10 Futuristic concept gadgets we wish we could buy now

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jun 4, 2022

While you can't buy these futuristic products—yet—they give us hints about what to expect in the coming years. And, man, do we wish we could buy them now.

We hope the Razer Project Sophia becomes reality

Concept products never fail to amaze us. Pushing the boundaries of technology, their designs can be everything from bizarre interpretations of the future to new takes on everyday items. They excite and inspire us, which is why we wish we could buy these futuristic concept gadgets now.

Love AR? Enjoy a newer, more practical application with the Google AR glasses. They translate spoken language right onto the lenses, potentially aiding international business and travel.

And when you feel stressed, wouldn’t it be nice if your house could sense it and adapt accordingly? Well, that’s just what the Soove device by Recipe Design aims to do. It scans your face for stress and communicates with your smart home devices.

Check out the other futuristic concept gadgets we’d love to buy now.

1. The Solelp interactive yoga mat is like having your own yoga teacher at home with its smart mat, camera, and interactive handle.

Solelp during a yoga workout

Your yoga mat is a static piece of equipment. Or is it? The Solelp interactive yoga mat takes training to a whole new level with its LED screen that shows correct hand and foot placement. Meanwhile, the handles let you stretch further and monitor your posture.

Learn more about this gadget on Yanko Design.

2. The Google AR Glasses translate spoken language right onto the lenses, simplifying international business and travel.

Google AR Glasses video

Wish you could communicate more easily with a business in another country? The Google AR Glasses could help. This concept gadget by Google uses AR to translate and transcribe languages right onto its lenses, easing the language barrier.

Learn more about these glasses on the official website.

3. The DAB Motors CONCEPT-E electric motorcycle looks elegant and minimalist. Plus, it’s almost silent when it runs.

DAB Motors CONCEPT-E charging

Whirl through the streets silently with the DAB Motors CONCEPT-E electric motorcycle. This conceptual motorcycle begins DAB’s transition to electric models and runs on a 10 kW motor and a 51.8 V Li-ion battery. It’s one of our favorite futuristic concept gadgets because it supports a cleaner, quieter future.

Learn more about this gadget on the official website.

4. The Holocube holographic display concept elevates your NFT art, turning it into desk-displayable holograms.

Holocube on a desk

Nothing is more futuristic than a hologram. And the Holocube holographic display concept turns your NFT into a 3D orb displayed inside a glass cube. You can upload your NFTs from your phone and show them off at home or the office.

Learn more about this gadget on the official website.

5. The Recipe Design Soove home monitoring device can actually detect your stress, then modify your home to support relaxation.

Recipe Design Soove on a coffee table

With the Recipe Design Soove home monitoring device, your home can recognize your stress. Its advanced facial tracking checks for tired eyes, poor skin tone, and fatigue wrinkles. After a reading, it can help change your home’s setup with connectivity to your smart home devices.

Learn more about this gadget on the official website.

6. The Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk has 13 modules, creating a personalized gaming setup.

Razer Project Sophia front view

Design your ideal home gaming setup with the Razer Project Sophia concept gaming desk. It supports up to 13 separate modules like secondary screens, touchscreen hotkey panels, audio mixer units, and more, which is why it’s one of those futuristic concept gadgets we’d love to own.

Learn more about this gadget on the official website.

7. The Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player takes your vinyl-listening experience into the future.

Oscar Olsson TT-90 System on a wall

Have you rediscovered vinyl? Then you probably know that those consoles take up a lot of space. And that’s where the Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player comes in. It mounts to the wall, saving you valuable table and sideboard real estate. Even better, the companion app provides modern-day smart controls.

Learn more about this gadget on the official website.

8. The SenseGlove Nova VR glove helps you feel digital objects, like the weight of a 2 kg brick, in your hand.

SenseGlove Nova VR glove in use

VR can be even more realistic with the SenseGlove Nova VR glove. It gives you force feedback in your hand with 20 Newtons of resistance in 10 ms; making the objects feel realistic. You can even lift the items and turn them around to inspect their shape.

Get a pair for about $4,822 on the official website.

9. The Caltech LEONARDO bipedal robot walks, flies, and even rides a skateboard, redefining the future of robotic movement.

Caltech LEONARDO video

The Caltech LEONARDO bipedal robot is pretty impressive. Not only does it walk upright, but it also flies. Combining propellors with 2 legs that have 3 actuated joints each, this new robot has an unprecedented walking ability that can serve as inspiration for future robots.

Learn more about this gadget on the official website.

10. The COMODO shoe storage device is a fancy shoe box that also disinfects and deodorizes your footwear.

COMODO in color options

Make cleaning your shoes something you don’t have to think about with the COMODO shoe storage device. Its HEPA filter and scent filter keep your shoes smelling fresh, while the UV lamp ensures they’re germ free.

Learn more about this gadget on Designerdot.

With gadgets like these, the future of tech looks pretty impressive. Which of these futuristic concept gadgets would you love to own? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
