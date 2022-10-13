The best handheld gaming gadgets of 2022

Check out the best handheld gaming gadgets of 2022. From consoles to gaming smartphones, these products give you speed and portability.

Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console in use

Love playing video games on the go? It’s no surprise; flights, car trips, and random downtime during travel are the best situations to fill with a game. And, if you’re looking for some of the best handheld gaming gadgets of 2022, we’ve got a comprehensive list for you.

Handheld consoles are great for anywhere gaming, especially if you don’t have constant internet. An excellent console is Valve Steam Deck. It runs new AAA games and has up to 512 GB of storage.

But, if you’re more of a mobile gamer, there are plenty of gadgets to level up your experience. We love the BackBone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition. It offers DualSense-like controls for comfortable, precise handheld gaming.

Elevate your portable gaming with these handheld gaming gadgets.

1. The Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console frees you to play blockbuster games from the cloud anywhere you want.

Logitech G Cloud with magazines

Get true flexibility for mobile gaming with the Logitech G Cloud handheld gaming console. It brings extensive libraries of AAA titles and advanced graphics to your hands, letting you play Xbox, Steam Link, and NVIDIA GeForce NOW games anytime you have Wi-Fi.

Preorder it for $299.99 on the official website.

2. The Panic Playdate handheld console has a retro look. Its fast processor and Wi-Fi connectivity add the modernity you need.

Panic Playdate front view

Bring the fun back to handheld gaming with the Panic Playdate handheld console. This colorful gaming console fits in your pocket and has an analog crank. What’s more, the company sends you 2 new games every week for 12 weeks.

Preorder it for $179 on the official website. It ships in early 2023.

3. The Nintendo Switch OLED model

Nintendo Switch OLED announcement video

Upgrade your Switch experience when you go for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. The 7-inch OLED screen noticeably improves your visuals. Plus, the wide adjustable stand allows for easier viewing in Tabletop mode. It’s one of the best handheld gaming gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $349.99 on the official website.

4. The Valve Steam Deck portable PC gaming console

Valve Steam Deck tips video

Play your favorite AAA games on the go with the Valve Steam Deck portable PC gaming console. It features a 7″ touchscreen, gyro controls, trackpads, and more for a PC-like portable gaming experience.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

5. The Analogue Pocket Handheld Video Game System

Analogue Pocket in black

Create music and play games on the Analogue Pocket Handheld Video Game System. It actually has a synthesizer and sequencer built in, letting you shape and stretch sound. Then, you can use cartridge adapters to play titles from different brands.

Get it for $219.99 on the official website.

6. The ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone offers powerful mobile gaming with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro back view

Enjoy fast mobile gaming with the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone, another of the best handheld gaming gadgets in 2022. It boasts a 15% improved CPU performance and reaches speeds up to 3.2 GHz. Meanwhile, it stays cool thanks to the restructured GameCool 6 cooling system.

Get it for $1,999 on Amazon.

7. The REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone has a fun, transparent design and features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

REDMAGIC 7S Pro on a futuristic background

Tackle the most demanding games with the REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone. With it, you enjoy a 10% improved CPU performance and a 30% power reduction. Meanwhile, the no-notch 6.8″ FHD AMOLED display offers a complete playing experience.

Get it for $899 on the official website.

8. The Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller has a look and feel inspired by the PS DualSense wireless controller.

Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition front and back

Add console-like controls to your mobile games with the Backbone One for iPhone PlayStation Edition wireless controller. Ultraportable with its collapsible design, it makes playing PlayStation on your iPhone super comfortable.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

9. The Deckmate Entire System

Deckmate Entire System on a table

Looking for the ultimate Steam Deck accessory? The Deckmate Entire System is it. One of the best handheld gaming gadgets in 2022, it comes with components for positioning your Steam Deck to your specifications. Meanwhile, the hot-swappable design makes switching mounts and accessories simple.

Get it for $49 on the official website.

10. The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller supports mobile and Xbox gaming. It’s compatible with select Android devices.

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller with a phone

Ideal for mobile gamers, the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller works with Android devices and has a familiar Xbox gamepad design. Plus, the 30-hour battery life and play-and-charge abilities keep your gaming convenient.

Preorder it for $99.99 on the official website.

Playing your favorite games on the go is easier and more fun than ever with these handheld gaming gadgets. Which ones are you adding to your collection? Let us know in the comments.

