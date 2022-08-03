These footwear gadgets and accessories are must-haves in your daily life

Want to elevate your footwear? Then check out these must-have shoe gadgets and accessories for shoe storage, sustainable slippers, and more.

Soneha Cactus Shoes on display

Are you a shoe fanatic? Then don’t miss these must-have footwear gadgets and accessories. These incredible products keep your feet comfier and more stylish than ever. And some even help with shoe display. Whatever your shoe needs, these items take your footwear to the next level.

Keep your feet comfortable while you work and travel with Fibonacci Footwear. Available in a variety of gorgeous styles, these shoes have NASA-certified material.

And if you love the look of sockless footwear but still want to protect your feet, check out the Rainbow FLAT SOCKS. These socks don’t show and wick moisture.

Ready to upgrade your footwear? Have a look at the products below.

Fibonacci Footwear professional shoes in use

Tired of having sore, aching feet? Make the Fibonacci Footwear professional shoes part of your daily attire. Its NASA-certified material ensures they’re always comfortable. Each pair even has a blockchain smart tag.

Preorder them for $199 on the official website.

2. The Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display Stand floats your prized footwear in mid-air, offering an exciting spectacle for the shoe obsessed.

Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display Stand product demo

Got a footwear collection? Show off your special edition sneakers with the Hypelev Levitating Sneaker Display Stand. Thanks to a small air hole, this gadget rotates your sneaker and illuminates it with a white LED light.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

3. The Powersocks multifunctional footwear looks like socks but works like shoes, letting you leave your heavy sneakers in the locker room.

Powersocks multifunctional footwear in use

Activate and stretch your feet while protecting them with the Powersocks multifunctional footwear. This product allows you to go barefoot while exercising and walking. It protects your feet with a durable latex sole and a yarn composition.

Get it for $22.10 on the official website.

4. The John Candor Shoes cross-occasional footwear is great for all-day wear with its lightweight design. It weighs less than 2 pounds/pair.

John Candor Shoes cross-occasional footwear design

Enhance your comfort—and style—with the John Candor Shoes cross-occasional footwear. These comfortable shoes have antimicrobial features and slip-resistant outsoles. So you’ll always walk your best.

Preorder them for $150 on the official website.

5. The Soneha Cactus Shoes give you all the features of genuine leather, but they’re made from vegan bio cactus leather, keeping them humane.

Soneha Cactus Shoes in black

Go for the Soneha Cactus Shoes if you want ethically-made footwear. It uses 100% vegan bio cactus leather. Meanwhile, It uses no toxins in the production process. Even better, the recycled rubber soles give new life to used material.

Preorder them for $172 on Kickstarter.

6. The Rainbow FLAT SOCKS no-show socks remain invisible but stay in place thanks to their textured foam underside that doesn’t droop.

Rainbow FLAT SOCKS no-show socks on display

Sick of no-show socks that somehow manage to show? You won’t have that problem with the Rainbow FLAT SOCKS no-show socks. Their grippy underside ensures they stay hidden inside your shoe so your outfit can shine. For this reason, it’s one of our favorite must-have footwear gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $9.99 on the official website.

7. The Haven Athletic gym bag

Haven Athletic gym bag in use

Anyone who regularly hits the gym or pool will appreciate the Haven Athletic gym bag. It has plenty of helpful organizational compartments as well as dedicated—and ventilated—shoe storage.

Get it for $249 on the official website.

8. The COMODO shoe storage device stores and deodorizes your shoes with a HEPA filter. Then, a UV lamp removes germs and dirt.

COMODO shoe storage device design

Ensure your shoes are squeaky clean after sports or a walk around town with the COMODO shoe storage device. It offers stylish shoe storage, a seat, deodorization, and UV disinfection.

This gadget is a concept gadget, but we couldn’t resist adding it here because it’s so unique. Learn more about it on the project’s website.

9. The Container Store 40-Pair Shoe Organizer Solution helps you organize your shoe collection and comes in stylish white color.

Container Store 40-Pair Shoe Organizer Solution in use

Organize your shoes once and for all with the Container Store 40-Pair Shoe Organizer Solution. It includes 2 12-Pair Shoe Organizers and 2 8-Pair Shoe Organizers, giving each pair of shoes dedicated space. For this reason, it’s one of our favorite must-have footwear gadgets.

Get it for $219.96 on the official website.

10. The Greats The Foster Slipper’s upper portion uses recycled fishing nets and carpet. The inner lined mesh is made from recycled plastic bottles.

Greats The Foster Slipper in use

Keep your toes warm and toasty while you work from home with the Greats The Foster Slipper. It’s made from primarily recycled materials and boasts a 100% natural rubber insole. But, most of all, their puffer-inspired design is incredibly comfortable.

Get them for $99 on the official website.

With footwear gadgets and accessories like these, your feet have never looked better. What cool shoes do you love? Let us know about it in the comments.

