly, it has a wireless charging dock that lets you charge, dock, and store it on the wall instead of the counter. Keeping your bathroom counters clear, its sleek dock stays on the wall and out of the way. You can get it for $165.

49. The Lumina Desk is a workspace productivity tool with a built-in interactive display.

Lumina Desk workspace productivity tool on a desk

Meet your productivity goals with the Lumina Desk, which comes with a built-in interactive display. This always-on ambient display will feed in all the information that you need while at work. This could be your work-related apps or even social media. In fact, you can build your display to show what you need. One of the best gadgets of 2022, it’s price is yet to be announced.

50. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet is together a powerful laptop, tablet, and studio.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet on the grass

Do anything you want anywhere with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 versatile tablet. Designed for working, gaming, streaming, and creating, this powerful device blends what you want in a tablet, laptop, and studio. Get it for $999.99.

There you have our list of the best gadgets of 2022! We hope you found something that’s right for you.

