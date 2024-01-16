Skwheel One electric ski review: feel like you’re gliding—but without the snow

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 16, 2024, 9:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Say goodbye to mundane commutes with the Skwheel One. It's a thrilling fusion of skiing and micromobility. Enjoy the feeling of skiing on any terrain!

Skwheel One electric ski review: feel like you’re gliding—but without the snow
Skwheel One in midair

Have you ever wished you could ski to work or glide around your city? It’s possible with the Skwheel One electric ski. This gadget recreates the thrill of skiing on surfaces like asphalt, sand, nature trails, and more.

As a former skier who now lives in a warm climate, I often wish there was a way I could get the rush of a downhill descent at home. Well, it looks as though my dream has come true with the Skwheel One.

Designed in France, this electric ski is a genre all its own. Its wheels can handle any surface so that you can get that weightless feeling anywhere—trails at your local park, paved streets, gravel paths, and many others.

The product allows city dwellers like me to experience their favorite sport without an expensive out-of-state journey. Want to learn more? Then check out my in-depth review below.

Skwheel One informational video

Combine micromobility with outdoor recreation

I don’t know about you, but, these days, I’m looking to move around with less. Since I live in a city, the last thing I want to do is move my car (I’ll never find another spot) and navigate the narrow, car-lined street with my own hunk of metal.

So, the Skwheel One electric ski is a product that appeals to me. It’s adaptable to many surfaces—even cobblestone—and allows me to be in the fresh air.

All in all, this is a personal vehicle that offers freedom of movement and a nice adrenaline rush. It gives me the feeling that I’m skiing in areas where no one has—or probably ever will.

Skwheel One on a gravel trail

Feel like you’re gliding over snow

For me, the best part of skiing is that free, weightless feeling that happens during a downhill glide. Nothing can stop me; I’m part of the terrain. And it’s this sensation that the team at Skwheel aims to recreate.

How, you ask? Via an innovative pivot system. Yes, the pivot system of the electric ski is designed to recreate skiing movements accurately. Incredibly, it lets you carve with fluidity and accuracy on any surface.

I love that these innovative skis offer a true gliding sensation. I can carve over streets and trails just like on the slopes. Only with the Skwheel One, I don’t have to battle the windchill or travel far from home.

Skwheel One in a city scene

Tackle any terrain with the 4-wheel drive

Meanwhile, the Skwheel One electric ski also offers power. Yes, when I said that this gadget recreates the feeling of skiing, I wasn’t kidding. Featuring a 2,400W 4-wheel drive, this electric ski device takes you anywhere, effortlessly.

And, as I mentioned earlier, it easily handles a variety of terrain, and that’s due to the 4-wheel drive. Whether you prefer the beach, mountain trails, or urban asphalt, you’ll enjoy a limitless driving experience.

Check out the cool multifunctional handle

One of my favorite Skwheel One features is its cutting-edge multifunctional handle. This cool little component connects the skis for easy fitting on the go. It also keeps them tidy during storage and ensures they’re a breeze to transport.

When it’s time to go skiing, the handle transforms into a telescopic handle. With it in your hand, you can control your Skwheel and its maneuverability while you ski. The people at Skwheel say you can make the skis as easy to move as a wheeled suitcase, for example.

I, for one, love the idea of being able to speed up, slow down, or change my riding mode using just a remote control while I ski. It doesn’t get any simpler!

Go for comfort with the innovative chassis

What’s more, the Skwheel One is comfortable on pavements and during jumps. This is due to its composite and carbon fiber chassis. It brings strength and flexibility to aluminum foot skis.

And the best part is that with the strong, flexible design, you can feel comfortable having as much fun as you like during your electric ski expeditions. Go ahead and try that jump, or ride over any difficult terrain!

Ski with a lightweight battery

Like all electric vehicles, the Skwheel One electric ski relies on batteries for power. Luckily, they’re pretty lightweight at just 1.2 kg, and the pair are interchangeable.

That way, you don’t have to worry about them weighing you down during adventures. Plus, their interchangeability means you can easily swap them to continue your journey when necessary.

Store and transport this electric ski with ease

An additional feature city dwellers will love is the compact and transportable design. Each ski measures just 29.5″ L x 9.8″ H. So they’re easy to store in a closet or the trunk of a car. And, for sure, they take up less space in a city apartment than a mountain bike.

Have peace of mind with safety features

So maybe the idea of skiing on the road makes you feel a little vulnerable. I felt the same way the first time I saw this product. However, it was a needless worry because this electric ski has plenty of safety features.

The most notable is the dual braking system. It combines mechanical and electronic braking, allowing for both emergency stops and controlled deceleration. No matter what you encounter, the Skwheel One will stop safely and reliably.

The ski also features front and rear lights. They ensure that you’re visible to others on the road at all times. They also illuminate your path and look pretty stylish, too.

Ski in the city, suburbs, or anywhere

The Skwheel One electric ski is now one of my favorite ways to experience the outdoors in my city. As a former skier, it fulfills my need for a rush in a city center.

Yes, the ability to glide effortlessly on various surfaces, from nature trails to city streets, provides a sense of freedom. I especially value the innovative pivot system that allows the weightless feeling of skiing.

In my opinion, the Skwheel One is ideal for anyone seeking micromobility and adventure. The gadget has exceeded my expectations, delivering a true skiing experience in the heart of the city. If you want to combine adventure with practicality, the Skwheel One is worth considering.

Love the Skwheel as much as I do? Preorder it today on Indiegogo for about $1,850.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
CES 2024: will.i.am and Mercedes AMG flipped the charts with this futuristic automotive tech
Tech News
By Jack

CES 2024: will.i.am and Mercedes AMG flipped the charts with this futuristic automotive tech

Is it just me or are cars finally stepping into what we all thought the future would be like? I mean, seriously, this stuff is starting to get extra-terrestrial, and I gotta say its about time. Like this cool tech..
Transparent displays at CES 2024–LG vs Samsung
Tech News
By Jack

Transparent displays at CES 2024–LG vs Samsung

For a while now, people have been shying away from the “black box in the room” that TVs have always had. Many companies decided to combat this by using ambient displays or keeping the screen constantly on, but sometimes…you just..
CES 2024: 10 Innovative gadgets you would want to buy now
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2024: 10 Innovative gadgets you would want to buy now

CES 2024 is almost coming to an end and like every year, our list of favorites are almost here. But before we get on with the list of best gadgets, let’s take a lot at some of the most innovative..
CES 2024: Can Holoconnects’ 3D holograph boxes be the next-gen of programmed responsiveness?
Tech News
By Jack

CES 2024: Can Holoconnects’ 3D holograph boxes be the next-gen of programmed responsiveness?

Holographs have been a staple of the future ever since the first sci-fi movies showed them way back whenever. Ever since then they’ve captivated minds and techies have been trying to come up with cool and convincing ways of making..
Apple Vision Pro just made spatial computing accessible with a February launch date
Tech News
By Jack

Apple Vision Pro just made spatial computing accessible with a February launch date

Augmented Reality is here, and Apple has led the charge with its Apple Vision Pro. We saw it back in June, 2023 but you know what the good news is–it’s actually going live for sale from February, 2024! Related: Get..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

CES 2024: These 3 gadgets are about to change the world of spatial computing
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

CES 2024: These 3 gadgets are about to change the world of spatial computing

We’ve been exploring CES 2024 releases since early December. By now, it’s been quite positive in terms of promising new tech for this year. The show officially begins today. But going by the big tech already announced, I think spatial..
Year in review: 2023 at Gadget Flow was a fresh chapter in product discovery
Updates
By Astghik Azaryan

Year in review: 2023 at Gadget Flow was a fresh chapter in product discovery

It’s the end of another year at Gadget Flow, and it’s time we go back to every chapter of 2023 and see how it helped make the platform better and stronger. The Crowdfunding Formula acquires Gadget Flow In March 2023,..
Xiangjiu Delay Spray for Men—enhancing intimate moments
Product Reviews
By Sami Irabi

Xiangjiu Delay Spray for Men—enhancing intimate moments

In the quest for extended pleasure and heightened experiences, Xiangjiu Delay Spray for Men emerges as a reliable companion. Crafted with a blend of natural ingredients and designed for efficacy, this spray has gained popularity for its promise of prolonged..
Offbeat wellness gadgets that can change your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Offbeat wellness gadgets that can change your life

Want to supercharge your health and wellness without getting bored? These offbeat wellness gadgets should do the trick. They put your health front and center, helping you monitor your body composition, eliminate jet lag, and so much more. They’re fun,..
ASCAND 3D scanner for LEGO review: generate LEGO build plans of nearly any object
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

ASCAND 3D scanner for LEGO review: generate LEGO build plans of nearly any object

Create LEGO building plans for any object that fits in your hands with the ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner. This 3D scanner for LEGO combines the power of ASCAND with brickplicator.com development to build nearly any palm-size 3D item. Have..
15 Last-minute gadget gifts for the holidays
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

15 Last-minute gadget gifts for the holidays

Maybe work swamped you in November, then your social calendar got out of control early in December. Whatever happened, Christmas is almost here. So, if you haven’t started, now’s the time to buy last-minute gadget gifts. Related: Holiday gift guide—best..