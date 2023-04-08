The best gadgets for tech lovers in 2023

Are you a tech enthusiast looking for the latest and greatest gadgets? Look no further! In this blog, we'll introduce you to the most exciting tech gadgets of the year, so far.

Enabot EBO X is a family robot companion

It’s 2023, and the world of technology is moving at a dizzying pace. The gadgets we use today are smarter, sleeker, and more powerful than ever. As a tech enthusiast, you’re always on the lookout for the best gadgets for tech lovers to add to your collection. This year, there are some truly exciting options.

For example, we love the DJI Goggles Integra. These lightweight goggles combine the headband and battery. However, the gadget stays balanced and feels comfortable for immersive flights.

Then, who isn’t impressed by the OPPO Find N2 Flip smartphone? It has a larger cover screen measuring 3.26″, letting you see more information at a glance.

So sit back, relax, and get ready to be blown away by the best gadgets for tech lovers!

1. The DJI Goggles Integra lightweight controller is immersive and eye safe, taking your flight to the next level. Buy it for $499 on the official website.

DJI Goggles Integra in gray

Get ready for an unparalleled drone experience with the DJI Goggles Integra controller. Its lightweight design with 2 MicroOLED screens and ultra-low-latency video transmission makes your flights incredibly immersive.

2. The OPPO FIND N2 Flip statement smartphone has a large screen, seamless fold, and unmatched style. It’s coming soon for $1,025.

OPPO Find N2 Flip product video

Make a bold statement with the OPPO FIND N2 Flip. With its larger 3.26″ screen, it’s unlike any flip phone you’ve seen before. Meanwhile, the next-gen Flexion Hinge ensures a flawless fold even after 400,000 tests.

3. The ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld rivals the Steam Deck with its Windows 11 OS and 1,080p display. It’s coming soon for $649 on the company website.

ASUS ROG Ally in white

Take your mobile gaming to new heights with the ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld. It offers a 7-inch touchscreen, 1,080p display, and ROG X6 Mobile eGPU. Weighing only 608 grams, it can go anywhere. It’s one of the best gadgets for tech lovers.

4. The Master & Dynamic MH40 V2 Wireless Headphones mix style and audio precision. Purchase them for $399 on the brand’s website.

Master & Dynamic MH40 V2 on a person

A modern update to the previous model, the Master & Dynamic MH40 V2 Wireless Headphones feature custom titanium drivers and up to 30 hours of battery life. What’s more, they boast an aluminum body and lambskin leather details.

5. The Bigscreen Beyond ultra-light VR headset gives you a comfortable and clear VR experience. Preorder it for $999 on the official website.

Bigscreen Beyond in use

Enjoy an unbelievably comfortable VR experience when you wear the Bigscreen Beyond ultra-light VR headset. Six times lighter than other VR headsets, its compact form factor ensures long playing sessions. Plus, it’s custom built to your face shape for even more comfort.

6. The Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds elevate your listening experience with an ultralight design. Get them for $149 on the company website.

Nothing Ear (2) in a person’s ear

Take your on-the-go audio experience to the next level with the Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds, another of the best gadgets for tech lovers. Combining audio performance with minimalist aesthetics, they produce clear sound with robust bass.

7. The Acer Aspire S all-in-one Windows 11 PC packs a desktop computer into an elegant aluminum chassis. Buy it for $1,199.99 on the brand’s website.

Acer Aspire S in an office

Treat yourself to a seamless everyday computing experience in a sleek design with the Acer Aspire S all-in-one Windows 11 PC. Available in 27″ and 32″ sizes, this desktop computer is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core Processors. There’s even a magnetically mounted 1080p webcam.

8. The PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality set takes your VR gaming experience to a whole new level. It costs $549.99 on PlayStation’s website.

PlayStation VR2 product video

Step into the world of immersive virtual reality gaming with the PlayStation VR2 set. It includes a headset and a Sense Controller. With 3D audio technology, intelligent eye tracking, finger touch detection, haptic feedback, and more.

9. The LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3) TV comes in a massive 97-inch screen size for life-size entertainment. It’s coming soon for an undisclosed price.

LG SIGNATURE OLED (M) M3 TV close up

Get lost in the realistic experience of the LG SIGNATURE OLED M (M3) TV. This 97-inch OLED TV boasts Zero Connect technology for seamless wireless video and audio transmission. Additionally, it comes with a Zero Connect box for a clutter-free setup and an impressive 97-inch screen size. It’s one of the best gadgets for tech lovers.

10. The Mi Smart Projector 2 portable home cinema responds to voice commands and projects a 120″ screen. Purchase it for $564 on Amazon.

Mi Smart Projector 2 on furniture

Transform your home into a cinema with the Mi Smart Projector 2 portable home cinema. Enjoy a clear 1,080p picture up to 120 inches while voice control makes searching for shows easy. What’s more, this gadget has advanced tech for improved focus speed and image clarity.

And that’s a wrap on our list of the best gadgets for tech lovers in 2023! Whether you’re into gaming, home entertainment, or portable devices, there’s something for everyone. Which of these tech toys would you love to treat yourself to? Tell us!

