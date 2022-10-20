The best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories you can buy now

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Have you preordered the new iPad Pro with M2 chip? Then you'll want to have accessories for it when it arrives. See our suggestions in the blog.

The Twelve South HoverBar Duo is a flexible iPad arm

Is your iPad Pro with M2 chip shipping out on October 26? Prepare for its arrival by getting some of the best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories you can buy. From peripherals to cases, these products kit out your newest iPad.

Related: The ultimate Apple accessory gadget guide—best iPhone, iPad & Mac gadgets for your workspace

If you use your new iPad Pro for on-the-go work, you’ll want a keyboard that’s light and easy to carry. Something like the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard. This compact keyboard pairs with up to 3 devices simultaneously.

Then, when it comes to an iPad Pro case, we love the Harber London Leather iPad Folio. While this Folio’s shape is simple, it has numerous interior pockets, protecting your tech and keeping it organized.

Make better use of the iPad Pro with these gadgets and accessories.

1. The Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac adds a lightweight, stylish keyboard to your iPad Pro with M2. It’s great for on-the-go work.

Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac in Blueberry

Your new iPad Pro M2 becomes more laptop like when you pair it with the Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac. This sleek keyboard works with iPadOS, macOS, and iOS. Just connect it to Bluetooth to use it with all your Apple devices.

Get it for $39.99 on the official website.

2. The Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) flexible iPad arm hoists, angles, and positions your iPad Pro M2 for easier viewing.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen) product video

Seamlessly use your iPad Pro M2 while you cook, build, craft, and more with the Twelve South HoverBar Duo (2nd gen)flexible iPad arm. This flexible stand holds your iPad in infinite positions and even lifts it to eye level during videoconferences.

Get it for $79 99 on the official website.

3. The ZAGG Pro Keys with Bluetooth Trackpad turns your new iPad Pro with M2 into a portable workstation. It’s got a trackpad, keyboard, and case.

ZAGG Pro Keys with Bluetooth Trackpad in use

Rely on the iPad Pro for work, anywhere, with the ZAGG Pro Keys with Bluetooth Trackpad. The Bluetooth trackpad improves navigation. Meanwhile, the adjustable stand, forward-facing speaker points, and Apple Pencil holder make it a work-friendly keyboard.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

4. The Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse turns your iPad Pro with M2 into an ergonomic workstation. Its shape lifts your forearm and wrist.

Logitech Lift for Mac design video

Make work and other projects easy on your hand with the Logitech Lift for Mac vertical ergonomic mouse. This ergonomic mouse keeps your hand in a natural handshake position, removing pressure from your wrist while you work or create on the iPad Pro with M2.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

5. The FlipBook Case for iPad combines a briefcase and a cover, giving your iPad Pro with M2 a professional look. It opens like a book.

FlipBook Case for iPad in black

Your iPad Pro with M2 is ready for the business world when you carry it in the FlipBook Case for iPad. Interestingly, you can connect your Magic Keyboard to this case for seamless work. It’s one of the best iPad Pro gadgets and accessories around.

Get it for $89 on the official website.

6. The Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K delivers a fast charge to your iPad Pro with M2. It can use your iPad Lightning dock.

Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K in use

Boost your iPad Pro with M2’s battery anywhere with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE Power Bank 10K. Slim and compact, this gadget is lightweight and easy to carry. Moreover, you can use your Lightning dock for iPad to recharge.

It’s coming soon for $59.99 on the official website.

6. The hardgraft Wool Envelope iPad series sleeve protects the iPad Pro with M2 from bumps and scratches. You can even use it as a stand.

hardgraft Wool Envelope holding a device

The hardgraft Wool Envelope iPad series sleeve is so much more than a sleeve. With a size large enough to hold your iPad, charger, keys, and wallet, it puts everything you need in 1 place—right next to your iPad Pro with M2.

Get it for $221 on the official website.

7. The Twelve South BookBook Cover for iPad + Keyboard disguises your iPad Pro with M2 as an elegant leather-bound book with vintage details.

Twelve South BookBook Cover for iPad + Keyboard

Protect your iPad Pro with M2 and type on it simultaneously when you have the Twelve South BookBook Cover for iPad + Keyboard. This cover includes a Bluetooth keyboard that fits your 11″ or 12.9″ iPad Pro with M2. The genuine leather exterior is luxurious, and the cover gives you access to all ports.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

9. The Harber London Leather iPad Folio

Harber London Leather iPad Folio with accessories

Protect your iPad Pro with M2 and organize your EDC with the Harber London Leather iPad Folio. With pockets for storing your device and tech accessories, you’ll always know where everything is.

Preorder it for $146 on the official website.

10. The Twelve South ParcSlope MacBook & iPad Stand holds your iPad at an 18-degree angle for better visibility and improved productivity.

Twelve South ParcSlope on a desk

If you like to work at an angle, the Twelve South ParcSlope MacBook & iPad stand is worth buying for your iPad Pro with M2. It keeps your device at an 18-degree angle for more comfortable viewing.

Get it for $59.99 on the official website.

Take your iPad Pro with M2’s astonishing performance even further when you pair it with any of these gadgets and accessories. Which ones do you want to buy? Let us know in the comments.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜