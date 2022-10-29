15 Best gadgets under $150 you can buy this holiday season

Looking for holiday gifts that'll keep you on budget? Then don't miss our 15 best gadgets under $150. These products have great features at even better prices.

Meta Quest 2 Active Pack for VR in use

The 2022 holiday shopping season is upon us. And no matter who you’re shopping for, you can get everyone a thoughtful gift without overspending. These best gadgets under $150 prove it.

Got a gamer in your life? Treat them to a gift that appeals to their interests, like the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. It’s designed for both mobile and Xbox gaming.

Or maybe you’re shopping for a music lover. The Polaroid P1 music player is a fun, wearable speaker that they can take anywhere, and it costs only $59.99.

Make your loved ones happy this holiday season with the affordable gadgets below.

1. The Meta Quest 2 Active Pack for VR keeps your gaming giftee comfortable during active VR experiences for only $69.99.

Meta Quest 2 Active Pack for VR in use

Help your loved one participate in games comfortably with the Meta Quest 2 Active Pack for VR. This set includes a wipable facial interface, adjustable knuckle straps, and wrist straps—gear that fits well and cleans easily.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

2. The Apple TV 4K 2022 delivers lightning-fast performance and gameplay for just $129.

Apple TV 4K 2022

Elevate your giftee’s home theater with the Apple TV 4K 2022. Featuring the A15 bionic chip, it loads content quickly and streams lag-free games. It also works seamlessly with other devices and smart home gadgets.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

3. The ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini optical gaming keyboard has a convenient 65% form factor and costs $129.99.

ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini optical gaming keyboard in action

Help your loved one save space in their gaming setup with the ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini optical gaming keyboard. It has a mini form factor along with a second function layer with its EasyShift[+] key duplicator tech. There are even 30 smart keys.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

Logitech is a great brand for gifts. Combining function and design at affordable prices, these 2 Logitech gadgets are devices anyone would be happy to receive.

4. The Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac pairs with iMac, MacBook, iPad, or iPhone for only $39.99.

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac in use

Need a gift for someone who works on the go? Get them the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac this holiday season. The design is beautifully slim and modern.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

5. The Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse sets you back only $69.99 and creates a healthier workspace for your loved one.

Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse in white

The Logitech Lift for Mac brings an ergonomic work setup to Mac users. It aligns the wrist and forearm, keeping you in a healthier work position, which is why it’s one of the best gadgets under $150 you can buy this holiday season.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

6. The Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle lets athletes set and monitor hydration goals.

Gatorade Smart Gx Bottle Kit squeeze bottle design

Help your athlete hydrate with the Gatorade Smart GX Bottle Kit squeeze bottle. It syncs with the Gx app, where your giftee can set a daily hydration goal. Lights on the cap indicate hydration progress.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

Want to give cutting-edge tech at affordable prices this year? Then Amazon is your brand. These 3 gadgets improve your content and have new capabilities.

7. The Amazon All-New Fire TV Cube Alexa streaming box costs $139.99. It offers blazing-fast app starts.

Amazon All-New Fire TV Cube Alexa streaming box in black

Get faster app starts on your loved one’s smart TV this holiday season with the Amazon All-New Fire TV Cube Alexa streaming box. It offers hands-free Alexa use thanks to its integrated mic and speakers.

Get it for $139.99 on Amazon.

8. The Amazon All-new Kindle (2022 release) eReader has a 6″ 300 ppi high-res display and costs a sweet $99.99.

Amazon All-new Kindle (2022 release) eReader in use

Let your special someone enjoy clear images and text with the Amazon All-new Kindle (2022 release) eReader. Its 6″ footprint makes it a conveniently portable gift for bookworms. Meanwhile, it provides 16 GB of storage, twice as much as the earlier generation.

Get it for $99.99 on Amazon.

9. The Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro has a helpful finder feature. Even better, the price is just $34.99.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro in black

Help your giftee stop misplacing their TV remote this holiday season with the Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro. It has a finder feature and 2 buttons that create shortcuts to apps, channels, and Alexa commands.

Preorder it for $34.99 on Amazon.

10. The Polaroid P1 music player is priced at $59.99, bringing sound and style to holiday get-togethers.

Polaroid P1 music player in use

Surprise the music lover in your life with the Polaroid P1 music player. It makes a stylish, functional gift and costs just $59.99. Super portable, it’s ideal for small spaces and gatherings. It’s one of the best gadgets under $150 you can buy this holiday season.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

12. The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller makes gaming on the go better for $99.99.

Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller in black

You don’t even have to spend over $100 when you give someone the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. This mobile gaming controller is designed for cloud and Xbox gaming and is best for Android devices.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

13. The Sandmarc Macro Lens for iPhone 14 series

Sandmarc Macro Lens for iPhone 14 in use

Know an iPhone 14 user who loves photography? Give them the Sandmarc Macro Lens for iPhone 14 series this holiday season. It captures vivid details in the field. They can expect macro photos up to 30x.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

14. The Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds shut out the noise with hybrid ANC for $149.99.

Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds design

Earbuds make great gifts. And the Jabra Elite 5 true wireless earbuds provide hybrid ANC for under $200. Interestingly, they use inward- and outward-facing mics to block noise in all directions. And you don’t even have to position these earbuds in a particular way for this feature to work.

Get them for $149.99 on the official website.

8BitDo Ultimate Wireless 2.4g Controller in white

Give the gamer in your life charging and gaming convenience with the 8BitDo Ultimate Wireless 2.4g Controller with Charging Dock. Its multifunctional charging dock provides a stable connection. Meanwhile, the controller switches on and off automatically when it’s docked and undocked, which is why it’s one of the best gadgets under $150 you can buy for the holiday season.

Get it for $49.99 on Amazon.

Holiday shopping doesn’t have to obliterate your bank account. There are loads of gadgets you can snag for under $150. What gadget gifts are you giving this year? Let us know!

