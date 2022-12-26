The most sustainable gadget gifts of 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 26, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

These sustainable gadgets make great gifts and are good for the environment. Check them out in the blog!

The most sustainable gadget gifts of 2022
Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden in use

Want to make your gift-giving healthier for the planet? It’s possible. Just check out the most sustainable gadget gifts of 2022. These items suit all sorts of recipients and feature Earth-friendly and recycled materials.

Related: These smart living gadgets can help you relax and calm your mind

Got an audiophile on your list? The House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker has a durable design and uses materials like bamboo, aluminum, and upcycled textiles.

And any professional will love the NOOE Hands-On Mobile Stand. Its minimalist design doesn’t clutter deskspace, while the solid wood and aluminum materials are gentle on the Earth.

Give more consciously this holiday season when you buy any of the gadgets below.

1. The Solios Curve Solar Watch has a recycled case and offers 6 months of power reserve. Buy it for $320 on the official website.

Solios Curve Solar Watch in use

Get your loved ones a gift they can feel good about with the Solios Curve Solar Watch. It has a certified recycled stainless steel case and 6 months of reserve power. It also comes in a range of beautiful styles.

2. The NOOE Hands-On Mobile Stand was planned to create minimal waste and is a recyclable product. Buy it for $65 on the brand’s website.

NOOE Hands-On Mobile Stand on the table

Offer your giftee a better way to view their smartphone from their desk with the NOOE Hands-on Mobile Stand. This lovely stand features solid wood and aluminum.

3. The Oakywood Wooden Cubic Pot brings organization and a natural look to any desk space. It costs $40 on the company’s website.

Oakywood Wooden Cubic Pot on the table

Give someone you love a multipurpose desk accessory like the Oakywood Wooden Cubic Pot. It can be used to grow plants or organize office essentials. Coated in eco-friendly wax oil, it’s one of the most sustainable gadget gifts of 2022.

4. The adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones self-charge in any light. They cost $229.99 on adidas’s website.

adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones on the table

Treat your recipient to a groundbreaking set of headphones with the RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones. Their Powerfoyle material converts any light—sunlight or artificial light—into battery power.

5. The Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden lets your giftee grow fresh herbs and greens at home. Get it for $629 on the official website.

Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden by the kitchen table

Your recipient can stop buying packaged herbs and greens from the grocery store when you give them the Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden. Even better, the app tracks the plants’ growth and offers growing tips.

6. The Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones come in a 25% post-consumer recycled plastic version and cost $99.99 on Logitech’s website.

Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones product demo

Enhance a gamer or professional’s setup with the Logitech Zone Vive 100. These wireless over-ear headphones provide exceptional audio for work and gaming. Then, their 25% post-consumer recycled plastic supports a sustainable future, making them one of the most sustainable gadget gifts of 2022.

7. The MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights includes 14 different solar-powered lighting options. They start at $19.95 on the official website.

MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights in use

Have an outdoors enthusiast on your shopping list? Get them the MPOWERD Luci Solar lights. The collection includes various solar-powered lighting options like inflatable and string lights. Each is lightweight and lasts up to 20 hours on 1 charge.

8. The Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling features a 100% recycled cross-body strap. Buy it for $29.99 on the brand’s website.

Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling in yellow

Impress the iPhone 14 owner in your life with the Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling. This stylish sling comes in 4 colors, has adjustable length, and is made using a 100% recycled polyester strap.

9. The House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker has bamboo and REWIND textiles. It costs $249.99 on the official website.

House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker on a chair

Get the music fan in your life the House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker. It boasts premium sound and is rechargeable. Best of all, the natural bamboo, eco-friendly fabrics, REGRIND silicone, and more make it gentler on the Earth.

10. The BLAVOR Solar Power Bank helps your giftee recharge their tech gadgets anywhere. It’s only $26.99 on Amazon.

BLAVOR Solar Power Bank in use

Offer your recipient the means to charge their tech anywhere with the BLAVOR Solar Power Bank. It has a USB-C input/output, a wireless charging area, and a USB output that works simultaneously. Impressively, the device can recharge by sunlight.

From a solar-powered charger to a recycled phone sling, there is plenty of unique and sustainable gifts you can buy the people you love this year. Do you have any planet-friendly gift suggestions? Tell us about them!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple NewsGoogle NewsFeedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best party gadgets & accessories to buy before the year ends
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best party gadgets & accessories to buy before the year ends

You’re throwing a New Year’s Eve bash for your friends. You want to have all the right stuff—speakers, a new TV, etc.—and we’re here to help with the best party gadgets to buy before the year ends. Related: Treat yourself..
Most futuristic gadgets of 2022 that we love
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most futuristic gadgets of 2022 that we love

Love imagining what life will be like in 20, 30 or even 40 years from now? The most futuristic gadgets of 2022 have some exciting predictions, like language-translating AI glasses or a color-changing. So what tech will the next decades..
Treat yourself to these luxurious audiophile headphones
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Treat yourself to these luxurious audiophile headphones

Want to immerse yourself in your favorite music? Or maybe you need realistic audio for work. Then these luxurious audiophile headphones have what you’re looking for. From Audeze to Sony, there’s something for every kind of audiophile in today’s roundup...
Hot gadgets for software developers
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Hot gadgets for software developers

Buying gifts for software developers can be challenging. They aren’t often impressed by the newest gadgets on the market because they spend their days creating the software that makes many of those gadgets work. But there are some hot gadgets..
Take your aerial photography to new heights with these cool drones and accessories
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Take your aerial photography to new heights with these cool drones and accessories

Whether you dabble in aerial photography as an amateur or you create full-scale professional productions, these aerial photography drones and accessories are worth adding to your setup. From lightweight, foldable drones to those that stay invisible during shots, these gadgets..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best winter gadgets to keep you cozy all season
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best winter gadgets to keep you cozy all season

The weather outside might be frightful, but there are plenty of ways to stay warm this winter. Just look at the best winter gadgets for winter 2022–2023. These products can help you withstand the cold and make your time indoors..
Best office gadgets you need for your everyday work setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best office gadgets you need for your everyday work setup

You might work at the same desk every day, but that doesn’t mean your setup has to be ordinary. The best office gadgets you need for everyday work prove our point. From a leather-covered charger to an extra-large touchscreen display,..
Gear up for 2023 workouts with these seriously cool fitness gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Gear up for 2023 workouts with these seriously cool fitness gadgets

Elevate your 2023 workouts with these seriously cool fitness gadgets. Can you imagine gaming your way to a stronger body or working out to music that’s conducted through your cheekbones? The devices we’re highlighting today banish workout boredom and keep..
Maximize your lung capacity with the BULO smart breathing training assistant
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Maximize your lung capacity with the BULO smart breathing training assistant

Stay informed about your lung health with the Breathings BULO. This smart breath-training device monitors your lungs’ function and delivers customized breathing exercises. Athletes and city dwellers alike will find the Breathings BULO helpful. Designed to measure your lung health,..
Bedroom gadgets that make your room more calm and peaceful
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Bedroom gadgets that make your room more calm and peaceful

Is your bedroom a space where you can relax and decompress? If it’s not, a few thoughtfully selected gadgets can help. And that’s where these bedroom gadgets that make your room more calm and peaceful come in. They create that..
The ultimate geek gadgets buyer’s guide—gaming collectibles, monitors & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate geek gadgets buyer’s guide—gaming collectibles, monitors & more

You love geeky gadgets. Yes, from the Star Wars LEGO helmets on your mantelpiece to the Spiderman-emblazoned computer chair in your office, you have a pretty comprehensive collection. And that’s why you won’t want to miss our ultimate geek gadgets..