Can you play Valorant on Mac? (2025 guide)
Productivity Tips

Can you play Valorant on Mac? (2025 guide)

Nov 26, 2025, 9:00 am EST
3 min read

Valorant doesn’t run natively on macOS due to Riot’s Vanguard anti-cheat system, which is deeply tied to Windows and incompatible with Apple’s security model. Intel Mac users can still play through Boot Camp, but Apple Silicon users have no reliable workaround—for now, Valorant remains essentially Windows-only unless Riot develops a future Mac client.

Can you play Valorant on Mac? (2025 guide)

Valorant has exploded in popularity as one of the leading tactical shooters in the world. But for Mac users, a big question remains: can you play Valorant on macOS? The short answer is no, not natively—Riot Games has not released a Mac client for Valorant. However, there are a few workarounds that let you play the game on Apple hardware if you’re willing to use additional tools or setups. Many players who want to skip the hassle also explore Valorant Accounts by GameBoost, which provide ready-to-play accounts with ranks and skins, making it easier to jump straight into the action.

Why Valorant Isn’t Available on Mac

The biggest reason Valorant isn’t officially supported on macOS is its reliance on Riot’s Vanguard anti-cheat system. Vanguard runs at the kernel level and is deeply integrated with Windows. Apple’s macOS security structure doesn’t allow third-party software to operate at this level, which makes porting the game extremely difficult. Riot has also not announced any plans to develop a macOS client, so for now, Valorant remains Windows-only.

Ways to Play Valorant on a Mac

Boot Camp (Intel Macs Only)

If you own an Intel-based Mac, you can install Windows through Boot Camp. This creates a dual-boot setup that allows you to start your Mac in Windows and run Valorant as if you were on a PC. Performance depends heavily on your hardware—expect better results on higher-end Macs, but you may need to lower graphics settings. Unfortunately, Boot Camp is not available on Apple Silicon models (M1, M2, M3, M4), so this option works only for older Intel Macs.

Cloud Gaming Services

Some players look to cloud gaming platforms as a workaround, but Valorant is rarely supported on these services. The Vanguard anti-cheat system blocks most virtualized or streamed environments, which makes cloud solutions unreliable. Even if you find a service that streams Windows games, latency and performance issues can make competitive play unfeasible.

Virtual Machines and Parallels

Running Windows inside macOS through virtual machines such as Parallels Desktop is another common suggestion, but Valorant does not work in these environments. Vanguard typically prevents the game from launching under virtualized systems, so this method is not recommended.

The Future of Valorant on Mac

As of 2025, Riot has made no announcements about bringing Valorant to macOS. With Vanguard’s deep Windows integration and the competitive nature of the game, a native Mac client looks unlikely in the near future. For now, Intel Mac users can still rely on Boot Camp, while Apple Silicon users will have to wait and see if Riot ever expands official support.

Final Words

So, can you play Valorant on Mac? Not officially. Intel Mac owners can use Boot Camp to install Windows and run the game, but performance will vary depending on hardware. Apple Silicon users, on the other hand, do not have a straightforward solution since Boot Camp is unavailable and virtualized setups are blocked by Vanguard. Cloud gaming is also unreliable due to anti-cheat restrictions. Unless Riot decides to release a Mac client in the future, these limitations will remain the only barriers for macOS players hoping to jump into Valorant.

Author

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.

