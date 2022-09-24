The best smart TVs launched in 2022: bendable TVs, ultra HD TVs & more

In the market for a newer, better TV? Then check out the best smart TVs launched in 2022. They take your movies and shows to a whole new level of awesome.

Samsung The Frame TV 2022 in the living room

Shopping for a new TV? Maybe you’re curious about the latest TV tech trends. Either way, today’s roundup of the best smart TVs launched in 2022 is a treat. We’re covering the coolest, most immersive, and most aesthetically pleasing models we’ve seen all year.

In August, LG announced the LG OLED Flex, a TV that—incredibly—bends. The remarkable display boasts 20 levels of curvature, enhancing games, content, and live broadcasts.

Then, the sheer size of the TCL 98″ Class XL collection is nothing short of impressive. And with its QLED tech, it delivers stunning images and realistic color.

Elevate your games, movies, and shows with these smart TVs.

1. The LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV adjusts to a 900R curvature, taking your gaming and home theater experiences above and beyond.

LG OLED Flex LX3 in a gaming setup

It looks like something out of a sci-fi movie, but the LG OLED Flex LX3 bendable 42″ TV can adjust from completely flat to a 900R curvature. Moreover, its OLED technology is free of backlight, giving you stunning visuals.

This gadget is coming soon, and its price is TBA.

TCL Model R655 6-Series product video

The TCL Model R655 6-Series MiniLED TV uses thousands of pixels to deliver more brightness for incredibly realistic images, which is why it’s one of the best smart TVs launched in 2022. Plus, it’s excellent for gaming, too, with its up to 144 Hz variable refresh rate.

Get it for $699.99. See a list of retailers on the official website.

3. The LG C2 evo OLED TV series is ideal for sports fans, movie buffs, and gamers with its gorgeous picture and a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.

LG C2 evo OLED TV in a living room

Add a smart TV with actual AI to your home theater when you go for the LG C2 evo OLED TV Series. It produces impressive colors, and its processor adjusts the picture and sound to suit your content.

Get it for $1,149.99 on the official website.

4. The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series

Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series televisions

The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series includes 3 impressive TVs—the QN900B, QN800B, and QN95B. Their Neural Quantum Processor 8K is exceptional, delivering realistic, immersive images. All models boast brightness and clarity thanks to the MiniLEDs, which are 1/40th of the standard size.

Get one for $1,999.99 on the official website.

5. The TCL 98″ Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED TV makes a dramatic addition to your movie nights with its 4K picture and QLED technology.

TCL 98″ Class XL in a lifestyle scenario

Bring the movie theater home when you go for the TCL 98″ Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED TV. The QLED tech delivers clear and vivid images, while the contrast control zones provide stunning differentiation between light and dark areas.

This TV is priced at $8,499.99. See a list of retailers on the official website.

6. The Hisense U6H Quantum ULED 4K Google TV Series gives you sharper images and motion thanks to the 4K ULED and Quantum Dot Color.

Hisense U6H Quantum ULED 4K Google TV Series

Want to upgrade your movie nights? Check out the Hisense U6H Quantum ULED 4K Google TV Series. It provides over 1 billion colors with Quantum Dot Color, up to 600 nits of peak brightness, local dimming, and all the advantages of the Google TV operating system. It’s one of the best smart TVs launched in 2022.

Get one for $399.99. Visit the official website for a list of retailers.

7. The Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV 2022 offers 8.3 million self-lit pixels. It also provides integrated surround sound for a cinematic experience.

Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV 2022 on furniture

For a realistic picture unlike anything you’ve experienced, get the Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV 2022. It gives you nearly limitless contrast with 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels. You get integrated surround sound by Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound.

Get it for $1,799.99 on the official website.

8. The LG G2 2022 OLED TV Series transforms your TV into artwork with its wall-hugging design and Brightness Booster Max feature.

LG G2 2022 OLED TV Series displays artwork

Gorgeous colors meet innovative design with the LG G2 2022 OLED TV Series. It adds an artistic flair to your living room with a design that leaves practically no gap where you hang it. The Brightness Booster Max feature works with the a9 processor algorithms to produce up to 30% brighter pictures.

Get it for $1,899.99 on the official website.

9. The Samsung The Frame TV 2022

Samsung The Frame TV 2022 in a living area

Your TV can look like a high-quality print when you choose the Samsung The Frame TV 2022. The Matte Display gives you anti-reflection, anti-fingerprint, and anti-glare features, ensuring your picture is always museum worthy. It even displays artwork when the TV is idle, which is why it’s one of the best smart TVs launched in 2022.

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

10. The Hisense U8 Series Quantum ULED Google TV gives you ultra-realistic images with ULED technologies that boost color, contrast, and brightness.

Hisense U8 Series Quantum ULED Google TV in use

Enjoy a richer, more realistic picture with the Hisense U8 Series Quantum ULED Google TV. This TV creates over a billion color combinations, bringing your content to life. With Google Assistant built-in, it responds when you tell it to turn off the lights, play a movie, and more.

Get it for $699. Visit the official website for a list of retailers.

Ready to upgrade your home theater? The best smart TVs launched in 2022 are excellent candidates. Which one would you love to own? Tell us in the comment section!

