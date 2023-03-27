Best VR gadgets to change the way you game and watch movies

By Madhurima Nag on Mar 27, 2023

From headsets to gloves, there is an array of VR gadgets on the market that can transform your gaming and movie watching experience. These gadgets can transport you to a whole new world and offer a level of realism that was previously unimaginable. In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of the best VR gadgets available today that can change the way you game and watch movies, bringing your entertainment to life like never before.

Bigscreen Beyond VR headset in use

Virtual reality technology has come a long way in recent years, making it easier and more accessible than ever before to experience immersive gaming and movies. With so many VR gadgets available on the market, it can be difficult to know where to start. From high-end headsets to budget-friendly options, there is something for everyone when it comes to VR.

If you’re a gamer, imagine being able to step inside your favorite game and explore it from a whole new perspective. Or, if you’re a movie buff, picture being able to watch your favorite films in a completely new and exciting way. That’s the power of VR.

In this blog, we’ll be exploring the best VR gadgets on the market that are changing the way we game and watch movies. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or just looking for a new way to enjoy your favorite films, there’s a VR gadget out there that will suit your needs and budget.

Take the TCL NXTWEAR S XR glasses for example. Producing a MicroOLED display up to 130 inches in size, they also have dual speakers that have a large chamber size. This lets you enjoy dynamic stereo sound, deep bass, and adjustable volume via the wheel.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the blog and check out the best gadgets in this sector now.

1. The TCL NXTWEAR S XR eyewear generates a customized MicroOLED screen that can be as expansive as 130 inches. This one’s priced at $399 USD.

TCL NXTWEAR S XR eyewear design

The TCL NXTWEAR S XR glasses provide a cinema-like experience with their MicroOLED display of up to 130 inches, dual large-chamber speakers for dynamic stereo sound, and adjustable volume control. These glasses offer a 45-degree viewing angle, 1920 x 1080 display resolution, and work with various devices. The glasses also prevent sound leakage and can create a 130″ display from just 4 meters away.

2. Lenovo’s Project Chronos remote workspace idea enables the integration of both tangible and digital domains. This product is still a concept but let’s wait to see it come for real.

Lenovo’s Project Chronos remote workspace idea in action

The Lenovo Project Chronos remote workspace offers a collaborative experience with the integration of physical and virtual worlds. Users can control their avatars through full-body movements captured by an RGB depth camera, without the need for a motion-capture wearable. The device replicates real-time actions in a 3D-rendered virtual environment, providing freedom for remote work.

3. The Bigscreen Beyond VR headset is significantly lighter than typical VR headsets, weighing only a sixth of their weight. You can preorder yours for $999 USD.

Bigscreen Beyond ultra-light VR headset in black

The Bigscreen Beyond VR headset provides a comfortable VR experience with a custom-built design to fit the user’s face. It’s six times lighter than other VR headsets and allows for extended play without discomfort. The device offers high-resolution OLED microdisplays, delivering clear visuals with no screen door effect, dull colors, or motion blur. It also has an up to 90Hz refresh rate and allows for prescription lens inserts if needed.

4. The holoride device for in-car VR experiences will bring a futuristic feel to your car rides. You can get yours for $199 USD.

holoride retrofit in-car VR experience device in use

Transform your car into a futuristic virtual reality experience with the holoride retrofit device. Combining real-time vehicle data and VR environment, this device lets passengers enjoy motion-synced VR surroundings in any car. Moreover, it senses the car’s motion and position and transmits it to the VR headset, providing fully immersive and exclusive content available with holoride’s subscription. With this device, you can enjoy VR on the go, making it easily accessible to anyone.

5. The VIVE XR Elite XR headset is an all-in-one device that can pass through high-resolution imagery and has the ability to support PC VR capabilities. You can preorder yours for $1099 USD.

VIVE XR Elite all-in-one XR headset in use

Experience the extraordinary world of extended reality with the VIVE XR Elite all-in-one XR headset. With a combination of high-resolution passthrough and PC VR capability, it allows you to immerse yourself in a seamless blend of VR and MR. Its lightweight and portable design enables you to enjoy vibrant graphics while doing everything from gaming to creating, connecting, and exploring. The headset also features 6DoF controllers and detachable battery cradles for increased portability.

6. The Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition gaming chair features an adaptable wheel, pedal, and seat. You can get yours for $599 USD.

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition gaming chair in use

The Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition gaming chair offers a customizable racing experience for gamers. It allows you to adjust the wheel, pedal, and seat for the perfect setup. With Innovative ActiFit material, you can enjoy a comfortable and supportive ride. Additionally, the chair is made with lightweight carbon frame and high-grade materials to ensure durability.

7. Razer Project Carol immersive head support brings surround sound to your gaming chair. This is a concept product and availability is yet to be announced.

Razer Project Carol immersive head support on a gaming chair

The Razer Project Carol immersive head support offers an improved surround sound and haptics experience for gaming chairs. This feature is typically costly and requires significant effort, but with the Razer Project Carol, users can experience enhanced immersion with ease. The device aims to turn a common gaming chair accessory into something more by boosting surround sound and providing a simple setup process. It’s designed to be convenient for everyday use, without the clutter of cables and complicated setup requirements.

8. Playstation VR2 virtual reality set lets you enjoy the next generation of VR gaming. You can get yours for $549.99 USD.

Playstation VR2 virtual reality set in white

The Playstation VR2 set takes gaming to the next level. It comes with a headset and the Sense Controller, which utilize Sense technology to provide 3D audio and vibrations. Additionally, it has intelligent eye tracking, finger touch detection, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers. The controller’s orb shape is comfortable and tracks precise movements. With analog sticks and action buttons, you can interact with virtual objects. The headset has 4 tracking cameras, a lightweight design with a balanced Fresnel lens, and adjustable straps for the perfect fit.

9. Meta Quest Pro VR headset blends the physical & digital worlds with mixed reality. Get yours for $1499.99 USD.

Meta Quest Pro VR headset in use

The Meta Quest Pro VR headset allows you to merge the physical and digital worlds, as it has an open periphery. You can see what’s happening around you while you’re immersed in the virtual world. The headset’s design features lenses in the front and a curved-cell battery in the back, giving it a modern and comfortable look. This updated headset has a 40% thinner display than the Quest 2, with more pixels in the center.

10. SenseGlove Nova VR glove features force feedback to make digital objects feel real. You can get yours for $5000 USD.

SenseGlove Nova VR glove in use

The SenseGlove Nova VR glove creates a realistic sensation that digital objects are tangible. It employs force feedback, generating up to 20 Newtons of resistance within 10 milliseconds, making it feel like you are holding real objects. This feature allows you to sense and manipulate objects in virtual reality, which is useful for training purposes. The glove also uses advanced voice coil actuated technology to provide lifelike button clicks and impact simulations.

With these VR gadgets, you can truly take your home entertainment one step further. Which one of these would you get for your home? Share with us in the comments below.

