Earbuddy review: a gentle, eco-friendly & reusable ear cleaner

Lauren Wadowsky

Ditch plastic cotton swabs and go for the eco-friendly EarBuddy ear cleaner! Its patented tech tackles grime and wax for a safe, effective clean.

EarBuddy provides a safe and gentle clean

Clear the gunk out of your ears with the EarBuddy reusable ear cleaner. It offers patented cleaning technology that removes wax, dirt, and grime in a gentle way.

Ear cleaning can be tricky. You don’t want to use cotton swabs, because they can push the wax farther into your ears. Yet at-home ear irrigation kits are challenging to use, and the process can leave you feeling dizzy.

As someone who has also struggled with earwax removal, I think the EarBuddy is a great solution. It fulfills all my requirements for a high-quality hygiene gadget. Namely, it is gentle, uses patented technology, and has a reusable design.

Want to check it out with me? Keep reading!

Get an effective ear clean

If you’ve ever used mineral oil drops to soften ear wax, you’ve probably been disappointed in the results. Hardened ear wax usually requires more coaxing.

And that’s where this reusable ear cleaner comes in. It features a soft, flexible silicone tip that actually inflates to pull out dirt, wax, and grime—all the stuff you don’t want in your ears. Not to mention that it can even clear out pesky water droplets!

Plus, it’s so easy to use. Simply insert it in your ear, inflate it, and retract it. Easy as that—you’re done!

So you can be sure that the cleaning you get from this bathroom gadget is thorough. You won’t have to repeat a session multiple times to get everything out.

Ensure safe ear-cleaning sessions

Cleaning your ear too deeply with a cotton swab can damage your eardrum, and home ear irrigation kits can land you with a bout of otitis. So how can you safely clean your ears at home?

I’m happy to say that, in addition to being effective, this reusable ear cleaner is also safe. Thanks to its soft and safe inflatable tip, the EarBuddy won’t harm your eardrum.

Additionally, the EarBuddy team has worked with experts (ENT doctors) to create its product. You don’t have to worry about your ears or hearing while using it.

Go for an easy-to-use ear cleaner

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve tried—and failed—to clean my and my kids’ ears with home ear irrigation kits, cotton swabs, and funky little ear cameras. Sure, these methods can be effective, but they aren’t for the faint of heart—or the unsteady of hand.

The EarBuddy, however, is safe and easy to use. The materials and cleaning mechanism are easy to operate and ensure you avoid any harm to your eardrum. So you won’t have any anxiety while using it.

Select a gentle and safe ear-cleaning device

Meanwhile, other ear-cleaning gadgets can be quite uncomfortable to use. Those mineral drops dull your hearing, and ear irrigation can keep you in bed due to dizziness. Luckily, having clean ears doesn’t have to hurt. Not when you use this reusable ear cleaner.

In fact, the front surface of the tip is up to 30% smaller than the average cotton swab. Thanks to its small size, you’ll barely notice it’s in your ear. So it’s able to quickly and gently clean.

It’s an ideal health gadget for anyone squeamish about putting things in their ears or for cleaning kids’ ears. The smaller size helps the process feel noninvasive and makes the procedure quick.

Choose an eco-friendly ear cleaner

Single-use plastic cotton swabs just end up in landfills and waterways. You can avoid using them when you have the EarBuddy, an eco-friendly alternative.

First, it has a detachable tip. This means that you can easily remove it if you need to replace it. Then, simply toss it in the recycling!

Plus, the device uses silicone, SEBS, and PP, which are fully recyclable. So, once this reusable ear cleaner reaches the end of its lifespan, your local recycling center will be happy to accept it. This is one tech gadget that doesn’t have to go into the trash, ever!

Use this hygiene gadget for adults and kids

Even better, both adults and kids (with supervision) can use the EarBuddy, so it’s a great solution for the whole family. And it’s a great option for kids who might have trouble standing still during a typical ear-cleaning session.

Make your daily routine healthier and more sustainable

The ear-cleaning solutions on the market harm the environment, cause discomfort to the user, and are difficult to use properly. The EarBuddy is a better choice. Not only is it effective, gentle, and easy to use, but it also helps you avoid using plastic cotton swabs.

I personally love this gadget’s ease of use. Nothing makes me feel more confident about a health gadget than knowing that I’m using it properly. I’m also pleased with the EarBuddy’s gentle touch; this is one ear-cleaning gadget that doesn’t hurt.

Want an EarBuddy for yourself? Check out the perks below.

