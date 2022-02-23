Universal Audio SD-1 standard dynamic microphone has enhanced articulation boost and more

By Mark Gulino on Feb 23, 2022

Calling all streamers, podcasters, musicians, and performers! We've found your next microphone, and it comes straight from Universal Audio. This pro-grade gadget is sure to take your vocal recording to the next level. Read on to find out more!

The Universal Audio SD-1 dynamic microphone in use

Nothing is more essential to any vocalist or live performer than a microphone that properly captures the sound projected into it. Moreso is a mic capable of enhancing that audio as it passes through. There are, of course, different kinds of mics used for a myriad of recording purposes, but Universal Audio’s SD-1 standard dynamic microphone covers plenty of bases. If you’re in the market for a well-rounded mic for your personal studio or performance setup, look no further than this one. Let’s check it out!

Universal Audio SD-1 microphone is perfect for vocalists

Features professional-level vocals for singers and podcasters

The Universal Audio SD-1 microphone is a perfect choice for singers and podcasters. This is because the mic is capable of providing studio-grade sound quality and is designed with close vocals and speech in mind. It even helps to reduce, if not eliminate, ambient background noise. For example, things like computer hums, noisy fans, crowd chatter, and other unwanted sounds will be minimized to keep your voice front and center.

Provides quick controls and enhanced articulation boost

One convenient feature built-into Universal Audio’s SD-1 microphone is its efficient quick controls. The controls allow you to suppress rumble and muddiness using a low-cut filter. You can also add presence to instruments and vocals due to its enhanced articulation boost technology. This really helps to keep the focus on your subject where you want it to be.

Sweetwater discusses the SD-1 mic on YouTube

Offers an array of useful software and hardware options

What makes using the SD-1 mic even better is that you have Apollo Channel Strip custom presets at your disposal. You can accomplish overall greater sound with its premade compression settings and radio-ready EQ. There’s also a rear-mounted XLR jack to make cable management a bit simpler.

An overall fantastic all-around microphone for performers

Whether you’re a musician, a podcaster, or a singer, the Universal Audio SD-1 microphone is an excellent device you don’t want to overlook. It strikes the right balance between providing a high-quality recording experience and maintaining simplicity.

From its cardioid polar patterns (which reject off-axis room noise) to its natural flat frequency response, there are lots of enhancements that make it worthwhile. A rugged, well-crafted build ensures it’s able to go anywhere you need it to. There’s even the included windscreen and internal shock mount technology that further improves its ability to deliver professional-grade audio.

SD-1 microphone works great in home studio setups

Having a microphone that can properly capture your voice or instrument and relay that through recordings is critical to any vocalist or performer. Voiceover artists, for example, will find plenty to love about this smart, versatile mic. That’s why it’s easy to recommend checking out the SD-1 to anyone in the market searching for a new microphone.

You can get the Universal Audio SD-1 microphone for $379.

