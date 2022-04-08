Best gadgets for kids: buy these for your little ones this summer

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 8, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Your kids' summer vacation isn't far off. Keep them entertained and learning while school's out with these fun gadgets. Check them out in the blog.

Best gadgets for kids: buy these for your little ones this summer
Jooki kids’ music and story player in use

School ends in only 2 and a half months, and you know what that means; it’s time to gear up with the best gadgets for kids that can keep them learning and having fun.

Related: Which pizza ovens to buy for your summer barbecues

Ensure your kids keep their math skills sharp with the Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop. This engaging, interactive game for ages 6–8 hones addition and subtraction skills throughout a magical quest. It’s homework they’ll want to do.

Then, summer’s all about getting outside and moving. The Picoo gaming console for kids takes your little ones outdoors for motor skills-building games like Lightning Bolt and Sequence.

You kids will have a blast this summer with these cool gadgets created just for them.

1. The iRobot Root kids’ coding robot draws with any marker or pen when your child adds code, providing hours of fun for the whole family.

iRobot Root
iRobot Root following a line

The iRobot Root kids’ coding robot will delight children ages 4 and up. It moves, draws, sees light, responds to touch, and more. And with the Root Coding app, the whole family can learn how to code.

Get it for $199.99 on the official website.

2. The bitsyBot fun-size educational robot kit helps your kids learn programming and robotics over the summer in an easy-to-use format.

Best gadgets for kids: buy these for your little ones this summer
bitsyBot front view

Strengthen your kids’ knowledge of robotics and programming this summer with the bitsyBot fun-size educational robot kit. It’s affordable and easy to set up, making it one of the best gadgets for kids in summer 2022.

Preorder it for $39 on Kickstarter.

3. The Jooki kids’ music and story player encourages your child’s imagination and curiosity through screen-free stories and audio.

Jooki in a YouTube video

Screenless, the Jooki kids’ music and story player builds your child’s listening and creative thinking skills through audio and stories. Even better, they can create their own playlists using colorful tokens.

Get it for $139.99 on the official website.

4. The Picoo gaming console for kids gets your little ones moving outdoors, fostering motor skills and communication through games.

Best gadgets for kids: buy these for your little ones this summer
Picoo with kids playing

Get your kids outdoors and moving this summer with the Picoo gaming console for kids. This fun, handheld game builds motor skills through games like Three Musketeers, Spy Hunt, and more.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

5. The ONANOFF x Disney StoryPhones storytelling headphones bring your kids’ favorite Disney stories to life in a travel-friendly form.

ONANOFF x Disney StoryPhones in a YouTube Video

Traveling by car or plane this summer? Pack the ONANOFF x Disney StoryPhones storytelling headphones. Their fun StorySheild discs download a Disney tale into the headphones. Suitable for children ages 3 and up, it’s one of the best gadgets for kids in summer 2022.

These headphones are coming soon and are priced at $100. Learn more on the official website.

6. The SuperGero Fluorescent art toys are 3D rotating models are designed by famous artists. They’re ideal for ages 14 and up.

Best gadgets for kids: buy these for your little ones this summer
SuperGero figurines illuminated

Created by 12 well-known artists, the SuperGero Fluorescent art toys are sure to impress your 14-year-old. These cute yet strong figurines glow bright colors under fluorescent UV lighting and showcase each artist’s style.

Get them starting at $19 on the official website.

7. The Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop interactive math game sharpens your kids’ number skills while taking them on a magical quest.

Best gadgets for kids: buy these for your little ones this summer
Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop in use

Your kids will be excited about practicing math over the summer with the Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop interactive math game. The set gets kids working with numbers while taking them on a magical quest involving hands-on learning, which is why it made our list of the best gadgets for kids in summer 2022.

Get it for $41.30 on the official website.

8. The TCL TKEE MINI kids’ tablet has a true kid-friendly design with its durability, educational apps, and simple interface. It’s ideal for travel.

Best gadgets for kids: buy these for your little ones this summer
TCL TKEE MINI back view

Want to give your kids a tablet that they can use safely and independently? Check out the TCL TKEE MINI kids’ tablet. It features robust parental controls and the OS is easy for kids to use and navigate.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $89. Learn more on the official website.

9. The Logitech Pen rechargeable stylus lets kids create digital drawings, notes, doodles, etc. Its non-slip design fits all development levels.

Logitech Pen
Logitech Pen with a person writing

Turn your Chromebook into a drawing pad for the kids with the Logitech Pen rechargeable stylus. Its non-slip design fits children at all stages of motor development, and the tip provides 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for more control.

This gadget is priced at $64.99. Contact the sales team on the official website for more information.

10. The JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan has a fan, flashlight, and backup power bank function, cooling off your child quickly on a hot day.

JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan
JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan in pink

Help your child cool down after time in the sun with the JISULIFE Handheld Mini Fan. They’ll love the teddy-bear design, and the backup charger ensures you never run out of batteries—even for your smartphone.

Get it for $13.59 on the official website.

Get your kids ready for summer ahead of time with the best gadgets for kids in 2022. What other kid gadgets do you love? Tell us about them in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Build the kitchen garden of your dreams with these smart garden gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Build the kitchen garden of your dreams with these smart garden gadgets

You love how stews and roasted vegetables taste when you stir in fresh herbs. So, if you’ve always wanted to cultivate your own kitchen garden, now’s a great time. Thanks to advances in gardening tech, the smart garden gadgets of..
Most-played tabletop RPG games you can play with your friends and family
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Most-played tabletop RPG games you can play with your friends and family

We live in a time where gaming is at its most accessible and most interesting. This is because there are so many consoles, games, and ways in which to play them. While many of us have grown accustomed to modern..
Stop searching for a wall outlet in the dark with the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS wall outlet night light
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Stop searching for a wall outlet in the dark with the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS wall outlet night light

Add a night-light to any wall outlet without taking up valuable plug space when you have the SnapPower GuideLight 2 PLUS. This sleek wall outlet night-light is easy to install, requires no wires, and lasts for over 25 years. Typical..
ROLI redesigned the Seaboard RISE music keyboard, but is it any better?
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

ROLI redesigned the Seaboard RISE music keyboard, but is it any better?

Have you ever heard of an expressive keyboard? The ROLI Seaboard RISE keyboard is precisely that, and it’s back with a whole new redesign. Of course, fans of the original will likely want to know the answer to the most..
These storage gadgets and accessories help you tackle clutter in closets, desk drawers & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These storage gadgets and accessories help you tackle clutter in closets, desk drawers & more

Are your desk drawers so crammed with office supplies that they barely open? It’s unfortunate, but areas like drawers, closets, and desks attract extraneous stuff. Tidy yours this spring with our favorite storage gadgets and accessories. Related: The gadgets that..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Box by Functionland provides easy-to-use private cloud storage for blockchain and important data
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Box by Functionland provides easy-to-use private cloud storage for blockchain and important data

Cloud storage is a very effective way to keep your data accessible and up to date. There are lots of platforms out there that provide effective solutions for storing your data. But, despite how good they may be, they aren’t..
Enter the Dyson Zone: a fresh new take on strapping an air purifier to your face
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Enter the Dyson Zone: a fresh new take on strapping an air purifier to your face

Dyson’s been around for quite some time. It’s an appliance company and household brand widely known for high-end fans and vacuum cleaners. Dyson’s dabbled in a slew of different product types, but now it’s on track to release a whole..
A high-quality dashcam has the tech to protect you and your family
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

A high-quality dashcam has the tech to protect you and your family

Have you taken the blame for something you didn’t do? Of course—it happens to all of us. But the stakes get higher when someone falsely accuses you of causing a road accident. Avoid this unpleasant situation by installing a high-quality..
The most affordable home security systems and gadgets you can buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most affordable home security systems and gadgets you can buy in 2022

Your home has quite a few expenses, from your heating and cooling bills to the dishwasher that breaks down every 5 years. No matter your budget, you shouldn’t compromise on home security. Luckily, you won’t have to with these affordable..
Must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022

Do you spend hours looking for the right keyboard, lighting, and other accessories for your PC gaming setup? We’re here to make the search easier with today’s roundup of must-have desk gadgets and accessories for gamers in 2022. Related: The..
These packable fins become 3 times smaller when folded for easier travel
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

These packable fins become 3 times smaller when folded for easier travel

Take your swimming fins anywhere when you have the Folding Fins packable fins. These foldable fins collapse to a third of their size, allowing them to fit in duffel bags, suitcases, and more—with room to spare. You love the speed..