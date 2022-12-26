The most sustainable gadget gifts of 2022

Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden in use

Want to make your gift-giving healthier for the planet? It’s possible. Just check out the most sustainable gadget gifts of 2022. These items suit all sorts of recipients and feature Earth-friendly and recycled materials.

Got an audiophile on your list? The House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker has a durable design and uses materials like bamboo, aluminum, and upcycled textiles.

And any professional will love the NOOE Hands-On Mobile Stand. Its minimalist design doesn’t clutter deskspace, while the solid wood and aluminum materials are gentle on the Earth.

Give more consciously this holiday season when you buy any of the gadgets below.

1. The Solios Curve Solar Watch has a recycled case and offers 6 months of power reserve. Buy it for $320 on the official website.

Solios Curve Solar Watch in use

Get your loved ones a gift they can feel good about with the Solios Curve Solar Watch. It has a certified recycled stainless steel case and 6 months of reserve power. It also comes in a range of beautiful styles.

NOOE Hands-On Mobile Stand on the table

Offer your giftee a better way to view their smartphone from their desk with the NOOE Hands-on Mobile Stand. This lovely stand features solid wood and aluminum.

3. The Oakywood Wooden Cubic Pot brings organization and a natural look to any desk space. It costs $40 on the company’s website.

Oakywood Wooden Cubic Pot on the table

Give someone you love a multipurpose desk accessory like the Oakywood Wooden Cubic Pot. It can be used to grow plants or organize office essentials. Coated in eco-friendly wax oil, it’s one of the most sustainable gadget gifts of 2022.

4. The adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones self-charge in any light. They cost $229.99 on adidas’s website.

adidas RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones on the table

Treat your recipient to a groundbreaking set of headphones with the RPT-02 SOL wireless sport headphones. Their Powerfoyle material converts any light—sunlight or artificial light—into battery power.

5. The Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden lets your giftee grow fresh herbs and greens at home. Get it for $629 on the official website.

Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden by the kitchen table

Your recipient can stop buying packaged herbs and greens from the grocery store when you give them the Click & Grow 25 smart indoor garden. Even better, the app tracks the plants’ growth and offers growing tips.

6. The Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones come in a 25% post-consumer recycled plastic version and cost $99.99 on Logitech’s website.

Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones product demo

Enhance a gamer or professional’s setup with the Logitech Zone Vive 100. These wireless over-ear headphones provide exceptional audio for work and gaming. Then, their 25% post-consumer recycled plastic supports a sustainable future, making them one of the most sustainable gadget gifts of 2022.

7. The MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights includes 14 different solar-powered lighting options. They start at $19.95 on the official website.

MPOWERD Luci Solar Lights in use

Have an outdoors enthusiast on your shopping list? Get them the MPOWERD Luci Solar lights. The collection includes various solar-powered lighting options like inflatable and string lights. Each is lightweight and lasts up to 20 hours on 1 charge.

8. The Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling features a 100% recycled cross-body strap. Buy it for $29.99 on the brand’s website.

Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling in yellow

Impress the iPhone 14 owner in your life with the Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling. This stylish sling comes in 4 colors, has adjustable length, and is made using a 100% recycled polyester strap.

9. The House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker has bamboo and REWIND textiles. It costs $249.99 on the official website.

House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker on a chair

Get the music fan in your life the House of Marley Get Together 2 portable speaker. It boasts premium sound and is rechargeable. Best of all, the natural bamboo, eco-friendly fabrics, REGRIND silicone, and more make it gentler on the Earth.

10. The BLAVOR Solar Power Bank helps your giftee recharge their tech gadgets anywhere. It’s only $26.99 on Amazon.

BLAVOR Solar Power Bank in use

Offer your recipient the means to charge their tech anywhere with the BLAVOR Solar Power Bank. It has a USB-C input/output, a wireless charging area, and a USB output that works simultaneously. Impressively, the device can recharge by sunlight.

From a solar-powered charger to a recycled phone sling, there is plenty of unique and sustainable gifts you can buy the people you love this year. Do you have any planet-friendly gift suggestions? Tell us about them!

