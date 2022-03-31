Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series TVs bring 8K resolution, advanced MiniLED technology, and more

Mark Gulino on under Tech News , Byunder

What TV should you buy this Spring? If you're in the market for a new display, you need to check out Samsung's latest Neo QLED 8K TVs! They bring incredible image quality along with a myriad of other great features. Read on to learn more!

The Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series TVs feature stunning detail

Another day another display? That’s never a bad thing for those seeking new buying opportunities or the latest in cutting-edge TVs and monitors. In fact, soon you’ll be able to get your hands on Samsung’s latest 2022 Neo QLED Series. The new series will include multiple models, sizes, and QLED screen technology. There will also be varying styles as well, plus 4K and 8K options. Join us as we take a gander at these sharp-looking displays from Samsung. Let’s go!

Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TV on display

Features the cutting-edge new Neo QLED 8K displays

Right away, the Samsung 2022 Neo QLED Series brings its A-game and provides you with a spectacular viewing experience. It features an AI-enhanced Neural Quantum Processor 8K.

The TVs can produce 8K upscaled resolution which Samsung says can result in 3D-like images. MiniLEDs, which are only 1/40th in size compared to regular LEDs, help boost contrast and create more density. This is further assisted by 14-bit processing, up to a 144 Hz refresh rate, and an anti-reflective layer.

The 2022 Neo QLED Series offers 8K resolution

The displays also use a unique Infinity One Design that features ultra-thin panels and stainless steel. The audio is strong as well, offering a 90W 6.2.4-channel experience. Though, not surprisingly, Samsung recommends pairing it with their latest soundbar.

Sizes will range from 65-inches, 75-inches, and 85-inches. You can preorder them on March 21st from Samsung.

Official Samsung Neo QLED 8K Feature Tour

Offers the gaming-friendly Neo QLED 4K (QN95B) display

If you’re looking for an alternative within the new series, look no further than the gaming-friendly QLED 4K (QN95B). It has the same great technologies such as MiniLEDs, along with Shape Adaptive Light Control and phenomenal HDR performance. Its 4K Neural Quantum Processor and 144 Hz refresh rate provide smooth motion and enhanced detail. There are even Object Tracking Sound capable speakers to immerse you even further in the action.

The Neo QLED 4K (QN95B) will be available to preorder on May 23rd from Samsung.

Gaming on a Neo QLED display

Spring for Samsung’s new displays in March and May

When it comes to displays you generally can’t go wrong with Samsung. Their latest TVs are bringing all the cutting-edge screen technologies you can want and oftentimes at prices people can afford. With the new 2022 Neo QLED Series, you have one of the best displays of the year to watch movies, play games, and more. You can find more information here on the official Samsung website.