Best gadgets for kids: buy these for your little ones this summer

Jooki kids’ music and story player in use

School ends in only 2 and a half months, and you know what that means; it’s time to gear up with the best gadgets for kids that can keep them learning and having fun.

Ensure your kids keep their math skills sharp with the Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop. This engaging, interactive game for ages 6–8 hones addition and subtraction skills throughout a magical quest. It’s homework they’ll want to do.

Then, summer’s all about getting outside and moving. The Picoo gaming console for kids takes your little ones outdoors for motor skills-building games like Lightning Bolt and Sequence.

You kids will have a blast this summer with these cool gadgets created just for them.

1. The iRobot Root kids’ coding robot draws with any marker or pen when your child adds code, providing hours of fun for the whole family.

iRobot Root following a line

The iRobot Root kids’ coding robot will delight children ages 4 and up. It moves, draws, sees light, responds to touch, and more. And with the Root Coding app, the whole family can learn how to code.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

bitsyBot front view

Strengthen your kids’ knowledge of robotics and programming this summer with the bitsyBot fun-size educational robot kit. It’s affordable and easy to set up, making it one of the best gadgets for kids in summer 2022.

Preorder it for $39 on Kickstarter.

Jooki in a YouTube video

Screenless, the Jooki kids’ music and story player builds your child’s listening and creative thinking skills through audio and stories. Even better, they can create their own playlists using colorful tokens.

Get it for $139.99 on the official website.

4. The Picoo gaming console for kids gets your little ones moving outdoors, fostering motor skills and communication through games.

Picoo with kids playing

Get your kids outdoors and moving this summer with the Picoo gaming console for kids. This fun, handheld game builds motor skills through games like Three Musketeers, Spy Hunt, and more.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

5. The ONANOFF x Disney StoryPhones storytelling headphones

ONANOFF x Disney StoryPhones in a YouTube Video

Traveling by car or plane this summer? Pack the ONANOFF x Disney StoryPhones storytelling headphones. Their fun StorySheild discs download a Disney tale into the headphones. Suitable for children ages 3 and up, it’s one of the best gadgets for kids in summer 2022.

These headphones are coming soon and are priced at $100. Learn more on the official website.

6. The SuperGero Fluorescent art toys are 3D rotating models are designed by famous artists. They’re ideal for ages 14 and up.

SuperGero figurines illuminated

Created by 12 well-known artists, the SuperGero Fluorescent art toys are sure to impress your 14-year-old. These cute yet strong figurines glow bright colors under fluorescent UV lighting and showcase each artist’s style.

Get them starting at $19 on the official website.

7. The Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop interactive math game

Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop in use

Your kids will be excited about practicing math over the summer with the Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop interactive math game. The set gets kids working with numbers while taking them on a magical quest involving hands-on learning, which is why it made our list of the best gadgets for kids in summer 2022.

Get it for $41.30 on the official website.

8. The TCL TKEE MINI kids’ tablet has a true kid-friendly design with its durability, educational apps, and simple interface. It’s ideal for travel.

TCL TKEE MINI back view

Want to give your kids a tablet that they can use safely and independently? Check out the TCL TKEE MINI kids’ tablet. It features robust parental controls and the OS is easy for kids to use and navigate.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $89. Learn more on the official website.

9. The Logitech Pen rechargeable stylus

Logitech Pen with a person writing

Turn your Chromebook into a drawing pad for the kids with the Logitech Pen rechargeable stylus. Its non-slip design fits children at all stages of motor development, and the tip provides 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for more control.

This gadget is priced at $64.99. Contact the sales team on the official website for more information.

10. The JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan has a fan, flashlight, and backup power bank function, cooling off your child quickly on a hot day.

JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan in pink

Help your child cool down after time in the sun with the JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan. They’ll love the teddy-bear design, and the backup charger ensures you never run out of batteries—even for your smartphone.

Get it for $13.59 on the official website.

Get your kids ready for summer ahead of time with the best gadgets for kids in 2022. What other kid gadgets do you love? Tell us about them in the comments.

