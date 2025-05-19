COMPUTEX 2025 highlights: What stood out to me in Taipei

By Grigor Baklajyan on May 19, 2025, 12:00 pm EDT under Tech News,

Curious if AI will finally live up to the buzz? At COMPUTEX 2025, the latest tech reveals whether it’s more than just hype.

COMPUTEX 2025 highlights: What stood out to me in Taipei
COMPUTEX 2025 / Image Credit: Hardwareluxx

As a tech journalist, I get a little frustrated reading product descriptions. Companies love throwing around terms like “cutting-edge AI,” but once I dig in, it’s often just basic features dressed up to sound impressive. Last year at COMPUTEX, companies like NVIDIA and Qualcomm made a big splash with generative AI. But did it live up to the hype? Not quite. Shoppers didn’t rush out to buy, smartphone growth was just 2.4%, and PC sales barely moved at 1.8% during the holidays. Now that AI is part of the landscape, it’s fair to ask—what’s next? Will it finally feel meaningful? In my COMPUTEX 2025 highlights, I try to answer that.

This year’s conference in Taipei shines a light on the gear needed to power AI. NVIDIA has teamed up with a bunch of companies to get its tech inside new CPUs. But that’s not the whole story! There’s a lot more going on.

NVIDIA NVLink Fusion
NVIDIA NVLink Fusion

NVIDIA isn’t hiding it—they’re all in on AI. During their presentation, NVIDIA showed off NVLink Fusion, a fresh take on their NVLink tech. It’s built to connect multiple chips together, making it easier to create custom AI systems that pack serious power.

Performance keeps climbing with each NVLink generation. Adding custom NVLink Switch silicon took things even further, stretching connections beyond single servers. Now, full racks of GPUs can team up and crush AI workloads together.

Here’s the twist—NVLink has always been NVIDIA’s own thing. Aside from some early work with IBM, they kept it tied to their gear. But NVLink Fusion flips the script. Now companies like Fujitsu and Qualcomm can use it with their own CPUs. That means way more flexibility and new setups.

So what does NVLink actually do? It helps GPUs talk to each other better, which is super important for deep learning, AI, and other intense tasks. But if you’re wondering about gaming—yes, it can help, but only if the game supports multi-GPU setups. Compared to older options like SLI, NVLink gives you faster speeds and smoother resource sharing, especially with things like VRAM.

2. GPUs for AI and workstations: Intel Arc Pro B50 and B60

Intel’s a classic case of what happens when you get too comfortable at the top. After years of leading the pack, they underestimated the rise of ARM, TSMC, and AMD. Instead of evolving, Intel clung to x86 and delayed key fab investments. Meanwhile, AMD and NVIDIA leaned into modern architectures and AI. Now, Intel’s feeling the heat. Now the pressure is on as Intel’s stock keeps falling and chip shipments dropped more than 1.8%, hitting their lowest market share since Citi started tracking the industry in 2002.

Right before COMPUTEX, Intel drops a couple of new workstation GPUs—the Arc Pro B60 and B50. These cards aim to make noise in AI and creative workflows. Can Intel flip the script and prove the doubters wrong?

For a company still getting its footing in the graphics card scene, Intel’s latest move has people watching. The Arc Pro B50, a smaller card built for workstations, packs 16 GB of VRAM. On the other hand, the bigger Arc Pro B60, made with AI tasks in mind, brings 24 GB of VRAM to the table.

Both cards are already in the hands of Intel partners, who’ve shown off their builds and custom designs. The GPUs are set to hit the market in Q3 2025.

3. AI supercomputer: MSI EdgeXpert MS-C931

MSI EdgeXpert MS-C931 supercomputer
MSI EdgeXpert MS-C931

I’ve been on a documentary kick lately, especially ones about life in the US during the 1900s. One clip showed a massive room crammed with machines and blinking monitors. The narrator said something like, “All this gear once took hours to do what your phone now handles in seconds!” That comparison stuck with me. I was drawn to the room-sized supercomputers. They use the same parts as desktops—RAM sticks, CPUs, GPUs—but on a much larger scale.

Now there’s the MSI EdgeXpert MS-C931, and it flips that whole setup on its head. Instead of needing a huge facility, you get high-performance AI computing in a box that fits on your desk. It’s built for local development, so engineers and researchers can run demanding models without sending anything to the cloud.

The MS-C931 measures 5.9 x 5.9 x 2 inches. That small footprint works perfectly for robotics too. For example, a robot navigating a busy area needs to recognize objects in real time. But moving shots usually get blurry, and crowded scenes often block important visual cues. The MS-C931 processes those images faster, clears up the noise, and helps machine-learning models run clean, quick, and accurate—right there on the spot.

4. ASUS gaming laptops

COMPUTEX 2025 highlights
ASUS TUF Gaming A14

ASUS is upgrading 3 of its gaming laptop lines by adding the new GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. These laptops get features like Multi Frame Generation (more on that in a bit) to boost frame rates while keeping prices a bit lower. You’ll find NVIDIA’s mid-range graphics packed into the powerful ROG Strix G16 and G18, the versatile ROG Zephyrus G14 that blends gaming and creativity, and the entry-level TUF Gaming A14, A16, A18, and F16 models.

The TUF laptops, like the Strix G series, are bulky and focused on gaming, but they cut a few corners to hit certain price points. For example, they have lower 144 Hz or 165 Hz refresh rates, and the TUF A18 still includes an old USB 2.0 port among its five USB ports.

Multi Frame Generation uses AI to create extra frames between the ones already rendered, which gives you a big boost in frame rates without messing with the visuals. Since all these ASUS laptops come with the RTX 5060, they support NVIDIA’s DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation features.

From what I’ve read, Multi Frame Generation shines with high refresh rate monitors. If your game runs at 60 fps or higher on its own, turning on Multi Frame Generation helps you reach your monitor’s max frame rate. It works especially well for single-player games and feels great when using a controller. The higher your screen’s refresh rate, the better Multi Frame Generation performs, letting you get very close to your monitor’s full potential.

Parting thoughts

While “AI everything” is still the trend, this year felt more grounded—less flash, more function. From NVIDIA opening up NVLink to MSI squeezing a supercomputer into a shoebox-sized box, real progress is happening behind the buzzwords.



Tech News

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
Wearable Tech
By Sargis Avagyan
I compared the Oura Ring Gen 3 vs Gen 4—Is this smart ring glow-up actually worth it?
So, when exactly did tracking your health start feeling like a fashion statement? Somewhere between temperature sensors and readiness scores, the humble wellness ring became the quiet status symbol of every sleep-obsessed, data-driven, minimalist. And now, since we have the..
I dug through Amazon’s Memorial Day Sales—here are 20 gadgets worth your money
By Lauren Wadowsky
I dug through Amazon’s Memorial Day Sales—here are 20 gadgets worth your money
Memorial Day is next weekend, and you know what that means—summer has (unofficially) begun. Whether you’re planning trips to the beach, firing up the grill, or diving into garden projects, there’s something exciting about this time of year. Amazon’s already..
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 leaks tease squircle design—But that’s not all
With the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 launch around the corner, you’d think we’d have a clearer picture by now. But honestly? Galaxy Watch8 leaks are still pretty thin. The current model runs on the latest Wear OS and brings a few..
Why we’re headed to BEYOND Expo 2025—and why you should join us
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
Why we’re headed to BEYOND Expo 2025—and why you should join us
We attend a lot of events around the world. Some are inspiring. Some are flashy. Some are useful. But BEYOND Expo? That’s a different category entirely. And this year—BEYOND Expo 2025 in Macao, from May 21 to 24—feels especially important...
Google’s I/O Edition Android Show: 3 highlights that raise expectations
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google’s I/O Edition Android Show: 3 highlights that raise expectations
Google just announced its biggest Android update in a long time—right before Apple gears up to reveal what’s new for iPhones. This year, the tech giant took a different route. Instead of saving the Android news for the I/O developer..

Popular Blog Posts

11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
11 New Apple products coming in 2025: What’s on your wishlist?
Apple’s moving away from its annual product update cycle. Which means more frequent launches and fewer big delays. I can imagine how tech journalists feel—writing a blog at 2 a.m. sounds rough. But hey, as a fellow tech fan, I’m..
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Google Pixel 9a vs. iPhone 16e: Which budget phone is best in 2025?
Google hit its “highest-ever smartphone volumes” in 2024. How’d they pull it off? Their Pixel phones impress with smart AI features and integration with Google services. Still, they never cracked the high-end space where Apple and Samsung rule. Instead, Google’s..
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan
Black Friday Apple deals: 11 juicy sales you won’t want to miss
I’ve been keeping an eye on Black Friday Apple deals for a few years now—first as an iPhone user and later as a copywriter at Gadget Glow—and this year’s discounts are some of the most exciting I’ve seen. Apple’s products..
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
Daily Digest
By Grigor Baklajyan
How to use AirPods as hearing aids: A step-by-step guide
For 5 years, my friend thought AirPods were just a gimmick. But when her Beats Flex started to break, she decided to try the AirPods Pro. Initially, she wasn’t impressed, but after using them for a few days, she discovered..
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Apple event 2024: Meet the iPhone 16 and Apple Intelligence
Apple just unveiled its latest iPhone lineup and a bunch of other exciting hardware at the Apple event 2024. One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 series—which includes 4 different models—is the new “capture” button that makes using..

You Might Also Like

noble. note review: A pocket-sized powerhouse for people who still think in ink
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
noble. note review: A pocket-sized powerhouse for people who still think in ink
Here’s something I never thought I’d say in 2025: I am emotionally attached to a notebook. Not a digital planner, not a stylus-and-screen combo, and definitely not the Notes app that’s currently hiding 437 unfinished grocery lists. I mean a..
What Galaxy S25 Edge accessories you’ll want to have on day one—exclusive Amazon deals
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
What Galaxy S25 Edge accessories you’ll want to have on day one—exclusive Amazon deals
The Galaxy S25 Edge was officially announced, and it’s refreshing to see a phone that actually fits in my pocket. If you’ve already pre-ordered or are thinking about it, now’s a good time to start looking at accessories. Nope, Galaxy..
WWDC25 rumors: 3 major leaks from Apple’s big event
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
WWDC25 rumors: 3 major leaks from Apple’s big event
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is coming up in about a month. It’s that time when the company hypes up developers and users about what’s next. This year might be a bit trickier, though. AI has thrown a few curveballs, and..
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks: Everything I know so far
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 leaks: Everything I know so far
Now that the Motorola razr 60 ultra is out, fans of flip phones are curious: what’s the deal with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7? Samsung once ruled the compact foldable market, but after a solid showing from Motorola in 2023,..
What’s great—and not so great—about the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker?
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
What’s great—and not so great—about the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker?
The days are longer, the weather’s warmer, and in just another month, my kids will be off from school for 3 whole months. That’s a long time. So, in between summer camp and week-long stays at their grandparents’, I plan..
This outdoor chair looks like it time-traveled from 2040–my thoughts on the Z Lounger
Product Reviews
By Madhurima Nag
This outdoor chair looks like it time-traveled from 2040–my thoughts on the Z Lounger
You know when you see a product and immediately think, “Yep, aliens definitely had a hand in this”? That was my exact reaction the first time I laid eyes on the Z Lounger. This outdoor chair looks like it was..