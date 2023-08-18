Earbuddy review: a gentle, eco-friendly & reusable ear cleaner

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 18, 2023, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Ditch plastic cotton swabs and go for the eco-friendly EarBuddy ear cleaner! Its patented tech tackles grime and wax for a safe, effective clean.

Earbuddy review: a gentle, eco-friendly & reusable ear cleaner
EarBuddy provides a safe and gentle clean

Clear the gunk out of your ears with the EarBuddy reusable ear cleaner. It offers patented cleaning technology that removes wax, dirt, and grime in a gentle way.

Ear cleaning can be tricky. You don’t want to use cotton swabs, because they can push the wax farther into your ears. Yet at-home ear irrigation kits are challenging to use, and the process can leave you feeling dizzy.

As someone who has also struggled with earwax removal, I think the EarBuddy is a great solution. It fulfills all my requirements for a high-quality hygiene gadget. Namely, it is gentle, uses patented technology, and has a reusable design.

Want to check it out with me? Keep reading!

EarBuddy product video

Get an effective ear clean

If you’ve ever used mineral oil drops to soften ear wax, you’ve probably been disappointed in the results. Hardened ear wax usually requires more coaxing.

And that’s where this reusable ear cleaner comes in. It features a soft, flexible silicone tip that actually inflates to pull out dirt, wax, and grime—all the stuff you don’t want in your ears. Not to mention that it can even clear out pesky water droplets!

Plus, it’s so easy to use. Simply insert it in your ear, inflate it, and retract it. Easy as that—you’re done!

So you can be sure that the cleaning you get from this bathroom gadget is thorough. You won’t have to repeat a session multiple times to get everything out.

EarBuddy
EarBuddy
EarBuddy
EarBuddy in lifestyle scenes

Ensure safe ear-cleaning sessions

Cleaning your ear too deeply with a cotton swab can damage your eardrum, and home ear irrigation kits can land you with a bout of otitis. So how can you safely clean your ears at home?

I’m happy to say that, in addition to being effective, this reusable ear cleaner is also safe. Thanks to its soft and safe inflatable tip, the EarBuddy won’t harm your eardrum.

Additionally, the EarBuddy team has worked with experts (ENT doctors) to create its product. You don’t have to worry about your ears or hearing while using it.

EarBuddy
EarBuddy in color options

Go for an easy-to-use ear cleaner

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve tried—and failed—to clean my and my kids’ ears with home ear irrigation kits, cotton swabs, and funky little ear cameras. Sure, these methods can be effective, but they aren’t for the faint of heart—or the unsteady of hand.

The EarBuddy, however, is safe and easy to use. The materials and cleaning mechanism are easy to operate and ensure you avoid any harm to your eardrum. So you won’t have any anxiety while using it.

EarBuddy
EarBuddy in 4 color options

Select a gentle and safe ear-cleaning device

Meanwhile, other ear-cleaning gadgets can be quite uncomfortable to use. Those mineral drops dull your hearing, and ear irrigation can keep you in bed due to dizziness. Luckily, having clean ears doesn’t have to hurt. Not when you use this reusable ear cleaner.

In fact, the front surface of the tip is up to 30% smaller than the average cotton swab. Thanks to its small size, you’ll barely notice it’s in your ear. So it’s able to quickly and gently clean.

It’s an ideal health gadget for anyone squeamish about putting things in their ears or for cleaning kids’ ears. The smaller size helps the process feel noninvasive and makes the procedure quick.

Choose an eco-friendly ear cleaner

Single-use plastic cotton swabs just end up in landfills and waterways. You can avoid using them when you have the EarBuddy, an eco-friendly alternative.

First, it has a detachable tip. This means that you can easily remove it if you need to replace it. Then, simply toss it in the recycling!

Plus, the device uses silicone, SEBS, and PP, which are fully recyclable. So, once this reusable ear cleaner reaches the end of its lifespan, your local recycling center will be happy to accept it. This is one tech gadget that doesn’t have to go into the trash, ever!

Use this hygiene gadget for adults and kids

Even better, both adults and kids (with supervision) can use the EarBuddy, so it’s a great solution for the whole family. And it’s a great option for kids who might have trouble standing still during a typical ear-cleaning session.

Make your daily routine healthier and more sustainable

The ear-cleaning solutions on the market harm the environment, cause discomfort to the user, and are difficult to use properly. The EarBuddy is a better choice. Not only is it effective, gentle, and easy to use, but it also helps you avoid using plastic cotton swabs.

I personally love this gadget’s ease of use. Nothing makes me feel more confident about a health gadget than knowing that I’m using it properly. I’m also pleased with the EarBuddy’s gentle touch; this is one ear-cleaning gadget that doesn’t hurt.

Want an EarBuddy for yourself? Check out the perks below.

EarBuddy Kickstarter perks
Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
ELO Vagabond review: this mobile game controller has full-size controls
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

ELO Vagabond review: this mobile game controller has full-size controls

Take your games on the go when you have the ELO Vagabond mobile game controller. It turns your iOS or Android phone into a mini console. Love playing games on a long flight or car ride? Maybe you reach for..
Shabosh review: This countertop dishwasher is ideal for apartments, homes & travel
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Shabosh review: This countertop dishwasher is ideal for apartments, homes & travel

Introducing the Shabosh portable dishwasher! This countertop dishwasher is ideal for smaller kitchens, apartments, and travel. Even better, it uses 80% less water and 70 times less power than typical dishwashers. Don’t have a dishwasher? Maybe you want to minimize..
Zynect Thermote review: a Wi-Fi temperature sensor for home and business
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Zynect Thermote review: a Wi-Fi temperature sensor for home and business

Want to monitor your home’s temperature? Maybe you need to keep an eye on food inventory in a restaurant fridge. Then check out the Zynect Thermote Wi-Fi temperature sensor. It alerts you about temperature changes remotely, preventing damge. As a..
Aura Circle Review: This Bluetooth sleep mask helps you fall asleep faster
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Aura Circle Review: This Bluetooth sleep mask helps you fall asleep faster

Falling asleep can be a challenge, especially when thoughts of deadlines and team meetings swirl around your head. But that’s where a Bluetooth sleep mask like the Aura Circle sleep aid can help. It supports relaxation and deep sleep with..
Best Barbie-inspired gadgets for your dream office
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Barbie-inspired gadgets for your dream office

See pink everywhere? It’s no coincidence; the Barbiecore aesthetic has taken over social media. Embrace the trend and transform your office into a haven of style. Yes, from pink ergonomic office chairs to pastel-hued keyboards, we’ve scoured the internet to..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best eyewear brands for the tech-obsessed
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best eyewear brands for the tech-obsessed

Gear up, tech enthusiasts! It’s time to dive into the world of cutting-edge eyewear that seamlessly blends fashion with technology. Yes, we’re highlighting the best eyewear brands that support your tech obsessions. Think blue-light-blocking sunnies, AR frames for developers, and..
Best handheld gaming consoles & accessories to buy for your gamer friend on Friendship Day
Daily Digest
By Genevieve Healey

Best handheld gaming consoles & accessories to buy for your gamer friend on Friendship Day

Did you know Friendship Day is nearly here? If you have a friend who’s into mobile gaming, get them one of the best handheld gaming consoles to celebrate the day. Mobile gaming is seeing a resurgence in popularity thanks to..
Fairway sunhat review: this sports sunhat is ideal for golf, travel, hiking, and more
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Fairway sunhat review: this sports sunhat is ideal for golf, travel, hiking, and more

Want to protect yourself from the sun and wind? Check out the Fairway sunhat. Lightweight, wind resistant, and crushable, this multisport sunhat is one of the most practical I’ve seen. As someone who plays a fair amount of outdoor sports..
LUMAFLEX Body Pro review: a red light therapy device that works in 10 minutes per day
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

LUMAFLEX Body Pro review: a red light therapy device that works in 10 minutes per day

Do you tend to push yourself at the gym? The LUMAFLEX Body Pro offers a solution. This wearable red light therapy device boosts performance, soothes joint pain, and accelerates recovery—all in just 10 minutes a day. I don’t know about..
Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Coolest golf gadgets and accessories that will enhance your game

Golf requires skill, technique, and patience. But, thanks to tech, there are now a variety of gadgets and accessories that can improve your game and make your time on the green even more enjoyable. And they’re some of the coolest..
Spectacular Shops & Services (5e) review: level up your D&D shopping experience
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Spectacular Shops & Services (5e) review: level up your D&D shopping experience

Bored of your shopping experiences in D&D? Then meet the Phaylen Presents: Spectacular Shops & Services (5e) by Giants of the North. These drop-in D&D shops make your gameplay more intriguing. Even better, they’re compatible with Phaylen’s Journal. Let’s be..