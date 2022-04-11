Enhance your creative content with this wireless mic capable of 48kHz true stereo recording in any environment

Want to elevate your vlogs, livestreams, presentations, and more? Add the TIKTAALIK Mic+ to your creative toolkit for hi-fi sound recording.

Record hi-fi audio with the TIKTAALIK Mic+ high-tech microphone. This wireless microphone is easy to use and captures high-quality audio, making it ideal for home content creation.

Looking to take your podcast or vlog to the next level? Add the TIKTAALIK Mic+ high-tech microphone to your recording studio. This small, lightweight microphone offers 48bps 16-bit hi-fi sound recording and features an 8 mm condenser module, making your voice clearer. Let’s check it out.

Enjoy Hi-Fi sound recording

You want your voice to be clear and understandable during your podcast. Luckily, the TIKTAALIK Mic+ gives you professional sound quality thanks to its 48bps 16-bit hi-fi audio recording capability.

It records your voice with clarity and stability, letting your listeners focus on your voice and nothing else.

Check out the 8 mm condenser microphone module

The premium recording is possible thanks to the 8 mm condenser microphone module. Its cutting-edge noise reduction feature eliminates background noise, picking up clear voices even during intense activities.

So it’s an excellent wireless microphone for things like workout videos, cooking vlogs, and DIY how-tos on YouTube.

What’s more, since it receives high, medium, and low notes in a wide frequency band, it captures vocals, ASMR, musical instruments, and more realistically.

Learn about the TW (dual) Mode

The TIKTAALIK Mic+ is great on its own but gets even better when you combine it with another Mic+. In fact, when you connect 2 Mic+ products to your smartphone, you can use both mics simultaneously.

This provides versatility during interviews and streaming, and it’s simple to do. Just connect one Mic+ to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and then connect the other Mic+ in the same way. Finally, enter the companion app to start recording.

Choose a lightweight mic with 10 hours of battery life

Who wants to wear a heavy mic during interviews and instructional videos? With this wireless microphone, you won’t have anything weighing you down because it’s only 18 grams.

So it’s the ideal weight for wearing both indoors and outdoors. You can even keep it in a pocket, place it on a table, or hold it in your hand without any issues.

And if you tend to travel for your work, even better. This lightweight microphone’s compact design is ideal for on-the-go recording. Meanwhile, with 10 hours of battery life, you can talk the entire workday.

Record over long distances

You won’t have to tether yourself to your phone while using this wireless microphone, either. It boasts a maximum distance of 20 meters, allowing you to move freely during shooting and recording.

This makes the TIKTAALIK Mic+ a great choice for recording outdoor activities and sports, where you might want to move further from your phone to show your followers something cool.

Block unwanted sounds with the 90db noise reduction

Do you shoot cooking videos in a downtown apartment? Ensure your fans never hear the traffic or roadwork with the 90db noise reduction on the TIKTAALIK Mic+.

According to the company, you can record your voice alone using the noise removal function. It eliminates unnecessary background sounds.

Connect this wearable mic to a speaker

Want to use this wireless speaker as a megaphone or karaoke mic? You can do that in the Loud Speaker Mode. It allows you to connect the TIKTAALIK Mic+ to a Bluetooth Speaker in pairing mode.

Then, you can use the microphone and speaker as a louder speaker for presentations, talks, and even busking.

Use the TX and RX modes for more versatility

Turn wired products like TVs that don’t have Bluetooth into connectable ones in the TX mode. Just connect the product to the TV and pair wireless earphones or headphones to the TIKTAALIK Mic+.

You’ll then hear the TV audio through your headphones. This function also works on plane and treadmill screens.

In the RX mode, you can make Bluetooth functions available for your cars and speakers that don’t have Bluetooth.

Connect this wireless microphone to any device

Moreover, the TIKTAALIK Mic + works with any device. According to the company’s Kickstarter page, it connects to cameras, laptops, phones, and action cams when you use the product as a mic.

In the TX mode, it connects to TVs, airplane screens, and treadmill screens. And in the RX mode, you can use it with older car speakers, speakers without Bluetooth, and 5.1 channels sound systems.

And as if that weren’t enough, this wireless microphone also works with both Android and iOS devices and Mac and Windows PCs.

Start using this mic right away

Unlike many wireless microphones currently on the market, the TIKTAALIK Mic+ doesn’t require any expert knowledge of settings and menus. Although this is a high-tech gadget, it’s pretty convenient to use.

Simply switch on the power button and pair it to your phone via Bluetooth. That way, you can focus all your attention on your creative work.

Read our final thoughts

The TIKTAALIK Mic+ is an excellent choice if you want to start adding professional sound to your work. Its high-quality specs ensure your voice sounds clear and polished. It also blocks background noise and boasts cool modes. Get it to capture your natural voice.

Preorder the TIKTAALIK Mic+ for $99 on Kickstarter. What content creation gadgets do you own and love? Tell us about them in the comments.

