Cool home gadgets that double as works of art

Madhurima Nag

If you're looking to add some pizzazz to your home décor, why not invest in cool home gadgets that double as works of art? These innovative and stylish pieces are not only functional, but also bring a unique touch of beauty to your living space. From transformable lighting systems to handcrafted balance lamps, there are countless options available to suit any taste and budget.

Transparent Acoustic Sculpture speaker on display

As our homes become increasingly integrated with technology, there has been a growing trend for home gadgets to serve dual purposes as both functional devices and works of art. These gadgets range from smart speakers that blend seamlessly into their surroundings to minimalist digital clocks that display the time in a unique and eye-catching way.

With sleek, modern designs and high-quality materials, these home gadgets are designed to elevate the aesthetic of any room. They not only serve practical purposes but also add a touch of personality and artistry to the home, making them ideal for those who appreciate the fusion of technology and art.

1. Transparent Acoustic Sculpture speaker has a modular design you can flaunt as a showpiece. You can get yours for $3,500.

Transparent Acoustic Sculpture speaker in a room

The Transparent Acoustic Sculpture speaker, available in limited edition, boasts a natural and artistic design that is optimized for acoustics. The speaker’s shape draws inspiration from organic forms such as the human ear and acoustic horns, resulting in a visually striking and unique aesthetic that enhances the sound naturally. This speaker provides a high-quality listening experience by combining form and function, making it exceptional.

2. Miniot BV Black Wheel audiophile turntable runs counterclockwise in a unique way. You can get yours $4,191.

Miniot BV Black Wheel audiophile turntable in black

The Black Wheel turntable is a top-of-the-line product specifically designed for audiophiles, featuring an unusual inverted design that houses the delicate technology beneath the record. The turntable can be placed upright, hung on a wall, or laid flat on a table, providing flexibility in its use. Made entirely by hand from high-grade black materials and brushed metal, this turntable is the highest quality product in the Wheel series, carefully fine-tuned to meet the highest specifications.

3. Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 2023 version elegant home speaker gives you powerful 360º sound. This product is coming soon for $3,199.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 2023 version elegant home speaker in action

Experience exceptional sound quality with the stylish Bang & Olufsen 2 home speaker that boasts powerful performance. Its Acoustic Lens Technology provides a 360-degree sound experience regardless of where it is placed in the room. With a sleek and minimalistic design, this luxury speaker can blend into any home décor, and its high-grade aluminum material enhances the acoustic properties.

4. LEGO Art Floral Art flower building sets let you create 3 different picture designs. You can get yours for $79.99.

LEGO Art Floral Art flower building sets on a shelf

Enhance your home decor by incorporating a unique, handmade item – the LEGO Art Floral Art flower building sets. With 3 different designs and 15 possible combinations, you can showcase your love for LEGO, nature, and color. Pick a motif that complements your living space and brings nature indoors. The set includes 2,870 pieces, and you’ll assemble a retro-style frame with vintage floral imagery that adds a modern touch to any room. Suitable for those 18 and up, proudly display your creation on a wall or shelf.

5. GE Lighting Cync Dynamic Effects 2023 lineup includes 3 striking models for every space. The pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

GE Lighting Cync Dynamic Effects 2023 lineup on a side table

Elevate your home or office ambiance with GE Lighting’s Cync Dynamic Effects 2023 collection featuring Smart Hexagon Panels, Smart Neon-Shape Lights, and Smart Bulbs. Each product comes with 16 million color options, customizable light shows, and on-device synced music. You can control the lights via the Cync app without the need for a hub or bridge.

6. Gingko Dragonflight Balance Light is laser cut from premium maple or walnut hardwood. You can get yours for $199.

Gingko Dragonflight Balance Light in wood

The Gingko Dragonflight Balance Light is a stunning addition to any desk or table. Handcrafted with eco-friendly materials, it is available in walnut or maple. The lamp features an exquisite dragonfly shape that balances on a cylindrical base, making it a standout piece in any room. You can spin the dragonfly or place it on another object, and the LED lights beneath its wings emit a soft ambient light.

7. Khonsu Clock Lamp has a wireless-charging design that keeps your everyday devices charged. You can get yours at a discounted price of $179.

Khonsu Clock Lamp on a desk

The Khonsu Clock Lamp is a stylish and practical addition to your living space. This unique lamp also functions as a clock and wireless charging base for Qi-compatible devices. The lamp’s design features a beautiful round silhouette made primarily of metal, making it both functional and fashionable. The wall clock has a minimalist aesthetic with no numbers, while the smooth touch controls allow for easy brightness adjustment.

8. SAYA Light transformable lighting system uses laser-cut panels that cast gorgeous shadows. You can get yours for $69.

SAYA Light transformable lighting system on a desk

Revamp your home lighting with SAYA Light, a versatile and transformable lighting system that offers customizable options for every panel. The system features laser cut wood panels that cast beautiful shadow patterns and acrylic panels that create warm diffused light. SAYA is made with recycled wood and strong materials, illuminating your space with unique geometric light arrays and warm light.

9. Twinkly Squares smart LED panels are pixel-perfect decorative lights for your home. You can get yours for $278.

Twinkly Squares smart LED panels on display

Elevate your smart home lighting with Twinkly Squares smart LED panels, which offer a unique and pixel-perfect design for decorative lighting. These panels come in two versions, starter and extension kits, and feature 64 premium quality, app-controlled, addressable LEDs that offer over 16 million colors. You can physically combine each main panel with up to 15 extension panels to create massive displays with preset and customizable effects, such as animations, GIFs, and pixel art.

10. Cocinare FLOW artisan gooseneck kettle provides precise, to-the-degree temperature control. You can preorder yours, starting from $159.

Cocinare FLOW artisan gooseneck kettle in use

The Cocinare FLOW artisan gooseneck kettle allows you to brew your coffee exactly how you want it. With precise temperature control and a small gooseneck spout for accurate pouring, you can make coffee in a variety of styles, such as French press and pour-over. Inspired by the tropics, this kitchen accessory has a quick boil time of only 70 seconds and a comfortable, insulated handle. The spout’s calculated curve ensures precise pouring to your desired target.

