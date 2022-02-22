Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster

By Mark Gulino on Feb 22, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Are you looking for new smart home security products you can install yourself? Look no further than Netatmo's batch of smart security gadgets—particularly their latest Door and Window Sensors. They've got a cool trick up their sleeve that you'll want to see for yourself! Read on to find out more.

Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster
Improve your home security with Netatmo’s products.

It’s never a bad time to install a security system. While some security-tech companies tend to dominate a larger corner of the market, others are easy to miss. Unfortunately for both smaller companies and consumers, there are some really great products we can overlook. Well, today we want to point out a super-cool new security gadget you won’t want to overlook. Introducing Netatmo’s Smart Door and Window Sensors. Let’s go ahead and see what it’s all about!

Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster
Netatmo wireless sensors for doors and windows

Provides an easy-to-install product you set up yourself

What’s more frustrating than buying a do-it-yourself product only to have it be infuriatingly difficult to install? Thankfully, Netatmo keeps things simple for its customers. The Smart Door and Window Sensors provide a straightforward setup using adhesive that lets you stick the waterproof sensors to whatever door or window needs it. Netatmo says to add their Smart Indoor Camera as well, which will also expand your options.

Brings a new way to detect threats and notify you faster

One of the key features of the Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors is also a pretty cool one. It has the ability to alert you before an actual break-in happens. Wherever the sensors are installed, they can detect attempts to force entry. If the door or window is suddenly opened, they’ll send an alert to your smartphone or other compatible devices. In the event of a burglary, or worse, a home invasion, seconds can mean a great deal.

Official promo for Netatmo’s smart home security lineup

Includes dedicated app support so you can check the status

Of course, what’s anything these days without an app? Rest assured, there’s a dedicated app for your smartphone that allows you to check on the status of your sensors and find out which are open and shut. Left one open for too long? No worries. You’ll receive a notification so that you know to close it if needed. After all, it’s easy to forget things like this during busy days. It’s always nice to have technology on our side.

Offers support for the new Matter smart home integration

Many smart home enthusiasts are excited about the latest smart device protocols known as Matter. Matter will be able to integrate many different smart home brands and devices into a single network—possibly even a single app in some cases. Netatmo’s Smart Door and Window Sensors are no exception. They too will be ready to work with the new Matter protocols so that they can exist seamlessly within your Matter-based network. It adds some future-proofing to the device.

Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors can detect threats early and notify you faster
These sensors notify you if a door or window is open

A suitable option that’s perfect for DIY security solutions

There are a lot of home security products out there. You ca mix and match many of them, at least to some degree. For example, you can use Ring’s doorbell cam, a Nest indoor camera, and a Eufy smart lock if you really want to. This opens the door to a standalone option like the Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors. Their ability to be used on their own, combined with great features like pre-tamper detection and Matter support make them a perfectly suitable option for anyone seeking DIY security solutions. If this sounds like a product for you, you should head on over to their website to see more.

The Netatmo Smart Door and Window Sensors will be released soon, and you can discover more from the press release.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best pet gadgets and accessories to buy for your furry friends in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best pet gadgets and accessories to buy for your furry friends in 2022

Your dog or cat is always there for you, so you definitely want to spoil them with some of the best pet gadgets and accessories in 2022. From pet cams to stylish collars, these products ensure your furry baby stays..
Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Sony LinkBuds wireless earbuds have a special ring driver, plus Alexa and Speak-to-Chat

Sometimes there are enough earbuds to make you wonder if any are capable of doing something different. Well, Sony may be reading our minds. While it’s no surprise that they’ve got another new product on the way, we can at..
The most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories that can truly change the way you live
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most sustainable kitchen gadgets and accessories that can truly change the way you live

Everyone wants to leave behind a clean, healthy planet for future generations. The trouble is, today’s current food packaging and waste disposal processes just aren’t cutting it. You’re not powerless, though, which is why we’re featuring the most sustainable kitchen..
Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series has advanced hardware and audio enhancements
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Sony WM1ZM2 Walkman Signature Series has advanced hardware and audio enhancements

Sony’s back with a brand-new music player for fans of their long-running Walkman brand. We get it—you have a cell phone, so why would you need yet another device? Well, that answer can vary from person to person, however, some..
Autel Robotics EVO NANO series drones are compact and built for photographers
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Autel Robotics EVO NANO series drones are compact and built for photographers

It’s safe to say that drones are not only a hit, but they’re here to stay. Every day they prove to be effective tools for a broad spectrum of tasks and a wide range of recreational activities. In fact, fewer..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Weekend Digest: The best gadgets for streamers—lights, cameras, microphones, and so much more
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: The best gadgets for streamers—lights, cameras, microphones, and so much more

Streaming is big nowadays. For some, it’s a profession and a way of life. Others simply enjoy it as a hobby. Regardless of who you are, one thing is for sure: you can’t stream without embracing technology. This is because..
Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart home vacuums and cleaners
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Spring cleaning tech and gadgets guide—the best smart home vacuums and cleaners

A spring home tune-up doesn’t have to be a pain. The best smart home vacuums and cleaners out there have intelligent features to help you blast through your chores, letting you enjoy the longer days and warmer weather. Related: Best..
Must-have gaming keyboards and mice to buy in 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have gaming keyboards and mice to buy in 2022

Level up your gaming in 2022 with these must-have gaming keyboards and mice. They keep you gaming comfortably and precisely so that you can make the most of every move. Your keyboard is your command hub, and an ideal one..
Best smart home security sensors to safeguard your home when you’re away
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best smart home security sensors to safeguard your home when you’re away

You’ve planned your summer vacay, but there’s just one problem: your home security gadgets aren’t up to your standards. Whether you want a full-home system of sensors or would rather focus on specific entry points, these are some of the..
Which Alexa gadgets should you buy in 2022?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which Alexa gadgets should you buy in 2022?

From your car to your home security devices, Alexa is everywhere. But that’s not a bad thing, since it frees up your hands so effectively. So, to get the most from your setup, you likely wonder which Alexa gadgets you..
CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 boosts connections with 18 ports for PC, mobile & more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 boosts connections with 18 ports for PC, mobile & more

These days, we tend to have a lot of devices. Desktop PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and all kinds of other electronic gadgets likely have a place in your workstation. Of course, all these various devices can present a challenge when..