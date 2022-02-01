Best digital security gadgets that keep your data safe no matter what

You've got a lot of information online and, if you haven't secured it, it's vulnerable to attack. Keep your data safe with the best digital security gadgets out there.

Yubico YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition security key in use

As more aspects of your life go online, the risk that hackers, phishers, and scammers will steal your data only increases. But you can ward them off if you beef up your network and devices with any of the best digital security gadgets.

For starters, you want to make sure no one gets into your desktop or laptop but you. For this reason, the we-wo webcam makes a great security feature since it scans your face and only unlocks your computer if it recognizes you.

Meanwhile, to protect all of the devices on your home network, including your smart home gadgets, you’ll want to make sure you have a Wi-Fi 6 router. The Gryphon AX makes a great one.

Continue working and socializing online worry free when you have these digital security gadgets.

1. The Google Titan Security Key Kit Computer Lock adds an extra layer of protection to your devices, securing your data.

Google Titan Security Key Kit in use

You won’t have to worry about someone gaining access to your data via your devices when you secure them via the Google Titan Security Key Kit computer lock. Comprised of a USB security key, USB-C to USB-A adapter, Bluetooth security key, and micro USB to USB-A cable, this kit works as a second password for your phone, computer, and tablet.

Get them starting at $30 on Google Store.

2. The Yubico YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition security key keeps your computer secure, only unlocking when it recognizes your fingerprint.

Yubico YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition in a video

The computer you use for business has plenty of information you want to keep to yourself. And you can secure it with the Yubico YubiKey Bio FIDO Edition security key. It relies on biometric authentication to confirm your fingerprints. Choose from strong 2-factor, passwordless, and strong multi-factor authentication for security.

Get it for $80 on the official website.

3. The Gryphon AX parental control and security mesh Wi-Fi 6 router prevents malware, intrusions, and ransomware on your network.

Gryphon AX on a shelf

Sure, the Gryphon AX parental control and security mesh Wi-Fi 6 router has robust parental controls. But it also blocks threats to your network and any device connected to it. For that reason, it’s one of the best digital security gadgets out there.

Get it for $279 on Amazon.

4. The Mudi 4G LTE privacy router lets you use the internet anonomously during travel thanks to cutting-edge cryptography.

Mudi 4G LTE in a video

If you travel for work, you probably rely on hotel and public internet more than you’d like. The Mudi 4G LTE privacy router helps you secure private information while you’re on the road through the Tor service. It also works with over 25 VPN providers.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

5. The Kensington VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key is a great way to secure your business and personal PCs from intrusion.

Kensington VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key on a desk

Thwart potential security breaches on your computers with the Kensington VeriMark Desktop Fingerprint Key. It’s one of the best digital security gadgets out there since it provides encrypted security with its Match-in-Sensor Fingerprint Technology. Plus, it’s Windows Hello certified.

Get it for $74.99 on Amazon.

6. The Trezor One Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet provides top-of-the-line security for your digital coins and is easy to use.

Trezor One Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet in black

Great for crypto beginners and experts alike, the Trezor One Cryptocurrency Hardware Wallet ensures your digital currency’s safety. It provides multisig, passphrase, and 2-factor identification support, and more.

Get it for $59.21 on the official website.

7. The Firewalla: Cyber Security Firewall blocks cyber attacks on your devices, helping you keep personal data safe while anywhere.

Firewalla: Cyber Security Firewall in red

Keep your smart home gadgets—and other devices—safe from hackers with the Firewalla: Cyber Security Firewall. It monitors all the devices on your network and their activities. It also includes simple parental controls and a VPN server.

Get it for $139.99 on Amazon.

8. The Meraki Go by Cisco 5-Port Secuity Gateway ensures your business’s network is always updated and secure.

Meraki Go by Cisco 5-Port Security Gateway with pottery

Choose the Meraki Go by Cisco 5-Port Security Gateway to protect your business against online threats like malware, phishing, and C2C callbacks. It’s a firewall and router cloud that’s easy to manage through the Meraki Go app. It also alerts you of connectivity issues and provides remote troubleshooting.

Get it for $133.88 on Amazon.

9. The wo-we Windows Hello face recognition webcam grants access to your computer or by recognizing your face.

wo-we Windows Hello Webcam in black

Make your computer even smarter with the wo-we Windows Hello face recognition webcam. It protects against unauthorized access to your computer and even makes startup quicker. That way, you can say goodbye to complicated login passwords for good.

Get it for $67.99 on Amazon.

10. The SonicWall TZ 270 network security device delivers professional network protection for offices and small businesses.

SonicWall TZ270 front view

If you’ve got a small business, the SonicWall TZ270 network security device is one of the best digital security gadgets you can monitor yourself. Best of all, it blocks even advanced attacks thanks to its Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection.

Get it for $350.46 on Amazon.

It’s more important than ever to secure your information online, and these digital security gadgets help. How have you made your home or business network safer? Tell us about it in the comments.

