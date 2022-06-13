Best drones and accessories for your summer photography

Are you a photographer, vlogger, or a videography enthusiast? Then these drones and accessories will take your summer footage to the next level.

Best drones and accessories for your summer photography
We love the Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series for photography

Whether you’re backpacking through the Italian Riviera, lounging by the beach in the Bahamas, or just exploring your favorite local park, the best drones and accessories for your summer photography capture your favorite summer memories in stunning height and detail. From lightweight, portable models to professional kits, there’s something for every kind of photographer here.

If portability and long flight time are important for you, go for the DJI Mini 3 Pro. It weighs under 249g and flies for up to 34 minutes. Even better, its sensors help it avoid obstacles in all directions.

For creative footage that’s truly cinematic, check out the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine Drones. They include professional camera systems, and they capture fine detail, 20 MP photos, and 5.1K videos.

Relive your summer adventures over and over again in stunning quality with any of the drones and accessories below.

1. The DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone is ideal for travel enthusiasts with its low weight and compact, folding design. Plus, it complies with most countries’ regulations.

DJI Mini 3 Pro mini
DJI Mini 3 Pro folded

Do your summer plans involve capturing aerial footage of a European city? The DJI Mini 3 Pro camera drone is the way to go. Miniature yet powerful, this travel-friendly drone weighs just 249g and doesn’t require registration in most countries.

Get it for $759 on the official website.

2. The Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series photography drones are also lightweight, helping you capture special moments in a big way.

Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series video

Other lightweight drones are the Autel Robotics EVO Nano Series photography drones. Like the DJI Mini 3 Pro, they also weigh in at 249g. However, the EVO Nano+ has a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor, capturing 50 MP photos.

Get it for $879 on the official website.

3. The DJI Air 2S photography drone will help you create stunning summer aerial footage and photography you can totally brag about.

DJI Air 2S
DJI Air 2S close up

Want to really impress your followers this summer? Take the DJI Air 2S photography drone with you on your summer travels. It has a 1″ CMOS sensor and large 2.4 micrometer pixels for incredibly detailed images, making it one of the best drones and accessories for your summer memories.

Get it for $999 on the official website.

4. The Insta360 Sphere drone camera stays invisible during your footage and photos in all 360 degrees thanks to precisely placed lenses.

Best drones and accessories for your summer photography
Insta360 Sphere shown with a drone drawing

Capture any angle with the Insta360 Sphere drone camera. With its unique lens placement, it can shoot 360-degree invisible drone footage. Plus, the content editing features provide limitless creativity.

Preorder it for $429.99 on the official website. It’s estimated to ship within 35 days.

5. The Autel Robotics EVO LITE Series cinematic drones have an impressive 40-minute flight time and a 7.4-mile signal range.

Autel Robotics EVO LITE
Autel Robotics EVO LITE Series in 3 colors

Fly longer and farther with the Autel Robotics EVO LITE Series Cinematic drones. They last for 40 minutes and stay in touch with you up to 7.4 miles away. And the LITE has a 4K camera with a 1/1.28 CMOS sensor.

Get them starting at $1,449 on the official website.

6. The DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones take your videos to new heights with their Hasselblad L2D-20-c dual camera system.

DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine
DJI Mavic 3 Cine flying

Are you a professional photographer or videographer? Then the DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones are some of the best drones for your summer photography. Both drones feature the Hasselblad L2D-20-c dual camera system, which includes a professional 4/3 CMOS camera. What’s more, the Mavic 3 supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ.

Get them starting at $2,049 on the official website.

7. The DJI Mini SE compact camera drone fits in the palm of your hand and weighs less than a smartphone, making it incredibly portable.

Best drones and accessories for your summer photography
DJI Mini SE in a person’s hand

Capture parks, windy coastlines, and more with the DJI Mini SE compact camera drone. It’s great for on-the-go content creators with its portable form factor. Plus, it flies for 40 minutes, resists 39-38 kph winds, and is simple to use.

Get it for $299 on Amazon.

8. The GoPro HERO10 BlackBones camera for FPV drones has Emmy-winning stabilization tech for cinematic videography.

Best drones and accessories for your summer photography
GoPro HERO10 Black Bones on an FPV drone

Add Emmy-winning HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization to your photography tool kit with the GoPro HERO10 Black Bones camera for FPV drones. Weighing just 54 grams, it’s easy to attach and use with your drone. Best of all, it even has the same 1/2.3 sensor and GP2 processor as the beloved HERO10 Black.

Get it for $399.98 on the official website.

9. The DJI RC Pro drone remote controller lets you see farther with its 03+ video transmission technology, showing super clear video from up to 15 km away.

Best drones and accessories for your summer photography
DJI RC Pro in use

Get a clear view of anything you’re shooting with the DJI RC Pro drone remote controller. Its video transmission tech maintains a 1080p/60fps live feed from quite a distance while its latency is as little as 120 ms. It’s also optimized for third-party apps, giving you endless creative options. This is why it’s one of the best drones and accessories for summer photography.

Get it for $1,199 on the official website.

10. The DJI Dock autonomous docking station is a game changer for people who shoot nature films and more in remote locations.

DJI Dock
DJI Dock and a drone

Although it won’t be available until later in 2022, we couldn’t resist adding the DJI Dock autonomous docking station to this list. It provides autonomous charging for your DJI M30 Series drones on automatic preprogrammed flights. Then, you can supervise your missions or program them all within a 7-kilometer radius, making your summer aerial footage easier than ever.

The DJI Dock price is currently TBA. Visit the official website for more information.

Impress your followers, friends, and family with breathtaking summer footage made by the drones and accessories on this list. What drones do you use and love? Drop us a line in the comments.

